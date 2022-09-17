Read full article on original website
PnB Rock's Body To Be Released After Family Has Trouble Preparing Funeral
PnB Rock's body is set to be released to his family after the late rapper's brother, PnB Meen, alluded to having difficulty getting access to the body for a funeral ceremony. “We been having trouble getting my brother back to Philadelphia,” PnB Meen had written on Instagram. “The state of Los Angeles claiming they have some type of law, going against our as Muslims. Now I have no clue when his Janazah. It’s not right, yo. It’s goin on a week. Prayers up. I got you bro an ya daughters.”
Lanisha Cole Speaks On New Baby With Nick Cannon
On Wednesday, September 14, Nick Cannon welcomed his ninth child into the world.He and The Price is Right model, Lanisha Cole, gave birth to a baby girl named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. The 41-year-old shocked the internet when he revealed the news via Instagram, as he confirmed children by Abby De La Rosa and Brittany Bell, but not by Lanisha-- today, the mother explained why that was.
Nipsey Hussle's "Victory Lap" Album Was Executive Produced By Diddy, Rapper Confirms
Sean Combs has assisted with the production and lyricism on countless projects over the years, but during a recent sitdown with Real 92.3 in Los Angeles, the New York native made it abundantly clear that he was, in fact, one of the executive producers of Nipsey Hussle's final album. During...
Adam Levine Accused Of Having An Affair Amid Wife's Pregnancy
Adam Levine usually keeps his personal life personal -- but his recent transgressions have made their way into the public eye. According to Instagram model Sumner Stroh, the Maroon 5 frontman, who is married to model Behati Prinsloo, cheated on his wife with her and even asked to use her name for his unborn child with Behati.
Kodak Black Blasts Fan For Recording Him: "You See What Happened To PNB"
PNB Rock's untimely death changed the way a lot of artists are moving these day. Following the Philly rapper's passing, several stars have been adamant about not sharing their location or whereabouts online until they've left the area. Nicki Minaj shared a message about posting locations after fans blamed PNB's girlfriend's social media posts as the reason he was robbed and gunned down in Los Angeles.
Tory Lanez Speaks On August Alsina Altercation Rumors After Gossip Circulates Online
Early this morning, a social media outlet named Gossip of the City sparked a rumor that garnered much attention. The page alleged that two entertainers got into a physical altercation due to words that were shared online. The account wrote, "Tory Lanez KO’d August Alsina tonight after August got froggy...
Tory Lanez Continues To Shut Down August Alsina Fight Allegations: "Nothing Happened"
The latest alleged feud to capture the internet's attention occurred between Tory Lanez and August Alsina. The latter accused the former of attacking him this past weekend – and even pulled out receipts to prove his bloody injuries – though the PLAYBOY artist has vehemently denied all the allegations brought against him.
August Alsina Shares Encouraging Text From His Mom After Tory Lanez Confrontation Video Leaks
As new information about the August Alsina-Tory Lanez beef emerges online, the singer's mother had some words of encouragement for him. The singer faced backlash for the altercation but his mother assured him that he did "nothing wrong." August Alsina performs onstage at Live! Red! Ready! Pre-Show at the 2017...
Kodak Black Replies To Rich Homie Quan's Request To Collaborate
Kodak Black says that he's interested in collaborating with Rich Homie Quan after the rapper praised Black during a recent interview with DJ Akademiks for his Off The Record podcast. Quan mentioned that a collaboration between the two of them "would be harder than ever." “Now u kno we gotta...
Bobby Shmurda Receives Apology From Man Who Claimed He Was In Bed With Rapper
People online like to troll and tease entertainers, but one man is issuing a public apology after causing havoc for Bobby Shmurda. The New York rapper's social media antics are a regular occurrence, so when Shmurda shared a post where he was laying in bed with a few lady friends, it wasn't that big of a deal. Yet, there were people who teased him about the woman next to him with her face covered and began to spread rumors that it was a man.
YNW Melly Pays Homage To PnB Rock: "Rest In Peace"
YNW Melly paid homage to PnB Rock with a tribute post on Instagram, Sunday, sharing a photo of the two rappers. PnB Rock was shot and killed at a Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles while dining out with his girlfriend. "@pnbrock Rest in peace my n***a," Melly captioned the...
"Drink Champs" Gears Up For Hilarious Kevin Hart Episode
Once again, Drink Champs is highlighting comedians with their next special guest. Noreaga and DJ EFN's podcast has been a leading force in Hip Hop as they celebrate the careers of our legendary artists. Yet, regular viewers know that Drink Champs isn't just for musicians, as they've also used their platform to bring laughs with people like Dave Chappelle, Marlon Wayans, Michael Blackson, Mike Epps, Tiffany Haddish, Nick Cannon, and many more.
Original "Karate Kid" Franchise To Return In Summer 2024 With New Movie
Back in 2010, Jaden Smith brought The Karate Kid back to life in a popular reboot film, but according to Sony Pictures, it's time for another – this one marking the "return of the original Karate Kid franchise," as per Variety. The news arrived over the weekend, on Friday (September 16), and included a far-off release date for the upcoming project, which is scheduled to premiere on June 7th, 2024.
PnB Rock's Younger Brother Posts & Deletes Update, Says Family Is Having Trouble Getting His Body Home
PnB Rock's death took an unexpected toll on the music industry earlier this week after the 30-year-old was shot, robbed, and killed while grabbing lunch at a Los Angeles restaurant on Monday (September 12). In the days since, we've seen tributes pour in from not only friends and family, but fans of the "Selfish" hitmaker as well, expressing their devastation at the talented artist being taken so soon.
50 Cent Confirms End Of His Deal With Starz
50 Cent and Starz are officially done working together, as the Power creator confirmed on his Instagram page, Friday. The breakup comes after 50 called out the network's executives on numerous occasions over the last two years due to various grievances regarding spin-offs for Power. "This is my vibe right...
Kanye West Takes Shots At Kid Cudi & Adidas In New Rant
Kanye West has been in quite the battle with brands like GAP and Adidas. Luckily for Ye, he was able to cross one company off his list this week as GAP officially dropped their partnership with the artist. Ye's public pressure worked, and it became clear that GAP did not want a headache on its hands.
PlayThatBoiZay Taps Denzel Curry & ICECOLDBISHOP For "90s Baby" Remix
Florida has been a key player in the hip-hop game for almost a decade now, and rising star PlayThatBoiZay is no exception to this rule. His aggressive and metal-influenced delivery and sound is propelling the legacies of fellow Floridians Ski Mask the Slump God and XXXTENTACION, and has been picked up in a high-profile way by frequent collaborator Denzel Curry. He makes an appearance on the newly released remix of Zay's track "90s Baby" along with L.A. rapper ICECOLDBISHOP, and the results are unsurprisingly explosive. It's accompanied by a whip-skirting music video and another new Zay track, "Lil Jit," was released in tandem.
Adam Levine Denies Affair With IG Model But Admits "I Crossed The Line"
He didn't start the week under the impression that he would be at the center of a pop culture scandal, but Adam Levine has been confronted with a viral moment. Instagram model Sumner Stroh shook the table after she shared a TikTok video detailing her alleged affair with the Maroon 5 frontman. Stroh didn't hold back when she spoke about having a sexual relationship with a celebrity "married to a Victoria's Secret model," and later, she uploaded screenshots of their private conversations.
Freddie Gibbs Checks Akademiks, Benny The Butcher & R. Kelly In Funk Flex Freestyle
It's been a strong year for hip-hop but there are still a few more albums that are coming for the crown of album of the year. In the two years since Freddie Gibbs released Alfredo, he's earned Grammy nominations, widespread critical acclaim, and got involved in a few beefs that are seemingly fueling his competitive nature in the booth. With SSS on the way, the rapper is reminding fans that they should expect bars from him.
Halle Bailey Praises "The Little Mermaid" Director For Encouraging Her To Incorporate Her Locs Into Leading Role
After months of waiting, the world has finally gotten its first look at Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. While some were initially shocked at hearing the news that a Black woman had been cast for the part, according to the lead actress, director Rob Marshall encouraged her to embrace the skin – and hair – that she's in throughout filming.
