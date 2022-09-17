ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Cy Young, 5-Time MLB All-Star Plans to Retire After 2022 Season

Five-time Major League Baseball All-Star and 2012 American League Cy Young Award winner David Price is calling it a career upon the conclusion of the 2022 season, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports. Price has pitched 15 seasons in the big leagues with the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Mark McGwire predicted Albert Pujols Hall-of-Fame career before it happened

Former St. Louis Cardinals star Mark McGwire accurately predicted Albert Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. Mark McGwire, the St. Louis Cardinals star and a former teammate of legendary veteran Albert Pujols, predicted Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. According to Peter Gammons of The Athletic (subscription required), McGwire saw Pujols during spring training in 2001, pointed at him and mentioned that he was going to be in the Hall of Fame.
Awesome photo of MLB legends having lunch together goes viral

Old-school baseball fans will enjoy the one-of-a-kind picture that is going viral this week. An awesome photo made the rounds on social media of a lunch meet-up that several MLB legends recently had. Keith Hernandez, Johnny Bench, Brooks Robinson, Steve Garvey, Jim Kaat, and Ozzie Smith were among those in attendance. Actor Joe Piscopo was also present at the table. Take a look.
Gavin Lux starting at second base for Dodgers Monday

The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Gavin Lux as their starting second baseman for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Lux will bat seventh and handle second base for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks while Chris Taylor moves to designated hitter and Justin Turner takes a seat. Lux has a $2,600...
Dodgers host the Diamondbacks in first of 5-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (68-78, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (101-44, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (12-6, 3.01 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 155 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (8-3, 2.44 ERA, .93 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a five-game series...
Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions

Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
What we learned as Giants lose SF-era record 15th game to LA

SAN FRANCISCO -- Had the rain continued Sunday afternoon, the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers both would have given up an off day eight days from now so they could play a makeup game. The Giants might have preferred that. They lost 4-3 in 10 innings at Oracle Park, falling...
Yankees History: The Ultimate Bench Guy

While rule additions in recent years have curbed it somewhat, September is often a time of bench guys. From back of back of the bullpen arms to designated pinch runners, September can be a month that really messes with you when trying to remembers players from a given year. One of the most famous Yankees of that type in recent years was Rico Noel. In 2015, Noel was the designated pinch runner as the Yankees battled for the division and a playoff spot. He appeared in 15 games that season, but ended up making just two plate appearances.
Dodgers Highlights: LA Does Just Enough To Sweep Arch Rival Giants

Your Los Angeles Dodgers have swept the San Francisco Giants in their season series finale. They pull out the win in extras 4-3. Overall, the Dodgers take 15 of the 19 meetings in the 2022 season. After a season where the Dodgers and the Giants battled neck and neck for the division crown, Dodgers dominate the NL west with ease in 2022, specifically the Giants.
