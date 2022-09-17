Palm Springs turns in complete-game effort to enter bye week with 3-1 record

The Palm Springs Indians will roll into their bye week as one of the hottest teams in the desert after a 35-7 road victory over Redland on Friday night.

The Indians are 3-1 for the season, with the one loss an overtime thriller against Eisenhower of Colton. Since that loss two weeks ago, head coach Dan Murphy has seen his Palm Springs team rebound with strong play.

“Since our loss to Eisenhower, last week we played pretty well (42-0 over Knight of Palmdale) , and this week we played better,” Murphy said. “We cleaned up some stuff we were sloppy on.”

Murphy said the victory was a complete game, with Palm Springs playing well on offense, defense and special teams. Redlands’ only score came on a touchdown late in the second quarter.

“Our offense was clicking, and we won the time of possession,” Murphy said. “Everything we did seemed to work for us tonight. The kids were dialed in.”

The Palm Springs defense also played well, picking off four passes including two by Brayden Hapner. Hapner would later add a 25-yard touchdown run as a running back.

Palm Springs quarterback Jayvyn Capler added two rushing touchdowns of 5 and 8 yards of his own despite being taken out of the game in the third quarter along with many of the other offensive starters. Before leaving, Capler also tossed a 3-yard scoring pass to Hapner.

Kieran Michaels added a 7-yard touchdown run for Palm Springs..

Unable to find a replacement game for the coming week (the Indians had a game against Locke of Los Angeles canceled by COVID-19 restrictions earlier in the season), Palm Springs will use the bye week to get healthy and get some players back who have missed time, Murphy said.

Palm Springs will begin Desert Empire League play in two weeks at Rancho Mirage.