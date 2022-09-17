Read full article on original website
Kenosha students celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
KENOSHA, Wis. — From dancing to making your own maraca to sand painting and paper flowers, there was a lot to see and experience Saturday in Kenosha at Bradford High School’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration. What You Need To Know. Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 until...
Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee; Downtown Milwaukee hosts on Oct. 29
MILWAUKEE – You are invited to carve out some family time in downtown Milwaukee during Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 am to 2 pm at Red Arrow Park. This new Halloween-themed event features free giveaways, activities and fun for all ages, especially children ages 2 – 8. It is coordinated by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21.
Zoo Brew: Milwaukee beer, food tasting event returns
MILWAUKEE - Zoo Brew, a beer and food tasting event at the Milwaukee County Zoo, returns Thursday night, Oct. 7. It has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic. Dozens of food and drink vendors will be set up near the exhibits – including outside near the penguin exhibit, inside the Peck Welcome Center and inside the big cat building.
Headstone dedicated for Milwaukee woman with extraordinary legacy
She was the first African American woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the first African American woman to attend Marquette University Law School.
Tech-Prize competition concludes on Sept. 17 at Gateway, Awards to follow at Monument Square
The Tech-Prize competition will conclude on Sept. 17 at Gateway Technical College. Up to $80,000 in prizes, including cash and scholarships, will be distributed. Awards will follow at Party on the Pavement, with a ceremony at Monument Square stage at 7 pm. Event happenings. From 9 am until noon, 10...
Hidden gem: Bounce Milwaukee's second floor bar
Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Bounce Milwaukee is already tucked away in an industrial area in Bay View, but the adults-only bar is even a bit more secluded. Husband-and-wife...
Poverty’s unrelenting grip on Milwaukee
Unpaid bills often put Elizabeth Brown in the position of choosing between which of her family’s needs should get priority, a struggle familiar to many Milwaukeeans.
Milwaukee Quinceañera dress specialist; family-owned boutique
Tucked away near Milwaukee’s 13th and Oklahoma neighborhood is a buzzing boutique. It’s family-owned and bursting at the seams with everything you need for a special occasion.
Human trafficking crimes grow in Milwaukee
A human trafficking survivor is sharing her story on the basis of anonymity. She said she met the man who trafficked her on a dating app when she was 19 years old. She thought they were going to be in a relationship. “Things went good for a couple weeks but then he became a total monster. It was really traumatic,” she said. She said he started abusing her, one time beating her until she passed out. “I basically woke up at his house with five other people surrounding me and they told me that I now belong to them,” she said. She said the people held her against her will and sexually trafficked her for at least three years. Human trafficking is a crime that’s growing in Milwaukee. According to Milwaukee Police, human trafficking is up 58% since 2021. This year, police have had more confirmed cases in nine months than all of last year. 12 News’ Kristin Pierce sat down with the coordinator at Freedom House, a program part of the organization Exploit No More, to ask why the number of cases is growing. “You have a lot more vulnerable people right now with COVID. You have a lot of people with a lack of physical affection and touch,” explained Sarah Fandler. Location is also a factor. “That has a lot to do with the pipeline is what they call it from Chicago and then go up to the Dakotas is where the gas pipelines were being put in,” said Fandler. “Traffickers are going to look where is a lot of men who don’t have family with them because that’s where we’re going to make a lot of money.”The trauma has long-lasting effects but the help available at places like Freedom House is a start. “They just let us know that they could help us be better than that or that they care,” said the survivor Pierce talked to. Freedom House provides support to obtain legal documents, counseling, food and shelter. Advocates said it’s important to report anything that appears suspicious. They said it’s extremely difficult to convict traffickers because they make it look like the victims chose to commit illegal acts. They said victims often avoid eye contact and their traffickers always have eyes on them. Advocates also stress the importance of awareness and education. Fandler said it’s easy for people to talk about human trafficking on a national scale but people don’t often want to acknowledge it in their own communities. If you or someone you know is looking for help: Exploit No More – Home.
Community newsletter from Hope Council: Community’s help, clear messages needed to fight addiction | Local News
We remain in the midst of an addiction epidemic, and I admit that I get frustrated reading Kenosha’s most interesting daily newspaper and seeing the emphasis put on opioids. But it’s not only the media’s fault. There’s a lot of blame to go around. Recently, however,...
Messages in the garden: Play on stage now in Racine ‘not just some silly comedy that you forget 5 minutes afterward’ | Local News
RACINE — On the surface, the synopsis of “Native Gardens” reads like two neighbors who disagree about gardening. Frank and Virginia, long-time residents of their posh Washington, DC suburb, prefer a well-manicured garden, which sometimes requires a bit of pesticide. Pablo and Tania, two up-and-coming professionals who are new to the suburb, prefer native gardens that are better for the environment.
Is 'Oriental' offensive? Milwaukee's Oriental Theatre interrogates the legacy of the word
The word “oriental” has been used in American culture to describe items from the Eastern world, but the term has also been used to offensively describe Asian people. Milwaukee Film has been examining the use of this word and how it is associated with The Oriental Theatre. MKE Film purchased the theatre in 2018.
Southside Dining Week: Milwaukee restaurants offer deals on meals
MILWAUKEE - More than 30 local restaurants on Milwaukee's south side are taking part in a week of great deals and great meals during North Shore Bank’s Southside Dining Week. FOX6's Brhett Vickery has a preview of what to expect throughout the next week. Try something new during Southside...
After 95 years, Milwaukee’s Landmark Lanes still going strong
MILWAUKEE — When Landmark Lanes opened their doors in 1927, Calvin Coolidge was president and the country was in the middle of prohibition. A lot has changed in the last nine and a half decades, but Landmark Lanes has remained a staple on the city’s east side. Now, the bowling alley and entertainment complex is celebrating a big anniversary in style.
Now Hiring: Payne & Dolan Paving seeking dozens of diverse candidates
MADISON, Wis. — Representatives with a top Waukesha-based paving company are looking to hire for dozens of open positions. Payne & Dolan said they pride themselves on bringing together a diverse crew of individuals who work together like a family to get jobs accomplished, with safety in mind. “It’s...
MORE ANNIVERSARIES | Announcements | kenoshanews.com
Couples celebrating significant anniversaries include:. Mike and Pam (Gollnick) Jepson, of Mount Pleasant, 45 years, married on Sept. 24, 1977. Michael and Lynn (Zeyen) Mayof Kenosha, 40 years, married on Sept. 25, 1982. Steve & Heidi (Shepard) De Vries, 35 years, married on Sept. 19, 1987. We are happy to...
Tenant revealed for new building in downtown Cedarburg
CEDARBURG - A new brick building is being built on Mill Street between Washington and Hanover avenues and people have been wondering for a while what will go in there once it’s finished. Now we know. Katrina and Shawn Wendtland of Grafton will be opening a restaurant called Brunch,...
26 pictures (and 1 video) of Bay View Bash 2022
After 8,000 years away, Milwaukee’s beloved Bay View Bash made its glorious return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. The neighborhood was alive. The food was delicious. The weather was glorious. The music was incredible. It was the perfect way to end the summer. Milwaukee Record was at...
Contact 6 gets fence replaced, nursing home refund in August
MILWAUKEE - Contact 6 has saved FOX6 News viewers a record $465,000 in 2022! The consumer team not only saves people money but puts an end to their stress and even heartache. To say Ryan Schreiber was disappointed with his newly installed fence in South Milwaukee is an understatement. "The...
