ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MI

Homer passing attack too much as Quincy falls on the road

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zaepq_0hzCJ9Aa00

HOMER, MI. — The good news for the Quincy Orioles coming out of Friday night’s 56-24 loss to the Homer Trojans is that their offense has finally started to click, putting up 255 yards of total offense and 24 points. The bad news, they had to face the very dangerous Homer attack and the quarterback/wide receiver combo of Davey Mohn and Logan Bryant. Homer and Quincy faced each other in a back and forth shootout in the first half before the Trojans took control, scoring 26 unanswered points to pull away for the 56-24 victory.The two teams put up over 800 yards of total offense combined, with Homer out gaining Quincy 532-255. Homer had a huge day passing the ball, throwing for 355 yards compared to 110 from Quincy, while the Trojans also took the advantage in the ground game, out gaining Quincy 177-145.Quincy struggled with penalties and turnovers throughout the game as well, losing two interceptions and a fumble while also committing 16 penalties for a total of 176 yards.Homer hit pay dirt first, scoring on runs of 5 yards and 9 yards to build an early 12-0 lead.Quincy came back and scored just their second touchdown of the season and they used the big play to do it. Senior Sam Sawyer broke off a big run, skirting his way through the Homer defense on his way to the end zone, scoring from 46 yards out to close the score to within 12-6.Homer answered with a 3-yard touchdown run on their next drive, rebuilding their lead to 18-6.Quincy was far from down however, coming back with their first touchdown through the air on the season, as sophomore Brennen Allman found teammate Ryder Schmachtenberger for a 59-yard touchdown connection, closing the score to 18-12 late in the first quarter.Homer answered with two unanswered scores, hitting on a 5 yard touchdown run and on a 67 yards touchdown pass from Davey Mohn to Logan Bryant, pushing the Trojan lead to 30-12.Quincy came back and added one more score before the half as Ethan Copas scored his second touchdown of the season, this time through the air, hauling in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Allman, closing the score to 30-18.Homer closed out the half with another touchdown pass from Mohn to Bryant, finding the halftime score of 38-18.The third quarter belonged to Homer as the Trojans scored on a 33-yard pass from Mohn to Bryant once again, their third such connection, in addition to runs of 29 yards and 3 yards to build a substantial 56-18 lead.Quincy added one more touchdown near the end of the game as Blaine Pish rumbled in from 3 yards out, finding the final score of 56-24.Leading the Quincy offensive explosion was senior Sam Sawyer who carried the ball 12 times for 88 yards and one score while also hauling in two passes for 26 yards.Tre’Von Bodley also had a solid game running the ball, carrying the ball 13 times for 41 yards.Brennan Allman led the Quincy passing attack, completing 4 of 16 passes for 110 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.Leading the Quincy receiving corps was Ryder Schmachtenberger with one catch for 59 yards and a score and Ethan Copas with one catch for 25 yards and a score.Homer was led on the day by quarterback Davey Mohn who had a monster game, completing 14 of 18 passes for 354 yards and four touchdowns.Logan Bryant was the beneficiary of that big day, hauling in five catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns.Leading Quincy on the defensive side of the ball was Noah Pearson with seven tackles; Blaine Pish with seven tackles; Davin George with five stops and a fumble recovery; and Sam Sawyer, Chase Walters and Hunter Tinervia with three stops each.With the win Homer improves to 3-1 overall on the season and 3-0 in the Big 8 conference. The Trojans will now have one of their biggest tests of the season next Friday as they will travel to the surging Union City Chargers for a matchup of the only two unbeaten Big 8 conference teams.Quincy meanwhile falls to 0-4 overall on the season and 0-3 in the Big 8 conference. The Orioles will travel out of conference next week as they make the long trip to Manchester to face the Flying Dutchmen in a non-conference battle.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, MI
Quincy, MI
Sports
City
Quincy, MI
Local
Michigan Football
City
Homer, MI
Homer, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced

On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
ANN ARBOR, MI
US 103.1

Michigan State Has Serious Problems, And Not Just Scottie Hazleton

It wasn't even halftime of Michigan State's third game of 2022 before many Spartan fans began calling for the firing of defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton. MSU found itself down 29-8 before the intermission as a result of its complete lack of answers for Michael Penix, whose ability to abuse State's defense transferred with him from Indiana to Washington.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
jtv.tv

Weeks, Brockie Inducted in Jackson Golf Hall of Fame

Mike Brockie, left, is presented his Jackson Golf Hall of Fame plaque by his friend Shane Clark. (September 18, 2022 8:58 PM) Nikki (Franklin) Weeks and Mike Brockie were inducted into the Jackson Golf Hall of Fame on Sunday. The Jackson Golf Hall of Fame committee and Sharp Park Golf...
JACKSON, MI
albionpleiad.com

Former Albion College Belonging Officer Contends for Mayoralty

Albion College Alumna and Former Chief of Belonging Officer for the college, Keena Williams, is running for Albion’s mayoralty this coming Election Day, Nov 8. Williams will be challenging incumbent Mayor Victoria Garcia-Snyder who was elected to the position last election cycle in 2020. The Albion mayoral race will...
wkzo.com

Several hundred lose power due to early morning thunderstorm

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An early morning thunderstorm has knocked out power for some. 255 Consumers Energy customers in Kalamazoo County lost power from the storm that developed around 3:00 a.m. 147 customers in Calhoun County lost power, with another 27 in St. Joseph County and 33 in...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#On The Road#American Football#The Quincy Orioles#Trojans
ClickOnDetroit.com

This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

13-year-old dies in crash in LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. - A 13-year-old died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 5 on Friday, according to the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department. At 3:43 p.m., a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville was traveling south on S.R. 5, at the intersection of County Road 700 South,...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
WLNS

Serious crash causing traffic on I-69 east in Bath Twp.

This crash has been cleared. CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — If you find yourself traveling east on I-69 from Lansing near Nichols and Center Road, you may be re-directed due to a serious car crash. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone traveling on that stretch of the road find another route to their […]
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Police chase ends in crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI – A police chase ended in a crash Friday morning in Kalamazoo. A 26-year-old person was arrested for fleeing and eluding and weapons charges on Sept. 16, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. There was a vehicle pursuit before the car crashed on West...
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive

Eastbound I-94 lane closed for work at I-69 interchange

MARSHALL, MI -- Eastbound traffic will be reduced by one lane on Interstate 94 at the intersection of Interstate 69, as a project continues to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County. The work is part of Michigan Department of Transportation’s ongoing...
MARSHALL, MI
WILX-TV

Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks stolen golf cart

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Hillsdale County are looking for a stolen golf cart. According to the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, the golf cart was stolen from the Litchfield area. It has blue and silver seats, a lifted body and black wheels. Authorities said the graphics on the sides have been removed.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy