Close but not quite getting old as Falcons fall to MAC rival Cloverleaf

Field continues to go toe-to-toe with teams it had no success whatsoever against just last season.

But the Falcons can’t quite get over the hump against the top opponents on their 2022 schedule.

Cloverleaf needed a short touchdown run by senior Connor Hitchcock with 2:28 remaining to finally put pesky Field away and secure a 42-28 triumph Friday night at Kenneth W. Lohr Stadium in Brimfield.

Last year the Comets (4-1, 2-0 Metro Athletic Conference) buried the Falcons 48-0. Field (2-3, 1-1) previously lost to Mogadore and Rootstown this season by a combined seven points, after getting thumped by those two schools 82-21 last fall.

Mogadore edges Field in a classic opener literally decided by inches

While playing competitive football certainly beats getting buried every week, head coach Matt Furino and his Falcons are officially fed up with the close-but-not-quite storyline.

“I'm sick of hearing that we’ve got a good football team, sick of hearing how much better we are than last year. I want to win now,” said Furino. “Not for me. I'd just love to see these kids win. They try so hard, they do the right things, they’re good people. We've come up short three times now. We have too much heart and too much character to continue to lose.”

Field proved it could move the football right with an explosive Cloverleaf club that’s averaging 36.6 points per game this season. Every Falcons drive of the night reached Colts territory.

Field’s offensive stars were entertaining as always. Sophomore running back Drexal McAmis rushed for 158 yards on 18 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns, one rushing and once receiving. Senior quarterback Braxton Baumberger completed 15-of-26 passes for 213 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes, including a highlight reel toss to his favorite target — senior Garit Greene.

Baumberger was forced to roll right immediately while under pressure and lofted a pass about 35 yards downfield on the dead run just over the head of the Colts defensive back to Greene, who snatched it out of the air and took off to complete a 62-yard score that brought Field within a touchdown in the second quarter.

“Some of the passes he threw tonight, some of the things he did, he’s special,” said Furino of Baumberger. “And Garit Greene, that kid is almost uncoverable.”

Greene finished with eight catches for 146 yards for Field, which amassed 397 total yards. But the Falcons' offense failed to finish off several promising drives, and their defense couldn’t handle Cloverleaf’s power rushing tandem of senior quarterback Oakley Kemp and Hitchcock.

Kemp finished with 179 yards on 20 carries and completed 4-of-7 passes for 114 yards. Two of his completions were touchdowns to junior Griffin Petrocci, covering 57 and 13 yards, and Kemp also scored on a 50-yard run.

Hitchcock added 133 yards on 20 carries, helping Cloverleaf pile up 309 yards rushing on 45 attempts.

Both Kemp and Hitchcock are listed at around 180 pounds, but they pack the punch of a 200-plus-pound back.

“Nobody’s really stopped them all year,” said Furino. “They run that counter better than anybody in the league. You know it’s coming, but it’s just hard to stop. I told their quarterback after the game that he kicked our butt tonight. We were all-in on stopping [Hitchcock] and I thought we did a decent job, even though he had big numbers. He’s a big, tough kid, a great running back. The quarterback really hurt us. He was really tough.”

Falcons forced to play from behind

A slow start also plagued the Falcons, who fell behind 14-0 after one quarter and could never fully recover. Field couldn’t stop Cloverleaf's offense, and had a touchdown erased due to a holding call on its opening possession.

“There are no excuses. But what it is is this,” said Furino. “When you’re Cloverleaf and you’ve got it rolling, and all of your starters are 11th and 12th graders, you’re seasoned and you’re ready for the moment. My kids are getting ready for the moment on the fly. We’ve got several freshmen and sophomores playing both ways."

The Colts scored on all four first-half possessions and led 28-14 at the half.

But Field found the end zone to open the second half, with McAmis first busting loose for a 58-yard run then catching a fourth-and-goal flip from Baumberger for a 3-yard score that made it a seven-point contest once again.

The Falcons' defense chimed in with its first stop, forcing a punt that Baumberger fielded and immediately wished he hadn’t after getting leveled by Cloverleaf junior Tristan Craddock.

“Braxton took a huge hit, and bounced back and played both ways,” said Furino. “I was hesitant at first to put him back in. [Trainers] gave him the go-ahead and I let him play like two plays then I was like, you’re done. But our trainer and everybody said he was solid, so he went back in.”

With Baumberger out for two plays, Field was unable to move the ball. Cloverleaf then converted three times on third-and-long and went up 35-21 on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Kemp to senior Landon Campbell.

The Falcons promptly marched to the Colts' 1, but lost the ball on an errant fourth-down shotgun snap. Then out of nowhere their struggling defense made a huge play, as sophomore Zay Wallace intercepted a third-down Kemp pass and raced 30 yards for a touchdown to bring his team within a touchdown yet again with 6:59 remaining.

“Zay Wallace came up big with that pick,” said Furino. “He’s one of our sophomores playing both ways.”

Field had a chance to stop Cloverleaf on its next drive. Facing a third-and-seven deep in his own end, Kemp found Campbell down the seam for a 32-yard completion. Runs of 19, 11 and 18 yards by Kemp then set up Hitchcock’s 3-yard score that effectively put the game away with 2:28 to go.

“Cloverleaf is a good team. And they beat you up. By the fourth quarter you’re physically beat,” said Furino. “But I’m really proud of my kids. They’re never out of a game, they never give up. Each week is a battle. Last year we didn’t really battle with anybody. Now we’ve just got to learn how to make the big play when we need it, and to believe that we can make that big play.”

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Close but not quite getting old as Falcons fall to MAC rival Cloverleaf