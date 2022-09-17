Robert Lamoureux

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita To See Another Dry, Warm Fall And Winter As Santa Anas Return

Santa Clarita is once again expected to have a dryer and warmer fall and winter than normal with the return of Santa Ana winds bringing elevated fire conditions. Between October and December of 2022, southern California is expected to see warmer and dryer conditions than normal, said David Sweet, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service (NWS).
SANTA CLARITA, CA
The Associated Press

Williams Homes Introduces Namesake Williams Ranch Master-Planned Community with Long-Awaited Grand Opening Celebration

SANTA CLARITA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Williams Homes, one of the nation’s leading, privately-held homebuilders, will debut its brand new Williams Ranch master-planned community in the Santa Clarita Valley, California on September 24 and 25, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005820/en/ Williams Homes welcomes home shoppers to master-planned Williams Ranch with Grand Opening of 15 professionally decorated and landscaped model homes. (Photo: Business Wire)
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Lifestyle
signalscv.com

27th Annual River Rally Clean Up: Working toward a cleaner SCV

Santa Clarita hosted its’ 27th Annual River Rally Clean Up Saturday as an opportunity for the community to help clean the city’s river bed. Volunteers poured into the event at 8 a.m. sharp, ready to clean the South Fork of the Santa Clara River. Breakfast items, snacks, coffee...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
arcadiaquill.com

Debate Over the Removal of Peafowls

Peafowls have long been residents of Arcadia, and they remain to be one of the most special aspects of the city. However, Arcadia is not the first home of the peafowls; they were brought over from India in the late 19th century by Elias J. (Lucky) Baldwin, the man who founded the city. After purchasing Rancho Santa Anita for $200,000 in 1875, Baldwin brought in the peafowls to enhance the area, which is now known as the Los Angeles (LA) County Arboretum. However, the peafowl population gradually expanded out of the Arboretum into nearby cities, such as Pasadena.
ARCADIA, CA
Robert Lamoureux
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Malibu, CA — 15 Top Places!

Malibu is a world-famous beach city in Los Angeles, California. It is the perfect place to take a break from the hustle and bustle of your daily life as you enjoy an oceanfront culinary adventure. This beachfront metropolis is home to various brunch eateries, offering the ideal backdrop for a...
MALIBU, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

County hopes to remove one in six RV encampments by 2026

Over the last several years, Angelenos have grown accustomed to RV encampments. From Malibu to Lancaster, stationary (often immobile) recreational vehicles dot state highways, service drives and sidestreets, providing shelter to some of LA County’s 69,000 homeless residents. But concerns over crime rates, environmental issues and squalid conditions have...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Alhambra Locals Sound Off on Dangers for Kids Walking on Fremont Ave

On Friday September 16, the Sustainable SGV coalition gathered residents, a City Councilmember, and Streetsblog in Alhambra for a walk around Fremont Avenue in Alhambra to see the “dangerous walking conditions” and “pollution burden” that local elementary schoolers contend with. They also took surveys from the walkers to collect data for Alhambra’s forthcoming pedestrian and bicycle plans.
ALHAMBRA, CA
#Plumbing
Eater

New Santa Monica Parklet Fees Hit Restaurants With Steep and Confusing Charges

Things are moving fast on Santa Monica’s Main Street, and it’s not only the recent restaurant renaissance that has shaken up the neighborhood: as the city transitions from temporary to permanent parklets, new five-figure fees — and widespread confusion over the payment schedule — have Main Street restaurateurs debating whether to pay up or shut down their outdoor spaces.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Sfvbj.com

Newmark Signs First Tenant at Simi Valley Industrial Park

A 135,579-square-foot industrial lease has been signed at Tapo Canyon Commerce Center, an under-construction, five-building, 342,557-square-foot industrial campus in Simi Valley. The tenant — who has committed to the largest building at the site —has been identified as a supplier of entertainment equipment. Newmark Group‘s John DeGrinis, Patrick...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Outsider.com

WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street

Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
MONROVIA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City, county agree on animal control service

LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control will continue to provide animal control services for the city under an approximately $1.26 million renewal agreement. Lancaster’s current annual city-county municipal services agreement started, in July 2019. The agreement expires, on June 30, 2024.
LANCASTER, CA
signalscv.com

OLPH BBQ returns after pandemic hiatus

What originally started as a small picnic nearly 80 years ago, the Our Lady of Perpetual Help barbecue has ballooned into a large community event — attended by hundreds this past weekend for the first time since the pandemic began. The 78th annual barbecue returned following a brief hiatus...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA.com

Black bear takes an afternoon stroll in Monrovia (video)

A bold bear in Monrovia was captured on video as it enjoyed some pampering on Saturday. Not only did the black bear enjoy a snack from a trash can, but it also sunned itself in a driveway and checked out a hummingbird feeder. Eventually, the bruin moseyed on down the...
MONROVIA, CA

