Robert Lamoureux

Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita To See Another Dry, Warm Fall And Winter As Santa Anas Return
Santa Clarita is once again expected to have a dryer and warmer fall and winter than normal with the return of Santa Ana winds bringing elevated fire conditions. Between October and December of 2022, southern California is expected to see warmer and dryer conditions than normal, said David Sweet, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service (NWS).
Watering Ban Lifted Early As Crews Finish Repairing Pipeline
The ban was expected to last until Tuesday, but was lifted Monday.
Williams Homes Introduces Namesake Williams Ranch Master-Planned Community with Long-Awaited Grand Opening Celebration
SANTA CLARITA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Williams Homes, one of the nation’s leading, privately-held homebuilders, will debut its brand new Williams Ranch master-planned community in the Santa Clarita Valley, California on September 24 and 25, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005820/en/ Williams Homes welcomes home shoppers to master-planned Williams Ranch with Grand Opening of 15 professionally decorated and landscaped model homes. (Photo: Business Wire)
kclu.org
Rain for Tri-Counties? Lots in some spots, and nothing in others
The first winter storm of the season has arrived in the Tri-Counties, but rainfall totals varied widely, ranging from around three inches to nothing throughout the region. The Central Coast has seen the heaviest rainfall. San Luis Obispo recorded about an inch of rain, and Santa Maria 1.2 inches. Parts...
Santa Clarita resident captures 35 gallons of rain as part of city program to conserve water
SAVING WATER: The rain water from tropical storm Kay filled up Stacy Fortner's entire 35-gallon barrel. Now, that water can be used around the house instead of tap water.
NBC Los Angeles
Millions in LA County Can Resume Outdoor Watering With Pipeline Repairs Complete
Millions in Southern California can resume outdoor watering Monday after repairs on a pipeline connecting the Colorado River to customers in Los Angeles County were completed ahead of schedule. The completion of repairs on a leaking portion of the 36-mile pipeline means 4 million people who were asked to avoid...
signalscv.com
27th Annual River Rally Clean Up: Working toward a cleaner SCV
Santa Clarita hosted its’ 27th Annual River Rally Clean Up Saturday as an opportunity for the community to help clean the city’s river bed. Volunteers poured into the event at 8 a.m. sharp, ready to clean the South Fork of the Santa Clara River. Breakfast items, snacks, coffee...
arcadiaquill.com
Debate Over the Removal of Peafowls
Peafowls have long been residents of Arcadia, and they remain to be one of the most special aspects of the city. However, Arcadia is not the first home of the peafowls; they were brought over from India in the late 19th century by Elias J. (Lucky) Baldwin, the man who founded the city. After purchasing Rancho Santa Anita for $200,000 in 1875, Baldwin brought in the peafowls to enhance the area, which is now known as the Los Angeles (LA) County Arboretum. However, the peafowl population gradually expanded out of the Arboretum into nearby cities, such as Pasadena.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Malibu, CA — 15 Top Places!
Malibu is a world-famous beach city in Los Angeles, California. It is the perfect place to take a break from the hustle and bustle of your daily life as you enjoy an oceanfront culinary adventure. This beachfront metropolis is home to various brunch eateries, offering the ideal backdrop for a...
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
Santa Monica Daily Press
County hopes to remove one in six RV encampments by 2026
Over the last several years, Angelenos have grown accustomed to RV encampments. From Malibu to Lancaster, stationary (often immobile) recreational vehicles dot state highways, service drives and sidestreets, providing shelter to some of LA County’s 69,000 homeless residents. But concerns over crime rates, environmental issues and squalid conditions have...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Alhambra Locals Sound Off on Dangers for Kids Walking on Fremont Ave
On Friday September 16, the Sustainable SGV coalition gathered residents, a City Councilmember, and Streetsblog in Alhambra for a walk around Fremont Avenue in Alhambra to see the “dangerous walking conditions” and “pollution burden” that local elementary schoolers contend with. They also took surveys from the walkers to collect data for Alhambra’s forthcoming pedestrian and bicycle plans.
Eater
New Santa Monica Parklet Fees Hit Restaurants With Steep and Confusing Charges
Things are moving fast on Santa Monica’s Main Street, and it’s not only the recent restaurant renaissance that has shaken up the neighborhood: as the city transitions from temporary to permanent parklets, new five-figure fees — and widespread confusion over the payment schedule — have Main Street restaurateurs debating whether to pay up or shut down their outdoor spaces.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In California
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
Northern California storm system headed south; L.A. unlikely to see rain
A weak Northern California storm system is headed south, but Los Angeles area residents will have to drive to see some precipitation. The storm system was expected to bring some rain and cloud cover over the Central Coast beginning Sunday evening and could hang around as long as Tuesday. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara […]
Sfvbj.com
Newmark Signs First Tenant at Simi Valley Industrial Park
A 135,579-square-foot industrial lease has been signed at Tapo Canyon Commerce Center, an under-construction, five-building, 342,557-square-foot industrial campus in Simi Valley. The tenant — who has committed to the largest building at the site —has been identified as a supplier of entertainment equipment. Newmark Group‘s John DeGrinis, Patrick...
WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street
Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
Antelope Valley Press
City, county agree on animal control service
LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control will continue to provide animal control services for the city under an approximately $1.26 million renewal agreement. Lancaster’s current annual city-county municipal services agreement started, in July 2019. The agreement expires, on June 30, 2024.
signalscv.com
OLPH BBQ returns after pandemic hiatus
What originally started as a small picnic nearly 80 years ago, the Our Lady of Perpetual Help barbecue has ballooned into a large community event — attended by hundreds this past weekend for the first time since the pandemic began. The 78th annual barbecue returned following a brief hiatus...
KTLA.com
Black bear takes an afternoon stroll in Monrovia (video)
A bold bear in Monrovia was captured on video as it enjoyed some pampering on Saturday. Not only did the black bear enjoy a snack from a trash can, but it also sunned itself in a driveway and checked out a hummingbird feeder. Eventually, the bruin moseyed on down the...
