Gardening tip: How to pick the best bulbs to plant in your garden this fall

By Rosanne Loparco, Master Gardener Volunteer
 3 days ago
Special to Utica Observer-Dispatch USA TODAY Network

Planting bulbs in fall creates a beautiful garden in spring. The word "bulb" is used to describe certain plants; however, technically the plant grows from an underground organ referred as the bulb. Bulbs come in assorted forms, such as tubers or corms. They can be hardy and come back every year or can be tender annuals, such as dahlias. Do your homework to find the best choices to fit your garden.

Good bulb, bad bulb. You can buy bulbs in local garden centers. To choose the best, select the biggest, heaviest and one that is unblemished. It's OK to have the papery tunic missing and a few small blemishes that wipe off easily with your finger. A bad bulb is one that is dry, lightweight or soft. Bad bulbs can also have a slight odor. Don't limit yourself to only bulbs in the garden center. There are many reputable mail-order bulb sources; buying bulbs this way allows you more choices.

Planting tips. Generally, you should plant bulbs three to four times the height of the bulb. Use the right tool. A soil knife is good for just a few bulbs or planting in tight spaces. Consider a shovel for mass plantings. Plant the bulb so the pointed end is up. Some bulbs may be difficult to tell which side is up. Not to worry; bulbs will figure out how to right themselves! Bone meal is not a great bulb fertilizer; it can attract pests. Feed bulbs compost instead.

If you have a deer problem, consider daffodils, grape hyacinth, hyacinth or windflowers (Anemone spp.). Some animals such as chipmunks, squirrels, or voles can eat the bulb itself. Consider using bulb cages or plant bulbs deeper. Most animals dig down to about six inches; plant deeper and the animals may pass over your bulbs.

You can plant bulbs now until late November or until the ground freezes. A little work now will result in a great-looking garden next spring.

Home and garden questions can be emailed to Cornell Cooperative Extension Oneida County at homeandgarden@cornell.edu or call 315-736-3394, press 1 and then Ext 333. Leave your question, name and phone number. Questions are answered weekdays, 8am to 4 pm. Also, visit our website athttps://cceoneida.com/.

