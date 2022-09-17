ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, IL

EPG slips past Dee-Mack

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader
EL PASO — Tanner Benedict's El Paso-Gridley football club almost fell into the trap that was Dee-Mack Friday night. The unbeaten Titans edged the winless Chiefs 13-8 in a Heart of Illinois Conference contest at EPG.

The Titans needed to make a defensive stand late to preserve the victory. Dee-Mack had driven as deep as the EPG 15 with 1:32 remaining in the game before being turned away.

The Chiefs had scored earlier in the fourth quarter to cut the margin to five points.

Where Dee-Mack had a shot at winning, EPG could have shut the door on the visitors if it had been able to score on two trips that reached the shadow of the goal line in the second half.

El Paso-Gridley did its scoring in the first half. Dax Gentes found the end zone with 7:16 left in the first quarter when scored on a 2-yard run. Declan Duley added the conversion for a 7-0 lead.

Duley booted a 20-yard field goal with 2:33 left in the first frame to make it 10-0. He added a 37-yard field goal with 1:09 to go in the second period for a 13-0 halftime edge.

Gentes finished with 148 yards and a TD on 30 carries to lead the EPG (4-0, 2-0) offense. Kamren Schumacher was 3 of 5 throwing for 20 yards. The Titans collected 285 yards of offense.

Dee-Mack finished with 250 yards. Carson Cassidy threw for 135 yards and TD.

IN THIS ARTICLE
