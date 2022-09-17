ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elpasoheraldpost.com

El Paso Museum of Art Presents: Homage to Dante and Gods for Future Religions

The El Paso Museum of Art (EPMA) invites the public to visit two new exhibitions, Homage to Dante: Salvador Dalí’s Illustrations for the Divine Comedy and Ho Baron: Gods for Future Religions, opening Thursday, September 2. About Homage to Dante: Salvador Dalí’s Illustrations for the Divine Comedy...
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

El Paso Museum of Archaeology Invites Community to New Exhibit, Rock Art, The Beginning of Artistic Expression

The El Paso Museum of Archaeology (EPMarch) invites the community to a new exhibition, Rock Art, The Beginning of Artistic Expression on view starting Saturday, September 24. The exhibit features artwork by artist Brian Bystedt, who for more than seven years has been photographing and rendering prehistoric rock art of the American Southwest into metal and slate artwork. His artwork is motivated and inspired by archaeology, anthropology, geology, photography, an interest in art, and a fundamental inquisitiveness about a man’s journey that plays a critical part in bringing his artwork forward in time.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

City Public Health Begins Administering New COVID-19 Booster Vaccine

The City of El Paso will begin administering the new Bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine to individuals 12 years of age and older beginning, Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at all City Community Clinics. “This is another positive step forward in our battle against the COVID-19 virus. We are excited to be...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
elpasoheraldpost.com

Dodgers destroy Chihuahuas 16-1

The Oklahoma City Dodgers hit five home runs in their 16-1 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. The two teams are tied for first place in the East Division with five head-to-head games remaining in the series and eight total games remaining in the season for each team.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

City Parks and Recreation Reopens Additional Recreation Centers

The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce the reopening of two additional recreation centers in September and October. “We have been working on continuous efforts to restore our Quality of Life service levels and are excited to be announcing the reopening of two additional recreation centers,” said Cultural Affairs and Recreation Managing Director Ben Fyffe.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy