Washington, DC

What experts say needs to be done to disrupt historic patterns of segregation in DC’s schools

This article is part of a limited series exploring the history, current policies, and intersections between school boundaries and feeder patterns in DC’s public schools and land use, housing, and transportation issues. Read Part I, Part II, and Part III. And don’t forget to register to join us for a free webinar based on this series, moderated by journalist Abby Higgins, coming up at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Can’t make it? The recording will be shared on our YouTube channel.
Burning Down Washington, D.C.

Those cities which are also capitols for their respective countries are always highly cognizant of several things, not the least of which are social status and one’s address. In 1922, one of the more elegant and desirable addresses in Washington, D.C. was Portland Flats, a luxury apartment building. Located in the Thomas Circle neighborhood of Washington, D.C., it was capped by a shining dome and spire reaching into the sky. Some thought it an excellent example of “Victorian decorative exuberance” if not actual “excess.” The red brick, six-story apartment building was a wonder. Even the exterior of The Portland was so lavishly embellished that historian Richard Longstreth thought it was “on a scale seldom matched locally or anywhere else in the country.”
Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington (Guest: James Kirchick)

Heartland’s Tim Benson is joined by James Kirchick, nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and columnist for Tablet, to discuss his new book, “Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington.” Benson and Kirchick discuss how homosexuality came to be seen as potential national security threat, the Lavender Scare, the irresponsible homophobia of Oliver Stone’s film JFK, the tragedy of the closet, and how gay Washingtonians fought a multi-decade fight for civil rights.
17th Annual H Street Festival in DC draws thousands

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people headed to Northeast D.C. on Saturday for the 17th Annual H Street Festival. “H Street Festival is one of the most vibrant days in D.C. There’s just so much life and joy and talent,” said artist Mina Karimi. DC News Now was among dozens of participants and […]
Three MoCo Thai Restaurants Make Eater DC’s ’15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ List

Three That restaurants located in Montgomery County have made Eater DC’s ‘15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ list. Per the article, “While suburban neighborhoods like Falls Church and Wheaton have a particularly strong selection of top-tier Thai restaurants, D.C. proper has its own strong scene.” With Montgomery County being home to over 30 Thai restaurants, many have previously shared their opinions via the @TasteMoCo food tournaments of 2020. Below you’;; see the three that made it onto Eater DC’s list:
Firefighter falls, person displaced after DC fire

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A firefighter fell through a porch overhang while on the scene of a fire in Southeast D.C. Sunday afternoon. Officials said that the fire was in a two-story duplex in the 1600 block of Fort DuPont St. SE. There was a mayday distress call after the firefighter fell, but the […]
The Weekend Scene: H Street Fest, Plane Pull and More to Do in the DC Area

When is the last time you visited some of D.C.’s iconic monuments or museums? Between COVID, summer travel, humidity, mosquitos… maybe it’s been a while. The Air and Space Museum’s National Mall building will reopen Oct. 14 with eight galleries that have been updated and redesigned. Free, timed tickets are available now.
The Uncertain Future of DC’s Chinatown

Washington DC’s Chinatown faces uncertainty after a slow post-pandemic recovery and a rise in commercialization due to the city’s ongoing gentrification. After a whirlwind past two years of quarantines, anti-Asian violence, and increased urban renewal, this celebrated shopping district and historic landmark for the DC community is bracing for a turbulent future.
Gov. Hogan: Korea’s UNDBIO to Open New U.S. R&D Headquarters in Montgomery County

Per Governor Hogan: The governor highlighted the announcement that UNDBIO—a Korean pharmaceutical company with unique proprietary insulin production technology—has leased 25,000 square feet of laboratory space in Rockville and committed $100 million for the research and development and preliminary production of insulin. The company has signed a lease with Twinlabs—a Rockville life science real estate company—to develop a state-of-the-art lab where scientists will produce insulin samples that will require U.S. FDA approval, and eventually enter the U.S. and global markets.
DC sniper convict Lee Boyd Malvo denied parole

RICHMOND (AP/WINA) – The Virginia Parole Board has denied Lee Boyd Malvo parole nearly 20 years after he and John Allen Muhammad killed 10 in sniper shootings in Virginia, DC, and Maryland in a 3-week period of October 2002. Their death toll was likely more as multiple other victims were shot and killed across the country as the two made their way from Washington state to the Washington, DC area.
Black-owned coffee shop featured in DC Startup Week coming to H Street

Jaliyaa Coffee is set to open on D.C.’s H Street NE in late October, along with a coffee truck that will roam around the city at the beginning of the month. Twenty-nine-year-old Mohamed Jalloh, who is from Sierra Leone, is the founder and owner of the company. He told WTOP that the name has a special meaning.
WASHINGTON, DC

