The El Paso Museum of Archaeology (EPMarch) invites the community to a new exhibition, Rock Art, The Beginning of Artistic Expression on view starting Saturday, September 24. The exhibit features artwork by artist Brian Bystedt, who for more than seven years has been photographing and rendering prehistoric rock art of the American Southwest into metal and slate artwork. His artwork is motivated and inspired by archaeology, anthropology, geology, photography, an interest in art, and a fundamental inquisitiveness about a man’s journey that plays a critical part in bringing his artwork forward in time.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO