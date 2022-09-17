ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

Xavier Prep outlasts Rancho Christian, 48-40, to claim consecutive victories heading into league

By Andrew L. John, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygbVW_0hzCJdN100

Xavier Prep won its second consecutive game on Friday and will enter its bye week with some momentum before Desert Empire League play begins in a quest to claim another league title.

The 48-40 win over Rancho Christian left a bit to be desired defensively for the Saints, but it was still a big win that will carry some weight.

“It was a good showing for our offense and offensive line,” Saints head coach James Dockery said. “Defensively, we have some guys out and have some things to work on.”

Xavier Prep (2-3) quarterback Ryder Ruiz had another big night, throwing for two touchdowns and running for a pair. Ruiz finished the game connecting on 15-of-20 passes for 242 yards and running for 110 yards on 12 carries.

Ruiz, last year’s Desert Empire League offensive most valuable player, now has 926 yards and eight touchdowns passing in five games. He’s also recorded 405 yards and four touchdowns rushing.

Freshman Jaylen Malcom ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and Tyson Ruiz caught eight of his brother’s passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns to go with the interception he returned 70 yards for a third score.

Xavier Prep won a share of the DEL last season with Palm Desert. The Saints will now aim for a repeat of that feat, or better, with the league starting in two weeks. The Saints will open at home against Shadow Hills on Thursday, Sept. 29.

“Ryder’s hitting his stride now and Tyson is showing why he’s a player to watch entering league,” Dockery said. “We’re happy to get out of our non-league schedule, get a break and start focusing on league now.”

Andrew John covers sports for The Desert Sun and the USA Today Network. Email him at andrew.john@desertsun.com and find him on Twitter at @Andrew_L_John.

Comments / 0

Related
travelyouman.com

10 Best Golf Courses In Palm Springs

One of the most well-known and well-liked golf holiday spots in the USA is Palm Springs! In fact, the Palm Springs & Palm Desert Resorts region is often referred to as the “golf capital of the world,” because to the more than 130 golf courses in the region, excellent weather, and stunning scenery.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
recordgazette.net

Rain or shine, 56th annual Stagecoach Days Rodeo goes on

The 2022 Banning Stagecoach Days was held at AC Dysart Park in Banning in spite of rain scattered throughout the weekend. Mother Nature did not deter the spectators that filled the stands to see some exciting rodeo action, during its 56th year of existence. Although, the annual Stagecoach Day Parade, scheduled for Saturday, was canceled due to the expected rains.
BANNING, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Temecula, CA
Education
City
Palm Desert, CA
Local
California Education
Palm Desert, CA
Education
City
Temecula, CA
Local
California Football
Temecula, CA
Sports
Temecula, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
City
Shadow Hills, CA
Palm Desert, CA
Sports
Surfline

Fun Combo Swell Knocking on SoCal’s Door

Beachbreaks see some good peaks off the mix of swells, especially in OC. Light and favorable AM wind before onshores build for the PM. A fun combo of swells is approaching Southern California and we’ll have a nice start to the workweek. While it’s nowhere near a major swell, we’ll get our first sip of something beyond windswell from the North Pacific Monday and Tuesday. This little NW pulse will come from a small but punchy little low just off the coast this weekend, which will also bring widespread precipitation to Central and Northern California Sunday and Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Newsom signs DUI driver Ben Hueso's SDSU booze promotion bill

Championed by state Senate Democrat and drunk driver Ben Hueso, a legislative waiver signed September 13 by Governor Gavin Newsom will let alcoholic beverage makers pay to promote their wares to crowds at San Diego State University's new Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley and other campus venues. The special waiver,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew John
Person
James Dockery
kusi.com

Breakthrough discovery at Scripps in La Jolla may help treat diabetes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new discovery by Scripps Research in La Jolla may be a game changer in the world of treating disease. Neuroscientists have found a way to make body tissue transparent through a technique called Hybrid. Through this technique they discovered how fat in the body communicates with the brain. This new technique can transform the world of prescription drugs by allowing scientists to map how pills disperse throughout the body.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The League#Saints#American Football#Highschoolsports#Rancho Christian#Desert Empire League#Del#Ryder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
2urbangirls.com

One dead, one injured in Lakeview crash

LAKEVIEW, Calif. – One person was killed and another hospitalized in a roll over crash in the Lakeview area of Riverside County between Perris and Gilman Hot Springs, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred at 10:43 p.m. Sunday on the Ramona Expressway at Bridge Street, according to the Riverside...
LAKEVIEW, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
644K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy