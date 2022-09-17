Washington, DC

Read full article on original website
ggwash.org
What experts say needs to be done to disrupt historic patterns of segregation in DC’s schools
This article is part of a limited series exploring the history, current policies, and intersections between school boundaries and feeder patterns in DC’s public schools and land use, housing, and transportation issues. Read Part I, Part II, and Part III. And don’t forget to register to join us for a free webinar based on this series, moderated by journalist Abby Higgins, coming up at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Can’t make it? The recording will be shared on our YouTube channel.
Bowser Announces New Career MAP for D.C.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday the launch of the $24.8 million Career Mobility Action Plan. The post Bowser Announces New Career MAP for D.C. appeared first on The Washington Informer.
knoxfocus.com
Burning Down Washington, D.C.
Those cities which are also capitols for their respective countries are always highly cognizant of several things, not the least of which are social status and one’s address. In 1922, one of the more elegant and desirable addresses in Washington, D.C. was Portland Flats, a luxury apartment building. Located in the Thomas Circle neighborhood of Washington, D.C., it was capped by a shining dome and spire reaching into the sky. Some thought it an excellent example of “Victorian decorative exuberance” if not actual “excess.” The red brick, six-story apartment building was a wonder. Even the exterior of The Portland was so lavishly embellished that historian Richard Longstreth thought it was “on a scale seldom matched locally or anywhere else in the country.”
The Heartland Institute
Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington (Guest: James Kirchick)
Heartland’s Tim Benson is joined by James Kirchick, nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and columnist for Tablet, to discuss his new book, “Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington.” Benson and Kirchick discuss how homosexuality came to be seen as potential national security threat, the Lavender Scare, the irresponsible homophobia of Oliver Stone’s film JFK, the tragedy of the closet, and how gay Washingtonians fought a multi-decade fight for civil rights.
17th Annual H Street Festival in DC draws thousands
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people headed to Northeast D.C. on Saturday for the 17th Annual H Street Festival. “H Street Festival is one of the most vibrant days in D.C. There’s just so much life and joy and talent,” said artist Mina Karimi. DC News Now was among dozens of participants and […]
Maryland Gov. candidate demands opponent's book be removed from schools
BALTIMORE — Maryland’s Republican candidate for governor is demanding that school officials remove a book written by his opponent from classrooms, libraries and reading lists. Republican Dan Cox accuses Democrat Wes Moore of misleading voters about Moore's background. Cox says school kids should not be lied to. Moore...
Lidl Grand Opening at Skyland Town Center Set for Sept. 29
The grand opening for Lidl's new Skyland Town Center location in southeast D.C. will take place on Sept. 28, officials for the grocery chain announced Monday. The post Lidl Grand Opening at Skyland Town Center Set for Sept. 29 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
D.C. To Give 10,000 In Cash To Some Families Transitioning Out Of Homelessness
D.C. will give cash payments of $10,000 to 600 families as a part of a new pilot program. As a part of a new pilot program, D.C. will be giving up to $10,000 in cash to 600 families transitioning out of homelessness, to support housing, food, and income assistance as they advance their career or find employment.
For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life
Charles County leaders to press MDOT officials at annual meeting, set for Wednesday. The post For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life appeared first on Maryland Matters.
dbknews.com
‘The bare minimum:’ UMD students express mixed reactions to announced wage increases
Amanda Vu, a junior who has a job in the Asian American studies Department, works at a computer on Sept. 17, 2022. (Autumn Hengen/The Diamondback) Student employees at the University of Maryland are expressing mixed feelings after the administration announced it would increase hourly wages to $15 in January 2023.
mocoshow.com
Three MoCo Thai Restaurants Make Eater DC’s ’15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ List
Three That restaurants located in Montgomery County have made Eater DC’s ‘15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ list. Per the article, “While suburban neighborhoods like Falls Church and Wheaton have a particularly strong selection of top-tier Thai restaurants, D.C. proper has its own strong scene.” With Montgomery County being home to over 30 Thai restaurants, many have previously shared their opinions via the @TasteMoCo food tournaments of 2020. Below you’;; see the three that made it onto Eater DC’s list:
Wbaltv.com
Historic high school turns into cultural center for Harriet Tubman, Black community
COLUMBIA, Md. — A new tribute to Harriet Tubman opens this weekend in Howard County. What once was a school for Black people is now a museum. After 25 years of hard work, the cultural center is ready. The museum is housed in the old Harriet Tubman High School, which was founded in 1948 as Howard County's only all-Black high school.
Firefighter falls, person displaced after DC fire
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A firefighter fell through a porch overhang while on the scene of a fire in Southeast D.C. Sunday afternoon. Officials said that the fire was in a two-story duplex in the 1600 block of Fort DuPont St. SE. There was a mayday distress call after the firefighter fell, but the […]
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: H Street Fest, Plane Pull and More to Do in the DC Area
When is the last time you visited some of D.C.’s iconic monuments or museums? Between COVID, summer travel, humidity, mosquitos… maybe it’s been a while. The Air and Space Museum’s National Mall building will reopen Oct. 14 with eight galleries that have been updated and redesigned. Free, timed tickets are available now.
southlakessentinel.com
The Uncertain Future of DC’s Chinatown
Washington DC’s Chinatown faces uncertainty after a slow post-pandemic recovery and a rise in commercialization due to the city’s ongoing gentrification. After a whirlwind past two years of quarantines, anti-Asian violence, and increased urban renewal, this celebrated shopping district and historic landmark for the DC community is bracing for a turbulent future.
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.
Whatever you're in the mood for, Washington, D.C., has a restaurant that will fit the bill. So, the next time you're in the nation's capital, check out some of the best places to eat.
mocoshow.com
Gov. Hogan: Korea’s UNDBIO to Open New U.S. R&D Headquarters in Montgomery County
Per Governor Hogan: The governor highlighted the announcement that UNDBIO—a Korean pharmaceutical company with unique proprietary insulin production technology—has leased 25,000 square feet of laboratory space in Rockville and committed $100 million for the research and development and preliminary production of insulin. The company has signed a lease with Twinlabs—a Rockville life science real estate company—to develop a state-of-the-art lab where scientists will produce insulin samples that will require U.S. FDA approval, and eventually enter the U.S. and global markets.
cvillecountry.com
DC sniper convict Lee Boyd Malvo denied parole
RICHMOND (AP/WINA) – The Virginia Parole Board has denied Lee Boyd Malvo parole nearly 20 years after he and John Allen Muhammad killed 10 in sniper shootings in Virginia, DC, and Maryland in a 3-week period of October 2002. Their death toll was likely more as multiple other victims were shot and killed across the country as the two made their way from Washington state to the Washington, DC area.
Virginia grand jury approves more charges against DC rapper in mall shooting
Editor’s Note: The above video originally ran on Aug. 12, 2022. FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A grand jury signed off on additional charges against a rapper accused of opening fire in Tysons Corner Center in June. Noah Settles, a rapper from D.C. who goes by the name “No Savage,” could spend as […]
WTOP
Black-owned coffee shop featured in DC Startup Week coming to H Street
Jaliyaa Coffee is set to open on D.C.’s H Street NE in late October, along with a coffee truck that will roam around the city at the beginning of the month. Twenty-nine-year-old Mohamed Jalloh, who is from Sierra Leone, is the founder and owner of the company. He told WTOP that the name has a special meaning.
