Harrison HS Marching Band Schedule Includes Regional Competitions and a Featured Spot in Disney's Magic Kingdom ParadeDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Que & A: Why Do We Love Woodstock's Bub-Ba-Que?DeanLandWoodstock, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
It’s never too early to start planning your week out, right? Well, let’s do it together! I’ve done the hard work and put together a list of some of the shows you can’t miss this week, so you don’t have to. Treat yourself to one of the shows below:
creativeloafing.com
Ucc X Atlanta Cigar Week Present: Cars & Cigars Block Party
For the second year in a row, the Uptown Car Club is partnering with Atlanta Cigar Week to bring you another fly, grown and sexy Cars & Cigars event. Come catch a vibe at the Cars & Cigars Block Party on Sunday, September 18. We'll be at Havana Cigar Lounge in Sandy Springs from 3pm until 11pm with the flyest rides in the city, good music, cigars and dope conversations.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Two of the three dogs taken from PAWS Atlanta sheltered found
Friday morning, three dogs were taken from PAWS Atlanta, an animal shelter in Decatur. As of Sunday, two of the three dogs have been found, and a $1,000 reward is being offered for the return of the third. PAWS manager Laura McKelvey and two other employees were on the scene,...
CBS 46
Thousands attend annual Gunna Fest in College Park
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of people attended the second annual Gunna Fest hosted by the Gunna Foundation organizers and the family of Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native Gunna in College Park on Saturday afternoon. The festival was held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old...
Aging in Atlanta event returns in person this fall
For the first time since 2019, the fall Aging in Atlanta event is back in person.
creativeloafing.com
Sls Sunday Day Party @ Elleven45/Free Entry Before 5Pm/Soga Entertainment
The Ultimate Day Party on Peachtree StreetAbout this eventThe ultimate day party has returned to Peachtree at the World Renown "Elleven45 Lounge". Come and experience how day parties should be - indoor/outdoor patio with cabana style sections + city's top Djs + food and drinks + hookahs + amazing staff + valet parking. Everyone in free before 5pm with RSVP. For instant RSVP confirmation text the word "SLS" to the number "41400". For inquiry on promos and bottle service text inquiry to 864-571-0015
creativeloafing.com
So Lit Sundays @Elleven45
United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta PartiesAtlanta Music Parties
creativeloafing.com
Trap Yoga In The Park
Join Level3 Yoga for a hip-hop yoga in the park class !. Join the Level3 Yoga team for a yoga in the park class! We're taking over Historic Old Fourth Ward Park for a sunset yoga class. Explore the fundamental postures of yoga, set to heavy bass hip hop music playlists. "Trap Yoga in the Park" is an all-levels, beginner-friendly class where we will vibe and connect to your breath through intention.
AccessAtlanta
Enter to win tickets: Kurios by Cirque du Soleil is coming to Atlanta
For the first time since 2016, Atlanta will once again welcome the Cirque du Soleil Big Top! If you have never attended a Cirque du Soleil show, let me tell you — you are in for a treat! You’ll have the opportunity to take in the most mesmerizing acts performed by iconic artists from all over the world, starting Oct. 6 through Dec. 24 at Atlantic Station.
Historian, author says Atlanta massacre was more about money and power as anniversary approaches
ATLANTA — This week will be the 116th anniversary of one of Atlanta’s most violent moments. A race riot left dozens, mostly Black people, dead in the streets. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned that the massacre had more to do with money than race. Georgia State University...
creativeloafing.com
E.D.C. Presents Baddie Brunch & Day Party
EatDrunkChillAtl We call it Brunch with a Twist! Delicious food, the best frozen drinks and cocktail selections and a Vibe unmatched!. The Party Starts When You Walk In. United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta PartiesAtlanta Food & Drink Parties
creativeloafing.com
Kod Atlanta’S Sunday Brunch, $10 Unlimited Crab Legs & Soul Food
BRUNCH & MUNCH $10 UNLIMITED CRAB LEGS & SOUL FOOD. KING OF DIAMONDS ATLANTA PRESENTS ... BRUNCH & MUNCH $10 UNLIMITED CRAB LEGS & BRUNCH ( SOUL FOOD ) UNLIMITED BRUNCH & MUNCH & R & B SUNDAYS 12PM -4PM AFTER PARTY 4PM -3AM
creativeloafing.com
Amapiano Sundaze Day Party
🇳🇬 🇬🇭 🇿🇦 AMAPIANO SUNDAZE 🇳🇬 🇬🇭 🇿🇦. 🎧 also featuring sounds by @DJJuelzIntl @DJForenATL & @mix_master_zulu x @djzoo_. Providing the best in #AfroBeats #Amapiano & #HipHop. Hosted by @DJSmove_.
creativeloafing.com
Thunderbird Trio Bluegrass
Atlanta powerfolk trio on the fiddle, double bass, and banjo. They'll be jamming during our Sunday Supper.
creativeloafing.com
Atlanta'S #1 Sunday Brunch Day Party
JOIN US FOR ATLANTAS #1 SUN BRUNCH + DAY PARTY INDOOR + OUTDOOR PATIO WHERE PEOPLE ACTUALLY EAT GREAT FOOD SUCH AS LAMB CHOPS, LOBSTER MAC, SALMON CROQUETTS + MORE. WE ALSO HAVE BOTTOMLESS MIMOSAS & HOOKAH SPECIALS. MUSIC 90s 00s RNB, TRAP, HIPHOP, REGGAE, AFRO BEAT & MORE.
creativeloafing.com
Eat, Drink & Chill
The #1 Brunch & Day Party Each and every Sunday in the heart of midtown. United States EventsGeorgia EventsThings to do in Atlanta, GAAtlanta PartiesAtlanta Food & Drink Parties
Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting
Born Ahmed Obafemi, Zulu is best known as rapper Ludacris’ manager and a well-respected member of the Atlanta music community. The post Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting appeared first on NewsOne.
creativeloafing.com
Trap And Rnb Brunch By Milk & Honey
A creative R&B driven Brunch sponsored by the famous Milk & Honey Restaurant exclusively at Elleven45 Lounge in Buckhead Atlanta. Arriving after 3pm? NEED an Outdoor V.I.P. Cabana??? They're only $300 text "1145" TO 404.386.1888. Food is served from 1pm to 8pm - Day Party Lasts until 12am.
Atlanta rapper Gunna holds community events while in jail awaiting trial on RICO charges
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Atlanta rapper ‘Gunna’ held a community event with free merchandise and food on Saturday in College Park. Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was not there because he is currently in jail as part of a major gang indictment. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Banned Books Week includes popular and timeless Black titles
This week marks Banned Books Week around the country and in Atlanta some independent booksellers are recognizing the week by creating special spaces for books that are making the grade in Georgia. Some of the most popular books known to man have been banned from school curriculums around the country. An annual event, Banned Books […] The post Banned Books Week includes popular and timeless Black titles appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
