How the Dodgers Were Cheated Out of Being One of Baseball’s Greatest Dynasties
The Dodgers have been the best team in baseball over the last decade. Since 2013, the Dodgers lead the league with 921 wins across their 1,502 games. The Yankees are in second with 847. They’ve also won the NL West in all but one of those seasons — they fell just short last year when they tied a franchise-record with 106 wins.
Former Cy Young, 5-Time MLB All-Star Plans to Retire After 2022 Season
Five-time Major League Baseball All-Star and 2012 American League Cy Young Award winner David Price is calling it a career upon the conclusion of the 2022 season, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports. Price has pitched 15 seasons in the big leagues with the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB・
Dodgers: David Price Debunks False Report
The Dodgers veteran confirms he has not decided on whether he will retire or not
Dodgers: Top LA Prospect Selected as Minor League Player of the Year
On Wednesday, Baseball America had selected Miguel Vargas as Minor League Player for the Year for the second year in a row.
CBS Sports
Aaron Judge at 59 home runs after another multi-homer game, Yankees star just two shy of Roger Maris' record
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season on Sunday during New York's series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, a 12-8 Yankees victory. Judge is now two home runs away from tying Roger Maris' single-season home run records for both the Yankees franchise and the American League as a whole.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts was ‘Saddened’ by Joey Gallo’s Struggles
The 2022 MLB trade deadline was about one person and one person only, 23-year-old superstar, Juan Soto. The Padres made the big splash in landing him from the Nationals along with other players and stole the show that day. While our little brothers down south won the trade deadline, the...
Mark McGwire predicted Albert Pujols Hall-of-Fame career before it happened
Former St. Louis Cardinals star Mark McGwire accurately predicted Albert Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. Mark McGwire, the St. Louis Cardinals star and a former teammate of legendary veteran Albert Pujols, predicted Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. According to Peter Gammons of The Athletic (subscription required), McGwire saw Pujols during spring training in 2001, pointed at him and mentioned that he was going to be in the Hall of Fame.
Dodgers News: Giants Slammed Online for Selling LA Merch at Oracle Park in SF
The Dodgers swept the Giants over the weekend, finishing the season series 15-4 against their arch-rivals and making it more likely that San Francisco, which broke the L.A.’s streak of eight straight division titles last year with a remarkable 107-win season, will finish 2022 below .500. But losing three...
MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Giants prediction, odds, pick – 9/18/2022
The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants. Check out our MLB odds series for our Dodgers Giants prediction and pick. Andrew Heaney gets the start for the Dodgers, while Alex Cobb takes the hill for the Giants. With the Dodgers having to work around injuries in their...
Dodgers Dominate MLB Attendance Rankings for Ninth Straight Season
It pays to have the best fans in baseball. For the ninth year in a row (2020 had empty stadiums), Dodger Stadium leads the other 29 ballparks in home-game attendance. The Dodgers have led the league in attendance since 2013 — the same year they began their dominant stretch of NL West titles and postseason appearances.
Awesome photo of MLB legends having lunch together goes viral
Old-school baseball fans will enjoy the one-of-a-kind picture that is going viral this week. An awesome photo made the rounds on social media of a lunch meet-up that several MLB legends recently had. Keith Hernandez, Johnny Bench, Brooks Robinson, Steve Garvey, Jim Kaat, and Ozzie Smith were among those in attendance. Actor Joe Piscopo was also present at the table. Take a look.
MLB・
Dodgers News: Starters Set for Double Header vs Diamondbacks Today
The rookies lead the way for the Dodgers.
Dodgers News: All-Star Hurler Won't Be At Full Strength for Start of Postseason
Expect the Cat Man "in some capacity" in the postseason for Los Angeles
numberfire.com
Gavin Lux starting at second base for Dodgers Monday
The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Gavin Lux as their starting second baseman for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Lux will bat seventh and handle second base for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks while Chris Taylor moves to designated hitter and Justin Turner takes a seat. Lux has a $2,600...
FOX Sports
Dodgers host the Diamondbacks in first of 5-game series
Arizona Diamondbacks (68-78, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (101-44, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (12-6, 3.01 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 155 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (8-3, 2.44 ERA, .93 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a five-game series...
sfbayca.com
Sea of blue engulfs Oracle Park as Dodgers roll to win No. 100 over Giants
It’s been three months since the San Francisco Giants had any sort of success against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the struggle to match up well against them continues to be a glaring issue. At one point, the Giants (69-76) were leading the season series three games to two...
Yardbarker
Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions
Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants lose SF-era record 15th game to LA
SAN FRANCISCO -- Had the rain continued Sunday afternoon, the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers both would have given up an off day eight days from now so they could play a makeup game. The Giants might have preferred that. They lost 4-3 in 10 innings at Oracle Park, falling...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees History: The Ultimate Bench Guy
While rule additions in recent years have curbed it somewhat, September is often a time of bench guys. From back of back of the bullpen arms to designated pinch runners, September can be a month that really messes with you when trying to remembers players from a given year. One of the most famous Yankees of that type in recent years was Rico Noel. In 2015, Noel was the designated pinch runner as the Yankees battled for the division and a playoff spot. He appeared in 15 games that season, but ended up making just two plate appearances.
Dodgers Highlights: LA Does Just Enough To Sweep Arch Rival Giants
Your Los Angeles Dodgers have swept the San Francisco Giants in their season series finale. They pull out the win in extras 4-3. Overall, the Dodgers take 15 of the 19 meetings in the 2022 season. After a season where the Dodgers and the Giants battled neck and neck for the division crown, Dodgers dominate the NL west with ease in 2022, specifically the Giants.
