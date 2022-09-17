Read full article on original website
WBKO
Warren Central shuts out Greenwood, wins 11th straight match
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The fire-breathing Dragons want to run the table in the 4th Region. Fresh off their 2A Soccer Championship entering this week, Warren Central boys soccer has now won 11 straight - fresh off the heels of a 2-0 win over district rival Greenwood. Both teams...
WBKO
Adairville fifth grader trains beagles for competition
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The keen sense of smell that a beagle has makes them the best hunting companions. At just ten years old, Gracie Yates has been training the dogs for the past two years and recently competed in her first competition on September 18. The Small Pack...
WBKO
Window Peeper in Bowling Green
SKYCTC is celebrating Workforce Development Month!. The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) is developing Kentucky's workforce across the state and how Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) is developing the workforce in the south-central region. B.G. Out of the Darkness Walk, October 9th. Updated: 21 hours ago.
Boston College will reportedly play Western Kentucky in '24
Boston College has their third out of conference game for 2024. According to the report the Eagles will host Western Kentucky at Alumni Stadium on September 28, 2024. The two teams have never played, but the men's basketball team lost to WKU in the first round of the NIT in 2018. The news was first reported by BGDailynews.com, and has yet to be confirmed by Boston College.
rewind943.com
Hopkinsville is headed for moonshine & bourbon greatness!
Not only is Hopkinsville know for the Kelly–Hopkinsville encounter, for livestock, tobacco, for the production of globally recognizable products such as Krusteaz products, Ghirardelli brownie mix, Cracker Barrel biscuit mix, Red Lobster Cheddar Bay biscuit mix, SunFlour corn meal and flour, but it’s making it’s way to moonshine and bourbon greatness!
whvoradio.com
Missing Woman Located In Tennessee
A woman who was reported missing in Hopkinsville Monday has been located. Christian County emergency management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green has been located and is safe in Tennessee. No other information has been released.
WBKO
Roadway cleared after accident on Happy Valley Road
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow, Barren County Emergency management confirmed that the roadway has been cleared on Happy Valley Road following an accident. The roadway was cleared around 1:30 a.m. Happy Valley Road was closed at the 8000 block in Glasgow for reconstruction after a vehicle wreck.
WBKO
VIDEO: Walk For Suicide Prevention happening in Bowling Green Oct. 9
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Bowling Green Kentucky Suicide Prevention are hosting the Out Of The Darkness Walk on Oct. 9. The community walk begins at 1 p.m. at Ephram White Park. The Out of the Darkness Community Walk is a journey of...
Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener
Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
High school consolidation in 1959 marked a major change for Christian County students
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
WBKO
BGPD warns of man peeping into homes and apartments
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is warning the public of a man that has been caught on camera peeping into windows and attempting to get into homes and apartments. Police say the homes and apartments are typically owned by college students. WKU also sent an...
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Pilot Rock Road Crash
A wreck on Pilot Rock Road in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Micaela Andres of Clarksville crossed the center line around the five mile marker and struck a truck driven by Robert Moore that was headed towards Hopkinsville.
whvoradio.com
Man Found With Gun During School Football Game
A Hopkinsville man was charge with possession of a weapon on school property after being arrested on a warrant at the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say they noticed 18-year-old Devonni Radford from a previous incident and ran his name and found he had an active warrant in Logan County.
wnky.com
1 dead in car accident near Logan-Todd County line
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – One man is dead following an accident involving a single vehicle flipping several times. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on Saturday around 10:35 p.m. to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 68/80 West at the Logan and Todd County line. The sheriff’s office...
whvoradio.com
Exit 89, KY 813 Closures Coming In Christian County
Contractors for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have scheduled construction for the I-24 eastbound on and off ramps at the KY 115 Oak Grove-Pembroke Exit 89 Interchange. As such, beginning at 6 AM Tuesday, this juncture will be closed. The duration of the closure will be 3-to-4 weeks. The closure is...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers – Week of Sept. 12, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Sept. 12 – Sept. 16, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Sept....
WBKO
One More Hot, Humid Day!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was our second day in a row of 90 degree heat. We’ll have one more day with 90s Wednesday before fall arrives with falling temperatures Thursday!. Wednesday will be a scorcher! Highs will reach the mid 90s with heat indices near 100 in...
WBKO
Glasgow Independent Schools brings on 2 therapy dogs
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Independent School students are getting some new fuzzy friends. Therapy dogs Winnie and Scout have only been with the district for a few weeks, but already have fans. “Students have found so much joy in the dogs and the adults have found so much...
WBKO
BGPD looking for porch pirate caught on camera
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a porch pirate caught on camera. They released footage from someone’s Ring door camera, where a man is seen riding a bike up to the front door, taking a package, and riding away.
10-Hour Road Trip Through Tennessee Ends With $500,000 Lottery Prize
A brother-sister duo drove 10 hours round trip to collect the massive prize.
