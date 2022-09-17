ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

11-Player Report: Hillsdale and Jonesville earn bounce-back wins in week 4

By Joseph Flaherty, Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AirAq_0hzCGoXj00

HILLSDALE COUNTY — Two teams entered the week hoping to not just earn bounce-back wins but also to send a message to their respective conferences that they are not out of the conversation yet. Both the Big 8 and LCAA conferences watched Hillsdale and Jonesville do just that, with both teams earning impressive wins over conference rivals.

Jonesville 51 - Bronson 0

Head coach Frank Keller and the Comets overcame injuries to their starting quarterback position last week to hang in against the Union City Chargers who have been surging up the league standings. The 6-0 defeat to the Chargers showed signs of improvement from a defense that still had talent at every position. The Comets looked to equip their strong defense with a rejuvenated offensive effort in their week four matchup with the Bronson Vikings.

The Vikings entered the road contest coming off a loss to Michigan Center. The Vikings still had a 2-1 overall record with impressive wins including a blow out win over Springport. However, the Vikings were entering a hostile environment as the Comets held their 2022 homecoming festivities this week. Jonesville was packed for the Friday night homecoming game, with parking limited around the stadium as the community packed in for a fun night of football.

The Comets came roaring out of the gate, earning a 30-0 lead over the Vikings by the end of the first quarter. Jonesville continued to add to their lead, putting 14 more points on the board by the end of the fourth quarter. The 51-0 thrashing of the Vikings gives the Comets their first win of the season and it should prove to be a statement to the rest of the league that the Comets are not going to disappear from the conversation.

The Comets have a strong chance to earn their second win of the season next week on the road against Springport. Springport dropped their fourth game of the season and the Spartans have only scored 24 points in four contests.

(Return here for updates on the Comet stat leaders when they are available)

Hillsdale 35 - Blissfield 16

The Hornets faced off against two teams that went undefeated and won conference championships (and a state title) in their previous two games. The Hornet four-game homestand to start the season included one of the toughest stretch of games any LCAA team will face this year. The Hornets played inspired football against Berrien Springs and Hudson, even if the Hornets were unable to win those contests.

Hillsdale and head coach Marc Lemerand headed into the final game of their homestand looking to send a message to the rest of the LCAA that their season is just getting started. Blissfield headed into the road matchup after playing the Dundee Vikings to the wire in a 14-7 week three loss. Blissfield and the Hornets have had their share of close contests over the previous few seasons, including an 18-point comeback victory last fall for the Hornets.

The Hornets overcame a slow start to outscore the Royals 21-6 in the second half to win the LCAA showdown 35-16. Blissfield started the game with a 3-0 lead after one quarter. The Hornets scored on a Kodi Zuver 14-yard touchdown to get on the board in the second quarter. A Jack Deatrick pass to Ty Cantrell went 35 yards to the Hornets end zone to put the Royals back on top 10-7.

The Hornets capped off a decent drive with a Stephen Petersen touchdown from three yards out. Both teams headed into the half looking to improve their defensive efforts and that showed up with a scoreless third quarter. Hillsdale still led 14-10 when they finally found their way to the end zone with 8:07 left in the fourth. Peter Moore found a way in from one yard out to extend the Hornet lead to 21-10. Blissfield quarterback Jack Deatrick and Ty Cantrell would connect again for an 18 yard passing touchdown, putting the Royals back within one score of the lead.

Kodi Zuver struck from 20 yards out to extend the Hornet lead to 28-16 with one minute remaining. The Royals got the ball back near their 40 yard line. Jack Deatrick attempted to find Cantrell one more time but the pass was intercepted by Hornet senior Peter Moore who returned the turnover 40 yards to the Blissfield end zone.

The Hornets had 354 yards of total offense including 281 rushing yards. While the Royals were able to convert on seven of 12 third downs, the Hornets kept the ball moving and didn't allow the Royal defense to put them into uncomfortable situations.

Hornet Kodi Zuver emerged as one of the Hornets best rushing threats and led the team with 74 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Zuver also helped defensively with seven total tackles. Peter Moore had 57 rushing yards and one touchdown. Moore also hauled in two receptions for 50 yards. Hunter Wilson had 56 rushing yards; Stephen Petersen had 50 and one reception for 15 yards; Jack Bowles had 34 rushing yards and Jace Lennox had 26 rushing yards.

Draydon Eckelberry had one reception for eight yards. Jack Bowles completed four total passes for 73 yards. Defensively, Stephen Petersen (12 tackles) and Trevor Wagler (10 tackles) continued to be formidable defenders and key pieces for the Hornet offense. Jace Lennox had eight tackles. Peter Moore had four tackles and one interception returned for a touchdown. Jack Bowles hauled in an interception and had one fumble recovery. Bradley Ellsworth and Gavin Wickham had four tackles.

The Hornets homestand has ended, and the team begins a two-game road trip starting with Ida High School on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. Ida High School enters the matchup with a 0-4 record record. However, if there's one team that could contend with the Hornets' claims to the toughest opening schedule of an LCAA team, it's the Bluestreaks.

The Bluestreaks opened the season with a matchup with Carleton Airport (4-0). They followed it up with a game against Ottawa Lake Whiteford (4-0). They took on Clinton (4-0) and Hudson (4-0) in their previous two matchups. The Bluestreaks have only lost those matchups by two scores or less, with the Bluestreaks giving the Tigers a run for their money in week four. The Bluestreaks could be motivated by their 14-6 loss to Hudson as they return home for their first home game since the start of September.

The game should be another classic slugfest between two run heavy teams. Whoever wins the matchup could very well make their case for a spot in the MHSAA football playoffs at the end of the season.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI projects the winner of Michigan State-Minnesota

Michigan State looks to bounce back from a rough showing against its toughest opponent of the young season Saturday, losing to Washington, 39-28. Minnesota, on the other hand, is looking to prove to the world that they are, indeed, for real. The Golden Gophers have easily dispatched each team they’ve faced this season, outscoring opponents 149-17.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsdale, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Berrien Springs, MI
Hillsdale, MI
Football
City
Jonesville, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Jonesville, MI
Sports
City
Hillsdale, MI
City
Michigan Center, MI
City
Springport, MI
jtv.tv

Weeks, Brockie Inducted in Jackson Golf Hall of Fame

Mike Brockie, left, is presented his Jackson Golf Hall of Fame plaque by his friend Shane Clark. (September 18, 2022 8:58 PM) Nikki (Franklin) Weeks and Mike Brockie were inducted into the Jackson Golf Hall of Fame on Sunday. The Jackson Golf Hall of Fame committee and Sharp Park Golf...
JACKSON, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced

On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Comets#The Union City Chargers#The Bronson Vikings
jtv.tv

JCWGA Best Ball Tournament Results

The Jackson County Womens Golf Association held a two-day best ball tournament this week. The women played at Calderone Golf Club on Wednesday and Arbor Hills Golf Club on Friday. Here are the results of the final JCWGA tournament of 2022. CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT:. 1. Kathy Swihart and Nancy Showerman. 1st...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan football looks good, but is it real?

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Saturday afternoon saw more of the same from Michigan football’s team this season. A first-half shutout. A blowout victory. Fifty-plus points on offense. It’s been a start the program has never experienced before, even when you harken back to the early days of college football when Michigan dominated.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Jim Harbaugh, Michigan are different this season

No. 4 Michigan has started the 2022 season strong with dominating wins over Group of 5 teams, but ESPN College Football analyst Paul Finebaum is not yet impressed. After the outcome of Week 3, Finebaum had this say to about Michigan and the chances of the Wolverines going back to the College Football Playoff, “Michigan is very good. I’m still not convinced they’re going to the Playoff, though.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WILX-TV

Noted Golf Course Architect Dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing native Jerry Matthews has died at age 88. Matthews passed away 90 minutes after being honored Thursday night at a reception at Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. Matthews designed more than 200 courses in his career, including more than 40 counties across Michigan. He designed numerous renovations to courses in the Lansing area. He inherited the business from his father Bruce in 1979.
LANSING, MI
wkzo.com

Several hundred lose power due to early morning thunderstorm

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An early morning thunderstorm has knocked out power for some. 255 Consumers Energy customers in Kalamazoo County lost power from the storm that developed around 3:00 a.m. 147 customers in Calhoun County lost power, with another 27 in St. Joseph County and 33 in...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks stolen golf cart

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Hillsdale County are looking for a stolen golf cart. According to the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, the golf cart was stolen from the Litchfield area. It has blue and silver seats, a lifted body and black wheels. Authorities said the graphics on the sides have been removed.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Downtown Coldwater Four Corners Park re-dedicated

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The renovated Four Corners Parks was formally re-dedicated on Saturday morning. The short program included a ribbing cutting. Coldwater City Manager Keith Baker said renovating the Four Corners Park was discussed for over a decade. The last renovation took place in the early 1970’s as...
COLDWATER, MI
WLNS

Serious crash causing traffic on I-69 east in Bath Twp.

This crash has been cleared. CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — If you find yourself traveling east on I-69 from Lansing near Nichols and Center Road, you may be re-directed due to a serious car crash. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone traveling on that stretch of the road find another route to their […]
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

 http://hillsdale.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy