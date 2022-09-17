ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha students celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

KENOSHA, Wis. — From dancing to making your own maraca to sand painting and paper flowers, there was a lot to see and experience Saturday in Kenosha at Bradford High School’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration. What You Need To Know. Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 until...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee; Downtown Milwaukee hosts on Oct. 29

MILWAUKEE – You are invited to carve out some family time in downtown Milwaukee during Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 am to 2 pm at Red Arrow Park. This new Halloween-themed event features free giveaways, activities and fun for all ages, especially children ages 2 – 8. It is coordinated by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Zoo Brew: Milwaukee beer, food tasting event returns

MILWAUKEE - Zoo Brew, a beer and food tasting event at the Milwaukee County Zoo, returns Thursday night, Oct. 7. It has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic. Dozens of food and drink vendors will be set up near the exhibits – including outside near the penguin exhibit, inside the Peck Welcome Center and inside the big cat building.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Hidden gem: Bounce Milwaukee's second floor bar

Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Bounce Milwaukee is already tucked away in an industrial area in Bay View, but the adults-only bar is even a bit more secluded. Husband-and-wife...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bach
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Human trafficking crimes grow in Milwaukee

A human trafficking survivor is sharing her story on the basis of anonymity. She said she met the man who trafficked her on a dating app when she was 19 years old. She thought they were going to be in a relationship. “Things went good for a couple weeks but then he became a total monster. It was really traumatic,” she said. She said he started abusing her, one time beating her until she passed out. “I basically woke up at his house with five other people surrounding me and they told me that I now belong to them,” she said. She said the people held her against her will and sexually trafficked her for at least three years. Human trafficking is a crime that’s growing in Milwaukee. According to Milwaukee Police, human trafficking is up 58% since 2021. This year, police have had more confirmed cases in nine months than all of last year. 12 News’ Kristin Pierce sat down with the coordinator at Freedom House, a program part of the organization Exploit No More, to ask why the number of cases is growing. “You have a lot more vulnerable people right now with COVID. You have a lot of people with a lack of physical affection and touch,” explained Sarah Fandler. Location is also a factor. “That has a lot to do with the pipeline is what they call it from Chicago and then go up to the Dakotas is where the gas pipelines were being put in,” said Fandler. “Traffickers are going to look where is a lot of men who don’t have family with them because that’s where we’re going to make a lot of money.”The trauma has long-lasting effects but the help available at places like Freedom House is a start. “They just let us know that they could help us be better than that or that they care,” said the survivor Pierce talked to. Freedom House provides support to obtain legal documents, counseling, food and shelter. Advocates said it’s important to report anything that appears suspicious. They said it’s extremely difficult to convict traffickers because they make it look like the victims chose to commit illegal acts. They said victims often avoid eye contact and their traffickers always have eyes on them. Advocates also stress the importance of awareness and education. Fandler said it’s easy for people to talk about human trafficking on a national scale but people don’t often want to acknowledge it in their own communities. If you or someone you know is looking for help: Exploit No More – Home.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Messages in the garden: Play on stage now in Racine ‘not just some silly comedy that you forget 5 minutes afterward’ | Local News

RACINE — On the surface, the synopsis of “Native Gardens” reads like two neighbors who disagree about gardening. Frank and Virginia, long-time residents of their posh Washington, DC suburb, prefer a well-manicured garden, which sometimes requires a bit of pesticide. Pablo and Tania, two up-and-coming professionals who are new to the suburb, prefer native gardens that are better for the environment.
RACINE, WI
#Local Life#Cultural Heritage#Localevent#Art#Festival#Visual Arts#Racism#Hispanic Heritage#Latino Arts Inc#Non Hispanic
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southside Dining Week: Milwaukee restaurants offer deals on meals

MILWAUKEE - More than 30 local restaurants on Milwaukee's south side are taking part in a week of great deals and great meals during North Shore Bank’s Southside Dining Week. FOX6's Brhett Vickery has a preview of what to expect throughout the next week. Try something new during Southside...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

After 95 years, Milwaukee’s Landmark Lanes still going strong

MILWAUKEE — When Landmark Lanes opened their doors in 1927, Calvin Coolidge was president and the country was in the middle of prohibition. A lot has changed in the last nine and a half decades, but Landmark Lanes has remained a staple on the city’s east side. Now, the bowling alley and entertainment complex is celebrating a big anniversary in style.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Payne & Dolan Paving seeking dozens of diverse candidates

MADISON, Wis. — Representatives with a top Waukesha-based paving company are looking to hire for dozens of open positions. Payne & Dolan said they pride themselves on bringing together a diverse crew of individuals who work together like a family to get jobs accomplished, with safety in mind. “It’s...
WAUKESHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

MORE ANNIVERSARIES | Announcements | kenoshanews.com

Couples celebrating significant anniversaries include:. Mike and Pam (Gollnick) Jepson, of Mount Pleasant, 45 years, married on Sept. 24, 1977. Michael and Lynn (Zeyen) Mayof Kenosha, 40 years, married on Sept. 25, 1982. Steve & Heidi (Shepard) De Vries, 35 years, married on Sept. 19, 1987. We are happy to...
KENOSHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Tenant revealed for new building in downtown Cedarburg

CEDARBURG - A new brick building is being built on Mill Street between Washington and Hanover avenues and people have been wondering for a while what will go in there once it’s finished. Now we know. Katrina and Shawn Wendtland of Grafton will be opening a restaurant called Brunch,...
CEDARBURG, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

26 pictures (and 1 video) of Bay View Bash 2022

After 8,000 years away, Milwaukee’s beloved Bay View Bash made its glorious return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. The neighborhood was alive. The food was delicious. The weather was glorious. The music was incredible. It was the perfect way to end the summer. Milwaukee Record was at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

2000-2008 N. Doctor M.L.K Jr. Drive

Studio/1 Bed - Come check out this beautiful studio on M.L.K. Dr! This second story unit features tons of natural light alongside gorgeous hardwood floors, all appliances, including washer and dryer in room & off-street parking. Pets welcome with additional fees. If you have any questions or would like to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Contact 6 gets fence replaced, nursing home refund in August

MILWAUKEE - Contact 6 has saved FOX6 News viewers a record $465,000 in 2022! The consumer team not only saves people money but puts an end to their stress and even heartache. To say Ryan Schreiber was disappointed with his newly installed fence in South Milwaukee is an understatement. "The...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI

