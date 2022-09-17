Read full article on original website
Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri becomes youngest EPL player at 15
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal’s 15-year-old academy product Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest player ever to appear in a Premier League game after coming on for the final few minutes of the Gunners’ 3-0 win at Brentford on Sunday. Nwaneri was included in Arsenal’s matchday squad for the...
BBC
Can Everton bounce back in WSL under new manager Brian Sorensen?
Everton went from playing in an FA Cup final at Wembley to battling at the wrong end of the table in the Women's Super League in the space of two years - but are they back on track now?. The Toffees had a season to forget in 2021-22 with two...
SB Nation
Five Things From A Bounce-Back Win At Wigan
There may be a statistician somewhere that can answer if Reading have ever won directly after being defeated on more than four occasions in a season, but it is fast becoming a feature of this rollercoaster of a campaign. This time, after Paul Ince had likely berated his team after a timid and shapeless performance against Sunderland, they pulled off another miracle away from home.
BBC
Chelsea and Man City stutter as WSL makes electric return
The Women's Super League made an electric return this weekend with shock results, record crowds and impressive debut goals. Clubs looking to build on the buzz created by England's success at Euro 2022 were made to wait an extra week - after the first round of fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - but it was certainly worth it.
SB Nation
Lampard: Everton have to be hard to beat
It took seven games, but Everton finally picked up their first league win of the season, beating former manager David Moyes’ West Ham United side 1-0 at Goodison Park. In an even game, the difference was new signing Neal Maupay grabbing the winner from the one clear chance he had while the visitor’s Said Benrahma rattled the post soon after. Speaking after the game, manager Frank Lampard was pleased for the striker opening his Toffees account in his second game for the Blues.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United want Antoine Griezmann if Atletico-Barca impasse sees France forward moved
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man United ready to...
SB Nation
Ratings: Bolton Wanderers 1-0 Peterborough United
James Trafford - 6 The default score for a goalkeeper that had nothing to do in ninety minutes. An easy day at the office for Traff. Got forward with purpose and ensured Bolton’s threat was predominantly down the right side. Should have found the target when through on goal in the second half.
SB Nation
Jordan Henderson Called Up for England National Team Duty
Having been forced off the pitch in the second half of Liverpool’s game against Newcastle on August 31st, Liverpool had hoped that club captain Jordan Henderson would be fit to return to action against Brighton after the September international break. The good news today is that the midfielder’s recovery...
It’s official: You are old
They say that time is undefeated, and on that note we present to you 15-year-old Arsenal debutant Ethan Nwaneri. Nwaneri came on against Brentford in Sunday’s 3-0 win for the Gunners, becoming the youngest player in Premier League history at the age of 15 years, 181 days. The attacking midfielder broke the previous record of 16 years and 30 days, which was set by Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott in 2019 when he was at Fulham. “He has trained a couple of times with us and I had a feeling yesterday that if the opportunity came I would do it,” Arsenal head coach Mikel...
SB Nation
Sky Blue New: Women Lose Opener, Wolves Reaction, Break Time, and More...
Manchester City’s Men’s side are pausing for the last International break before Qatar 2022 while the Women’s team is just getting started in the WSL. Sky Blue News has the lates headlines to keep you up on all that’s going on. HEARTBREAK AS CITY SUFFER OPENING...
FOX Sports
Historic day of defeats for big teams in Serie A; Monza wins
MILAN (AP) — Two of the top Serie A coaches are already feeling the pressure after Juventus and Inter Milan lost on a miserable day for some of the traditional greats of Italian soccer. It was the first time since February 1955 that Juventus, Inter, AC Milan and Roma...
SB Nation
Pep Guardiola Helping Jack Grealish Weather the Storm
When any player becomes a record signing in the Premier League, or in any league for that matter, they automatically become a focus of attention. It’s understandable then that being the first English player to command a £100million transfer fee puts Jack Grealish firmly in the spotlight. There...
SB Nation
Difficult Times for Manchester City in the WSL
Manchester City began the new season on Sunday with a first. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a positive one. The team lost to Aston Villa for the first time ever. It was the first game of the new campaign. The early setback could be a bad omen for the season ahead....
SB Nation
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Calvert-Lewin return update, Kudus comments, Simms & Dobbin injury updates
“I think a lot of times last season, we probably conceded a goal and our heads would drop. The fans might have been affected by it as well and collectively were just in that kind of rut and it was difficult to get out of. “We showed our character right...
SB Nation
Editorial: Ten games in, and things are looking positive for Sunderland
Watching and supporting football is supposed to be fun, isn’t it? Yes, who we support is generally an accident of birth that we have absolutely no say in, but we all spend hours of our spare time (and much of our technically not-so-spare-time) following our club. And we should get enjoyment out of it.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur Women 2 – 1 Leicester City: Spurs hold on for nervy win in season opener
Tottenham Hotspur Women defeated Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power stadium in front of a raucous bunch of fans. Drew Spence scored for both teams on her generally impressive debut, but it was Ash Neville’s opening banger of a goal that stole the show. Rehanne Skinner sent out...
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 West Ham: Instant Reaction | Another clean sheet
Everton fans got the lineup they wanted in the middle especially today, with Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana and Alex Iwobi. The back four was unchanged with Conor Coady taking the captain’s armband next to James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson and Vitaliy Mykolenko on the flanks. In goal Asmir Begovic replaced the injured Jordan Pickford.
SB Nation
SB Nation
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool FC Women’s Shock 2-1 Win Over Chelsea
Liverpool announced their return to the WSL in a HUGE way. The Reds had the tough task of taking on the three-time reigning WSL champions, and made a tough task seemingly impossible by conceding a penalty in the first three minutes of the game. Liverpool weathered the storm throughout the rest of the first half, and Matt Beard’s side look much more assured in the second half. The Reds never backed down, and earned and converted two of their own penalties in the second half for a massive win to start the season off.
Brighton appoint Roberto De Zerbi as manager to replace Graham Potter
Brighton have made Roberto De Zerbi their new manager after agreeing a four-year deal with the Italian
