Bio-Filtration Garden Forebay Catch pit | Ōtāhuhu Town Centre Streetscape | Boffa Miskell
Improving the stormwater quality of Ōtāhuhu was one of the key goals of the Ōtāhuhu Town Centre upgrade project. A number of bio-filtration gardens have been installed along the newly-refurbished streets to promote a healthy environment. The project made a unique shift in effective gross pollutant pre-treatment and management using catch pits.
