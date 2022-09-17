ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs turns in complete-game effort to enter bye week with 3-1 record

By Larry Bohannan, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H9Fje_0hzCJcUI00

The Palm Springs Indians will roll into their bye week as one of the hottest teams in the desert after a 35-7 road victory over Redland on Friday night.

The Indians are 3-1 for the season, with the one loss an overtime thriller against Eisenhower of Colton. Since that loss two weeks ago, head coach Dan Murphy has seen his Palm Springs team rebound with strong play.

“Since our loss to Eisenhower, last week we played pretty well (42-0 over Knight of Palmdale) , and this week we played better,” Murphy said. “We cleaned up some stuff we were sloppy on.”

Murphy said the victory was a complete game, with Palm Springs playing well on offense, defense and special teams. Redlands’ only score came on a touchdown late in the second quarter.

“Our offense was clicking, and we won the time of possession,” Murphy said. “Everything we did seemed to work for us tonight. The kids were dialed in.”

The Palm Springs defense also played well, picking off four passes including two by Brayden Hapner. Hapner would later add a 25-yard touchdown run as a running back.

Palm Springs quarterback Jayvyn Capler added two rushing touchdowns of 5 and 8 yards of his own despite being taken out of the game in the third quarter along with many of the other offensive starters. Before leaving, Capler also tossed a 3-yard scoring pass to Hapner.

Kieran Michaels added a 7-yard touchdown run for Palm Springs..

Unable to find a replacement game for the coming week (the Indians had a game against Locke of Los Angeles canceled by COVID-19 restrictions earlier in the season), Palm Springs will use the bye week to get healthy and get some players back who have missed time, Murphy said.

Palm Springs will begin Desert Empire League play in two weeks at Rancho Mirage.

Comments / 0

Related
thefamilyvacationguide.com

5 of the Best Water Parks in Palm Springs

When you are enjoying the desert beauty and incredible shopping of Palm Springs, you will need to schedule a time to cool off. These best water parks in Palm Springs deliver fun for all ages. From epic water slides to serene lazy rivers, there is an irresistible way for everyone to keep cool in Palm Springs.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
atasteofkoko.com

15 Best Boutique Hotels in Palm Springs

As one of Hollywood’s playgrounds and a southern California favorite weekend getaway, Palm Springs hosts many beautiful boutique hotels. Palm Springs boutique hotels offer a variety of options, from haciendas to poolside service and some day drinking or a romantic evening with a partner in a hot tub looking past the palm trees and clear night skies.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs, CA
Sports
City
Rancho Mirage, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
City
Palmdale, CA
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Colton, CA
City
Redlands, CA
Local
California Sports
recordgazette.net

Rain or shine, 56th annual Stagecoach Days Rodeo goes on

The 2022 Banning Stagecoach Days was held at AC Dysart Park in Banning in spite of rain scattered throughout the weekend. Mother Nature did not deter the spectators that filled the stands to see some exciting rodeo action, during its 56th year of existence. Although, the annual Stagecoach Day Parade, scheduled for Saturday, was canceled due to the expected rains.
BANNING, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Preview of major renovation coming to Palm Springs library following $6.5 million grant

A major renovation project is in its early stages at the Palm Springs Public Library focused on ensuring the building, which was first constructed in 1975, is functional and safe for the community.   The library was recently awarded a $6.5 million dollar grant by the California State Library and the city of Palm Springs is The post Preview of major renovation coming to Palm Springs library following $6.5 million grant appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
kusi.com

SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Palm Springs Indians#Knight Of Palmdale Rrb
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Very proud’ Latina business owners reflect on heritage on Mexican Independence Day

Friday marks Mexican Independence Day. It celebrates the cry of independence from Spain on September 16, 1810. It reminds many of the spirit of freedom helps maintain a bond between Hispanics here in the Coachella Valley and their home countries. Several latino-owned businesses can be found throughout the valley. One of them includes Seiden-Juku in The post ‘Very proud’ Latina business owners reflect on heritage on Mexican Independence Day appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ

Police activity shuts down roads in Coachella neighborhood

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies have surrounded a home in a Coachella neighborhood Monday afternoon. Deputies are in the area of Via Tepeyac and Calle Soledad,. News Channel 3 crew at the scene heard deputies asking occupants to come out of a home before they release the K-9 unit. Shortly before 4:00 p.m., deputies brought a man out of the house in handcuffs and placed him in a Sheriff's vehicle.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police activity surround home in a Coachella neighborhood

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies have surrounded a home in a Coachella neighborhood Monday afternoon. Deputies are in the area of Via Tepeyac and Calle Soledad, News Channel 3 crew at the scene heard deputies asking occupants to come out of a home before they release the K-9 unit. Shortly before 4:00 p.m., deputies brought a The post Police activity surround home in a Coachella neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KESQ News Channel 3

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert

A pedestrian was hit at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in the area of Fred Waring and Portola in Palm Desert. Riverside County Sheriff's Investigators tell KESQ News Channel 3 that a vehicle hit the pedestrian. The victim was then taken to the hospital but is expected to survive. There is no word on the The post Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
wanderwisdom.com

Video Showing 'Before and After' of Lake in Calfiornia After Massive Flooding Is So Sad

There is something that just does the mind, body, and soul good when we visit lakes! It's peaceful and centering and somehow just "quiets" us. Mother Nature created some of the most beautiful lakes in the world. Lakes are peaceful, majestic, and serene, and their natural beauty is fantasy like. Lakes offers visitors an abundance of outdoor activities and beautiful scenery.
CRESTLINE, CA
foxla.com

8-year-old attacked by dog in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - An 8-year-old boy is recovering at the hospital after he was attacked by a pit bull in Riverside County. The Riverside County Department of Animal Services responded to a call from a home on Calle Diamante in Indio Monday around 3 p.m. where a boy was attacked by a dog while visiting a family member. According to animal control, the dog broke out of its kennel before charging at the boy.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
644K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy