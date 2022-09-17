ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

It’s never too early to start planning your week out, right? Well, let’s do it together! I’ve done the hard work and put together a list of some of the shows you can’t miss this week, so you don’t have to. Treat yourself to one of the shows below:
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

Ucc X Atlanta Cigar Week Present: Cars & Cigars Block Party

For the second year in a row, the Uptown Car Club is partnering with Atlanta Cigar Week to bring you another fly, grown and sexy Cars & Cigars event. Come catch a vibe at the Cars & Cigars Block Party on Sunday, September 18. We'll be at Havana Cigar Lounge in Sandy Springs from 3pm until 11pm with the flyest rides in the city, good music, cigars and dope conversations.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Thousands attend annual Gunna Fest in College Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of people attended the second annual Gunna Fest hosted by the Gunna Foundation organizers and the family of Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native Gunna in College Park on Saturday afternoon. The festival was held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
creativeloafing.com

Sls Sunday Day Party @ Elleven45/Free Entry Before 5Pm/Soga Entertainment

The Ultimate Day Party on Peachtree StreetAbout this eventThe ultimate day party has returned to Peachtree at the World Renown "Elleven45 Lounge". Come and experience how day parties should be - indoor/outdoor patio with cabana style sections + city's top Djs + food and drinks + hookahs + amazing staff + valet parking. Everyone in free before 5pm with RSVP. For instant RSVP confirmation text the word "SLS" to the number "41400". For inquiry on promos and bottle service text inquiry to 864-571-0015 For More Weekly Parties Log Onto: www.SOGAENT.COMTagsUnited States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta PartiesAtlanta Music Parties#atlanta#food#hookah#sunday#dayparty#foodanddrink#atlantanightlife#sundayfunday#food_and_drink#atlanta_eventsShare with friendsShare on FacebookShare on Facebook MessengerShare on LinkedinShare on TwitterShare by Email.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

So Lit Sundays @Elleven45

United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta PartiesAtlanta Music Parties#dayparty#atlantaclubs#atlantanightlife#thingstodoinatlanta#atlantaevents#daypartyatl#dayparties#atlantadayparty#atlanta_events#atlsunday. Share on Facebook Messenger.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

Trap Yoga In The Park

Join Level3 Yoga for a hip-hop yoga in the park class !. Join the Level3 Yoga team for a yoga in the park class! We're taking over Historic Old Fourth Ward Park for a sunset yoga class. Explore the fundamental postures of yoga, set to heavy bass hip hop music playlists. "Trap Yoga in the Park" is an all-levels, beginner-friendly class where we will vibe and connect to your breath through intention.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Westside#Saturdays#Curfewatl#Pkwy Atlanta Ga
AccessAtlanta

Enter to win tickets: Kurios by Cirque du Soleil is coming to Atlanta

For the first time since 2016, Atlanta will once again welcome the Cirque du Soleil Big Top! If you have never attended a Cirque du Soleil show, let me tell you — you are in for a treat! You’ll have the opportunity to take in the most mesmerizing acts performed by iconic artists from all over the world, starting Oct. 6 through Dec. 24 at Atlantic Station.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

E.D.C. Presents Baddie Brunch & Day Party

EatDrunkChillAtl We call it Brunch with a Twist! Delicious food, the best frozen drinks and cocktail selections and a Vibe unmatched!. The Party Starts When You Walk In. United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta PartiesAtlanta Food & Drink Parties#atlanta#brunch#party#dayparty#atlantanightlife#atlantaparties#atlanta_events. Share on Facebook Messenger.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Instagram
creativeloafing.com

Amapiano Sundaze Day Party

🇳🇬 🇬🇭 🇿🇦 AMAPIANO SUNDAZE 🇳🇬 🇬🇭 🇿🇦. 🎧 also featuring sounds by @DJJuelzIntl @DJForenATL & @mix_master_zulu x @djzoo_. Providing the best in #AfroBeats #Amapiano & #HipHop. Hosted by @DJSmove_. ——————————————————-...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

Thunderbird Trio Bluegrass

Atlanta powerfolk trio on the fiddle, double bass, and banjo. They'll be jamming during our Sunday Supper.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

Atlanta'S #1 Sunday Brunch Day Party

JOIN US FOR ATLANTAS #1 SUN BRUNCH + DAY PARTY INDOOR + OUTDOOR PATIO WHERE PEOPLE ACTUALLY EAT GREAT FOOD SUCH AS LAMB CHOPS, LOBSTER MAC, SALMON CROQUETTS + MORE. WE ALSO HAVE BOTTOMLESS MIMOSAS & HOOKAH SPECIALS. MUSIC 90s 00s RNB, TRAP, HIPHOP, REGGAE, AFRO BEAT & MORE. *$200...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

Eat, Drink & Chill

The #1 Brunch & Day Party Each and every Sunday in the heart of midtown. United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta PartiesAtlanta Food & Drink Parties. Share on Facebook Messenger.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

Trap And Rnb Brunch By Milk & Honey

A creative R&B driven Brunch sponsored by the famous Milk & Honey Restaurant exclusively at Elleven45 Lounge in Buckhead Atlanta. Arriving after 3pm? NEED an Outdoor V.I.P. Cabana??? They're only $300 text "1145" TO 404.386.1888. Food is served from 1pm to 8pm - Day Party Lasts until 12am. Same event...
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Banned Books Week includes popular and timeless Black titles

This week marks Banned Books Week around the country and in Atlanta some independent booksellers are recognizing the week by creating special spaces for books that are making the grade in Georgia.  Some of the most popular books known to man have been banned from school curriculums around the country. An annual event, Banned Books […] The post Banned Books Week includes popular and timeless Black titles appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy