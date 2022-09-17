Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
White Sox keep finding ways to win down the home stretch
DETROIT -- The 4-3, 11-inning victory for the White Sox over the Tigers Saturday night was far from smooth sailing for the South Siders. Davis Martin, who was scheduled to start Sunday in place of an injured Michael Kopech, found out early on Saturday he was taking the mound that night in place of Johnny Cueto, who was under the weather. White Sox closer Liam Hendriks got two big outs in the 10th to strand the potential wining run for Detroit at third.
MLB
Hot-hitting Kemp, Brown fueled by friendly competition
HOUSTON -- With three home runs in the first inning on Saturday, the Astros rapidly sent Minute Maid Park into a frenzy. But thanks to veteran hitters Seth Brown and Tony Kemp, the visiting A’s landed key counterpunches in an 8-5, come-from-behind victory. Leadoff hitter Kemp had three hits...
MLB
Baddoo is back to burning up the basepaths
DETROIT – The sight of Akil Baddoo’s batting helmet flying off his head, unable to keep up with his blistering speed, was a recurring theme of the Tigers’ 2021 season. It has been far less frequent this year, which made Saturday night -- even in a 4-3, 11-inning loss to the White Sox -- a sight for sore eyes.
MLB
Rays show off depth in bullpen-game win
ST. PETERSBURG -- When the Rays are at their best, playing like they hope to be down the stretch and into October, they’re getting contributions from up and down the roster. They aren’t beating teams with superstar performances -- they’re wearing down opponents with depth. It’s a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
After eight-hit day, Rosario walks it off -- on error
CLEVELAND -- The Guardians knew they needed to find a way to win Saturday night. The team had nine innings under its belt before the first pitch of what became a near five-and-a-half hour, 15-inning marathon in the nightcap of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Twins. Cleveland had a five-run lead heading into the eighth, before Minnesota rallied to tie it up and force extra innings. But thanks to a combined effort from Kirk McCarty, who kept the Guardians alive in the last three frames, and Amed Rosario, who pushed across the winning run, Cleveland came out on top, 7-6.
MLB
Acuña does it all in Braves' bittersweet win
ATLANTA -- Ronald Acuña Jr.'s surgically repaired right knee prevented him from producing MVP-caliber numbers this year. But as the regular season enters its most important stretch, it’s apparent he remains one of the game’s most exciting and influential players. Acuña created multiple jaw-dropping moments while helping...
MLB
Will Urquidy's continued struggles cloud his postseason role?
HOUSTON -- The Astros are headed to their sixth straight postseason, but before the playoffs come around, they need to answer lingering questions, such as: Who will occupy that No. 4 spot in the rotation? José Urquidy seems to be the clear choice, but questions may arise after his tough outing in the Astros’ 8-5 loss to the A’s.
MLB
Twins find miracle vs. Guardians, but can't hang on
CLEVELAND -- For roughly eight hours on Saturday, the competitive portion of the Twins’ season appeared to be functionally over, a doubleheader sweep at the hands of the division-leading Guardians looming as an inevitability inching ever closer. The Twins found a way to dig deep. Really, really deep. They...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Reinforcements on the way as Yanks try to hold 1st
MILWAUKEE -- The Yankees have endured their fair share of injuries this season, and some of those injuries have been hard to overcome. But reinforcements are on the way for New York, as they look to end the season strong. Despite a 4-1 loss to the Brewers on Saturday at...
MLB
Musgrove returns to form with 6 scoreless innings
PHOENIX -- Joe Musgrove’s rare tough stretch in early September made him look less like the dominant right-hander who mostly cruised through much of the season. But those struggles may have actually made him -- better?. “The work that I had to put in with other pitches throughout the...
MLB
White Sox ride momentum towards must-win set with Guardians
DETROIT -- Andrew Vaughn slammed, Eloy Jiménez crushed and the White Sox pitching staff pieced together nine innings on a bullpen day during an 11-5 victory over Detroit at Comerica Park on Sunday. The White Sox improved to 76-71 overall and 12-4 against the Tigers. But with all due...
MLB
Escobar giving Mets fans 'reasons to cheer'
NEW YORK -- About three months ago, following a particularly unproductive game in Houston, Eduardo Escobar gave an interview regarding his struggles in his first season with the Mets. Through an interpreter, Escobar said he understood “the frustrations of the fans,” then assured them that he was doing his best.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Can the Orioles beat the competition -- and the odds?
This story was excerpted from Zachary Silver's Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Make no bones about it. Good luck even trying to mince words. This is crunch time for the Orioles, now in the midst of 20 consecutive games to close out the season without a day off. Only four more -- Sunday's series finale in Toronto and three games against the Blue Jays to close out the regular season -- are against a team they’re chasing in the Wild Card hunt, meaning destiny is less in their hands.
MLB
With strong outing, Morris gives 'pen a crucial break
CLEVELAND -- If nothing else, the Guardians were able to execute their pitching plans as effectively as possible on Sunday afternoon, after a near five-and-a-half-hour, 15-inning marathon the night before. The Guardians are playing what is arguably the biggest week of their season. Four games against the second-place White Sox...
MLB
History! Valdez sets MLB record with 25th straight quality start
HOUSTON -- It is easy to be overshadowed in a pitching staff that is led by Justin Verlander, the front-runner for the AL Cy Young Award, but Framber Valdez’s accomplishments this season cannot be ignored. The lefty delivered his 25th consecutive quality start in the Astros’ 11-2 win over the A’s at Minute Maid Park, breaking the MLB single-season record previously held by Jacob deGrom in 2018.
MLB
Ryan plays stopper with dominant start vs. Guardians
CLEVELAND -- With the Twins’ playoff hopes taking a big hit this week, all they can do for the remainder of this season is to play things out as best as they can and hope they find some help along the way. On Sunday, the Twins did, in fact,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
O's cause chaos with triple play, ninth-inning rally
TORONTO -- In a game with many twists and turns, the Orioles saved their best for last. In the top of the ninth inning of Sunday’s 5-4 win over the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, pinch-hitter Kyle Stowers started the comeback by rapping an opposite-field single off Toronto closer Jordan Romano. Just like that, a rally was born.
MLB
'Electric' Strider breaks Big Unit's strikeout record
ATLANTA -- Even though Spencer Strider had just playfully jabbed him for not making what would have been a miraculous catch, Michael Harris II was willing to give his fellow Braves rookie one of the best compliments a pitcher could currently receive. “I think he’s right under [Jacob] deGrom honestly,”...
MLB
Rangers still struggling, but Jung provides hope
ST. PETERSBURG -- A promising start to a three-game set vs. a likely playoff-bound club ended with yet another series loss for the Rangers. Texas dropped Sunday afternoon’s contest to Tampa Bay, 5-3, at Tropicana Field, marking the ninth consecutive series the Rangers have lost or tied (0-6-3). A one-run lead in the top of the second was quickly erased in the bottom of the frame, and the Rays never relinquished their edge. Texas struck out 13 times and didn’t draw a walk.
MLB
As Soto's bat stirs, SD rises in WC race
PHOENIX -- Late Thursday night, Manny Machado stood in front of his locker in a dead-silent clubhouse and struggled to explain the Padres’ recent woes. He didn’t know why the team was scuffling, but he knew the urgency of the matter with the regular season winding down. A...
Comments / 0