UEFA

SB Nation

Five Things From A Bounce-Back Win At Wigan

There may be a statistician somewhere that can answer if Reading have ever won directly after being defeated on more than four occasions in a season, but it is fast becoming a feature of this rollercoaster of a campaign. This time, after Paul Ince had likely berated his team after a timid and shapeless performance against Sunderland, they pulled off another miracle away from home.
SOCCER
BBC

Chelsea and Man City stutter as WSL makes electric return

The Women's Super League made an electric return this weekend with shock results, record crowds and impressive debut goals. Clubs looking to build on the buzz created by England's success at Euro 2022 were made to wait an extra week - after the first round of fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - but it was certainly worth it.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Lampard: Everton have to be hard to beat

It took seven games, but Everton finally picked up their first league win of the season, beating former manager David Moyes’ West Ham United side 1-0 at Goodison Park. In an even game, the difference was new signing Neal Maupay grabbing the winner from the one clear chance he had while the visitor’s Said Benrahma rattled the post soon after. Speaking after the game, manager Frank Lampard was pleased for the striker opening his Toffees account in his second game for the Blues.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Ratings: Bolton Wanderers 1-0 Peterborough United

James Trafford - 6 The default score for a goalkeeper that had nothing to do in ninety minutes. An easy day at the office for Traff. Got forward with purpose and ensured Bolton’s threat was predominantly down the right side. Should have found the target when through on goal in the second half.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Jordan Henderson Called Up for England National Team Duty

Having been forced off the pitch in the second half of Liverpool’s game against Newcastle on August 31st, Liverpool had hoped that club captain Jordan Henderson would be fit to return to action against Brighton after the September international break. The good news today is that the midfielder’s recovery...
SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It’s official: You are old

They say that time is undefeated, and on that note we present to you 15-year-old Arsenal debutant Ethan Nwaneri. Nwaneri came on against Brentford in Sunday’s 3-0 win for the Gunners, becoming the youngest player in Premier League history at the age of 15 years, 181 days. The attacking midfielder broke the previous record of 16 years and 30 days, which was set by Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott in 2019 when he was at Fulham. “He has trained a couple of times with us and I had a feeling yesterday that if the opportunity came I would do it,” Arsenal head coach Mikel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Historic day of defeats for big teams in Serie A; Monza wins

MILAN (AP) — Two of the top Serie A coaches are already feeling the pressure after Juventus and Inter Milan lost on a miserable day for some of the traditional greats of Italian soccer. It was the first time since February 1955 that Juventus, Inter, AC Milan and Roma...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Pep Guardiola Helping Jack Grealish Weather the Storm

When any player becomes a record signing in the Premier League, or in any league for that matter, they automatically become a focus of attention. It’s understandable then that being the first English player to command a £100million transfer fee puts Jack Grealish firmly in the spotlight. There...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Difficult Times for Manchester City in the WSL

Manchester City began the new season on Sunday with a first. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a positive one. The team lost to Aston Villa for the first time ever. It was the first game of the new campaign. The early setback could be a bad omen for the season ahead....
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Editorial: Ten games in, and things are looking positive for Sunderland

Watching and supporting football is supposed to be fun, isn’t it? Yes, who we support is generally an accident of birth that we have absolutely no say in, but we all spend hours of our spare time (and much of our technically not-so-spare-time) following our club. And we should get enjoyment out of it.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton 1-0 West Ham: Instant Reaction | Another clean sheet

Everton fans got the lineup they wanted in the middle especially today, with Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana and Alex Iwobi. The back four was unchanged with Conor Coady taking the captain’s armband next to James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson and Vitaliy Mykolenko on the flanks. In goal Asmir Begovic replaced the injured Jordan Pickford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool FC Women’s Shock 2-1 Win Over Chelsea

Liverpool announced their return to the WSL in a HUGE way. The Reds had the tough task of taking on the three-time reigning WSL champions, and made a tough task seemingly impossible by conceding a penalty in the first three minutes of the game. Liverpool weathered the storm throughout the rest of the first half, and Matt Beard’s side look much more assured in the second half. The Reds never backed down, and earned and converted two of their own penalties in the second half for a massive win to start the season off.
SOCCER

