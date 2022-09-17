ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rantoul, IL

Prairie Central controls Rantoul to move to 4-0

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader
 3 days ago
RANTOUL — Prairie Central made the goal of winning the Illini Prairie Conference championship before the season started. Head coach Andy Quain knew that knocking off defending champ Tolono (Unity) was going to be the first key to achieving the goal.

But Quain also knew that his Hawks could not have any let-ups against the opponents who weren't expected to battle for the crown. That meant taking care of business against the likes of Rantoul.

Prairie Central did take care of business against the Eagles Friday night as Drew Haberkorn threw for three touchdowns and the Hawks cruised to a 48-6 victory.

“We played a pretty good game,” Quain said. “We had a 42-0 lead at halftime, which is where you want to be.”

A fast start was important as PC dashed any hopes Rantoul might have had in pulling an upset. Haberkorn connected with Tyler Curl for a 19-yard score just two minutes and 39 seconds into the game. Dylan Bazzell added the conversion. Bazzell connected on each of his first six point-after tries on the night.

Haberkorn had quite the night in guiding the PC attack. He finished with four touchdowns, including three through the air. Haberkorn connected on 5 of 6 throws for 125 yards and rushed just three times for 75 yards.

Drew Fehr was the leading ground gainer for the Hawks with 82 yards on just six trips. One of those carries went for 36 yards the Hawks' second TD of the game. It came with 2:01 to go in the opening frame.

Haberkorn's touchdown run came with 9:35 left in the first half and covered 22 yards to make it 21-0.

Prairie Central zapped the Eagles over the final 5½ minutes of the first half with three touchdowns. Fehr rumbled 15 yards to make it 28-0 and Haberkorn hit Curl for a second time for a 42-yard score with 3:43 left in the half.

Haberkorn connected with Bazzell for a 13-yard TD as time ran out on the second period, making it a 42-0 score at the intermission.

“I thought the offense played a real solid game. We had some things going with our play-action pass. We were mixing things up a little bit,” Quain said. “We played a pretty clean game, so I'm happy.”

The Hawks relied on the bench players to close out business in the second half. Avery Elder ran 44 yards with 4:15 to go in the third period to make it 48-0 with the running clock.

Rantoul got its score in the final two minutes of the game when Zeus Brundage found Kamren Glover for a 35-yard score.

Prairie Central (4-0) finished with 391 yards of offense, 266 of which came on the ground. Curl was the leading receiver with his two catches covering 61 yards and going for two TDs. Bazzell had two catches for 39 yards and a score.

The Hawks played strong defense despite allowing 217 yards of offense. PC came away with four interceptions to stop drives. Bazzell had two picks on the night while Curl and Fehr each had one.

The Hawks will host Illinois Valley Central next week as part of the Homecoming festivities.

