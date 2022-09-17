Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke activist Kiesha Preston was the keynote speaker for the Kering Foundation Caring for Women fundraiser dinnerCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke's Henry Street Heritage Festival 2022 offers free afternoon admission in Elmwood Park on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Pulaski woman faces charges after TSA agents catch her with a loaded gun at the Roanoke- Blacksburg Regional AirportCheryl E Preston
Yard Bull Meats has opened in Southwest RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Days Inn on Orange Avenue in Roanoke is closingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
JMU Beats No. 12 Liberty in Epic Comeback, 3-2
HARRISONBURG, Va. – Down 2-0 late in the first quarter, the Dukes dug deep and scored three unanswered goals to beat No. 12 Liberty, 3-2, Friday afternoon at the JMU Field Hockey Complex. James Madison is on a three-game winning streak, bringing his record to 5-3. Liberty falls to...
cbs19news
Youngkin reacts to UVA decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several higher education institutions across Virginia are keeping their tuition flat for next fall, and now the University of Virginia is among them. Governor Glenn Youngkin praised UVA on Friday following a decision from the university’s Board of Visitors. The decision means tuition will...
theriver953.com
Schools across Virginia receive non-credible threats
Several schools across the Commonwealth received direct calls of active shooter incidents around 3 p.m. Sept. 19. Those schools included Skyline Middle School, Signal Knob Middle School, Strasburg High School and others. Out of an abundance of caution all schools involved were placed in lockdown with the threats being deemed...
WHSV
Friends of Mineralogy Virginia Chapter brings education to Shenandoah Valley Gem & Mineral show
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Gem and Mineral show took place over the weekend at the Augusta Expo. One organization at the show works year-round educating people on the use of minerals in society. “Really trying to get out into classrooms and bring these rocks and materials that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction visits Louisa schools, shedding light on education changes
Visiting Louisa County Public Schools (LCPS) on Friday, Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow spoke with 8News on new changes impacting the Commonwealth's education system and efforts in funding to heal education infrastructure.
cardinalnews.org
How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake
MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
royalexaminer.com
Multiple school facilities locked down following active shooter report at Skyline Middle School eventually determined to be hoax
The Royal Examiner received the following press release from Warren County Public Schools:. Today at approximately 3:00 pm, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting an active shooter at Skyline Middle School. A number of schools were immediately placed on lockdown by the Sheriff’s Department, including Blue Ridge Technical Center, Skyline Middle School, Skyline High School, and E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville native Kelly Shannon-Henderson to compete on ‘Jeopardy’ Tuesday night
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Charlottesville native Kelly Shannon-Henderson will compete Tuesday on “Jeopardy.”. Shannon-Henderson, an associate professor of classics at the University of Cincinnati, will make her TV debut in the long-running CBS show. At UC, Shannon-Henderson studies Greek and Latin prose literature, among other research topics. She received the 2020 Goodwin Award of Merit from the Society for Classical Studies.
RELATED PEOPLE
WJLA
Mark Taylor officially signs contract to be Spotsylvania Co. schools' next superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Mark Taylor has officially signed a contract to be the next superintendent of Spotsylvania County Public Schools, despite the ongoing controversy about whether he's qualified for the job. On Monday, 7News reporter Heather Graf confirmed that Taylor signed the contract and accepted the job...
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
Inside Nova
'Swatting' incidents hit schools across Virginia
Schools in Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties were among several across the state on Monday to fall victim to fake calls reporting an active shooter. In Loudoun County, someone called 911 to falsely report an active shooter event at Loudoun Valley and Loudoun County high schools on Monday afternoon. School...
WSLS
Big changes! Summer warmth, heat precedes blast of October-like air
ROANOKE, Va. – After a beautiful weekend, temperatures continue to build this week as high pressure reigns over the Southern U.S. While the humidity won’t be overbearing, highs will reach well into the 80s each afternoon. In fact, by Wednesday, some of us will reach close to 90°....
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
Increased police presence at many Virginia school campuses after false active shooter reports
CULPEPER, Va. - Many school campuses in Virginia will see an increased police presence this week after false active shooter reports were made Monday. The Culpeper County Sheriff's Office says it will increase their presence at public school campuses across the county after the false reports sent schools across the district into lockdown.
Augusta Free Press
New county courthouse location: room for growth in Verona or renovate and rebuild in Staunton?
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The decision to build a new courthouse in Augusta County has been made for voters, but on Nov. 8 voters will decide where. A forum about the new courthouse was held at Victory Worship Center in Staunton...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville at high COVID transmission level
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID transmission level in Charlottesville is now high according to the CDC, with case numbers up 20% from where they were two weeks ago. Despite the increase in cases, UVA Health says hospitalization rates remain unchanged. It says the majority of cases are from the...
WDBJ7.com
Critics challenge Youngkin’s executive actions
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - With a divided General Assembly, Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin is taking action to advance many of his policy goals. But some of his moves are generating pushback from Democrats, who say he is overstepping his authority and defying state law. During recent rallies in Roanoke and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pagevalleynews.com
Council enters settlement agreement on parcel for well and other news from Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, Sept. 13 — The Shenandoah Council last week accepted the Shenandoah Planning Commission’s recommendation to concur with the Zoning/Subdivision Administrator that the acquisition of Well Site Number 1 from the Shenandoah Land and Improvement Company by the Town does not violate the Town’s subdivision ordinance, because the acquisition of the property is not a “subdivision” regulated by that ordinance.
WSLS
‘Heartbroken and grief-stricken’: New details on shooting that left one Roanoke teen dead
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the second time this month a Roanoke teenager has lost their life to gun violence. Police said Saturday night, a teenage boy was shot and killed, and described the incident as an accidental and self-inflicted gunshot. Earlier this month, Mayor Sherman Lea stressed his...
Inside Nova
Hoax active shooter call sends Culpeper schools into lockdown
All of Culpeper County's 12 public schools were sent into lockdown Monday afternoon following a hoax active shooter 911 call, targeting Eastern View High School. "There was NO CREDIBLE THREAT to Eastern View or any Culpeper County Public School," a statement from Culpeper County Public Schools read. Town of Culpeper...
wsvaonline.com
Augusta County sees COVID spike
A huge spike in new COVID cases in Augusta County. In numbers released Friday by the Virginia Department of Health, there were 94 new cases of coronavirus recorded since yesterday. Meanwhile, there were 67 new cases in Rockingham County and 57 new cases in Harrisonburg from yesterday to today. Just...
Comments / 0