Florida has been a key player in the hip-hop game for almost a decade now, and rising star PlayThatBoiZay is no exception to this rule. His aggressive and metal-influenced delivery and sound is propelling the legacies of fellow Floridians Ski Mask the Slump God and XXXTENTACION, and has been picked up in a high-profile way by frequent collaborator Denzel Curry. He makes an appearance on the newly released remix of Zay's track "90s Baby" along with L.A. rapper ICECOLDBISHOP, and the results are unsurprisingly explosive. It's accompanied by a whip-skirting music video and another new Zay track, "Lil Jit," was released in tandem.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO