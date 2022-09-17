ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bio-Filtration Garden Forebay Catch pit | Ōtāhuhu Town Centre Streetscape | Boffa Miskell

Improving the stormwater quality of Ōtāhuhu was one of the key goals of the Ōtāhuhu Town Centre upgrade project. A number of bio-filtration gardens have been installed along the newly-refurbished streets to promote a healthy environment. The project made a unique shift in effective gross pollutant pre-treatment and management using catch pits.
