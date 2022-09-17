ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

dailybadgerbulletin.com

JMU Beats No. 12 Liberty in Epic Comeback, 3-2

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Down 2-0 late in the first quarter, the Dukes dug deep and scored three unanswered goals to beat No. 12 Liberty, 3-2, Friday afternoon at the JMU Field Hockey Complex. James Madison is on a three-game winning streak, bringing his record to 5-3. Liberty falls to...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Youngkin reacts to UVA decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several higher education institutions across Virginia are keeping their tuition flat for next fall, and now the University of Virginia is among them. Governor Glenn Youngkin praised UVA on Friday following a decision from the university’s Board of Visitors. The decision means tuition will...
RICHMOND, VA
theriver953.com

Schools across Virginia receive non-credible threats

Several schools across the Commonwealth received direct calls of active shooter incidents around 3 p.m. Sept. 19. Those schools included Skyline Middle School, Signal Knob Middle School, Strasburg High School and others. Out of an abundance of caution all schools involved were placed in lockdown with the threats being deemed...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
MONETA, VA
royalexaminer.com

Multiple school facilities locked down following active shooter report at Skyline Middle School eventually determined to be hoax

The Royal Examiner received the following press release from Warren County Public Schools:. Today at approximately 3:00 pm, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting an active shooter at Skyline Middle School. A number of schools were immediately placed on lockdown by the Sheriff’s Department, including Blue Ridge Technical Center, Skyline Middle School, Skyline High School, and E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville native Kelly Shannon-Henderson to compete on ‘Jeopardy’ Tuesday night

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Charlottesville native Kelly Shannon-Henderson will compete Tuesday on “Jeopardy.”. Shannon-Henderson, an associate professor of classics at the University of Cincinnati, will make her TV debut in the long-running CBS show. At UC, Shannon-Henderson studies Greek and Latin prose literature, among other research topics. She received the 2020 Goodwin Award of Merit from the Society for Classical Studies.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WHITE POST, VA
Inside Nova

'Swatting' incidents hit schools across Virginia

Schools in Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties were among several across the state on Monday to fall victim to fake calls reporting an active shooter. In Loudoun County, someone called 911 to falsely report an active shooter event at Loudoun Valley and Loudoun County high schools on Monday afternoon. School...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Big changes! Summer warmth, heat precedes blast of October-like air

ROANOKE, Va. – After a beautiful weekend, temperatures continue to build this week as high pressure reigns over the Southern U.S. While the humidity won’t be overbearing, highs will reach well into the 80s each afternoon. In fact, by Wednesday, some of us will reach close to 90°....
ROANOKE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville at high COVID transmission level

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID transmission level in Charlottesville is now high according to the CDC, with case numbers up 20% from where they were two weeks ago. Despite the increase in cases, UVA Health says hospitalization rates remain unchanged. It says the majority of cases are from the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Critics challenge Youngkin’s executive actions

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - With a divided General Assembly, Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin is taking action to advance many of his policy goals. But some of his moves are generating pushback from Democrats, who say he is overstepping his authority and defying state law. During recent rallies in Roanoke and...
VIRGINIA STATE
pagevalleynews.com

Council enters settlement agreement on parcel for well and other news from Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Sept. 13 — The Shenandoah Council last week accepted the Shenandoah Planning Commission’s recommendation to concur with the Zoning/Subdivision Administrator that the acquisition of Well Site Number 1 from the Shenandoah Land and Improvement Company by the Town does not violate the Town’s subdivision ordinance, because the acquisition of the property is not a “subdivision” regulated by that ordinance.
SHENANDOAH, VA
Inside Nova

Hoax active shooter call sends Culpeper schools into lockdown

All of Culpeper County's 12 public schools were sent into lockdown Monday afternoon following a hoax active shooter 911 call, targeting Eastern View High School. "There was NO CREDIBLE THREAT to Eastern View or any Culpeper County Public School," a statement from Culpeper County Public Schools read. Town of Culpeper...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Augusta County sees COVID spike

A huge spike in new COVID cases in Augusta County. In numbers released Friday by the Virginia Department of Health, there were 94 new cases of coronavirus recorded since yesterday. Meanwhile, there were 67 new cases in Rockingham County and 57 new cases in Harrisonburg from yesterday to today. Just...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

