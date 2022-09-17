ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Kim Nguyen endorsed for Supervisor by the Assn. of O.C. Deputy Sheriffs

Garden Grove, CA OC Supervisor Candidate and Garden Grove City Councilwoman Kim Bernice Nguyen today announced she unanimously received a major endorsement from the Association of Orange County Deputy Sheriffs. Councilwoman Nguyen has become the choice of public safety professionals for her commitment to keeping residents safe and protecting communities...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Mandated COVID-19 testing of unvaccinated workers rescinded in California

(Santa Ana, CA) – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced in a 9/13/22 update to several State Public Health Officer Orders, that mandated testing of the small number of unvaccinated workers will no longer be required. The rescinded Health Officer Orders remove the weekly screening testing requirements...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rabid bat found in Fountain Valley

(Santa Ana, CA) – A bat found at a parking lot located at Pickleball Court #1 at the Fountain Valley Tennis Center, 16400 Brookhurst Street in the City of Fountain Valley, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at around 10:30 a.m., has tested positive for rabies. Given the location and circumstance, the OC Health Care Agency (HCA) is urging residents to be on the alert and avoid contact with any bats. Rabid bats are identified routinely each year in Orange County and around the country. Contact with bats should be avoided and any potential bat bite should be discussed with a medical provider.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
City Council Hopefuls Answer Pressing Questions in First Candidate Forum

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Installation of Automated License Plate Readers on City’s Docket

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
COVID-19 Update: Updated CDPH Health Officer Order rescinds mandated testing of unvaccinated workers

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced in a 9/13/22 update to several State Public Health Officer Orders, that mandated testing of the small number of unvaccinated workers will no longer be required.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
UC STEM residential program for middle and high school students extended for five more years

Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) today announced that Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill (SB) 1299. This legislation continues the University of California (UC) California State Summer School for Mathematics & Science residential program, known as COSMOS, offered to middle and high school aged students with an aptitude for careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). COSMOS has had tremendous success in educating young minds who display academic excellence and fostering their skills to better prepare them for the competitive workforce of the 21st century. Under SB 1299, COSMOS will continue to operate at UC campuses for another five more years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cypress Soroptimist seeking donations for Silent Auction at our Wine & Jazz Social Event

Soroptimist International, a global volunteer movement with a vision that Women and girls will achieve their individual and collective potential, realize their aspirations, and have an equal voice in creating strong, peaceful communities worldwide. Soroptimist International of Cypress, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, carries out the mission here locally in Cypress and our immediate surrounding communities.
CYPRESS, CA
Second Annual Fest-of-All coming in Lakewood

The second annual multicultural food and music festival called Lakewood’s Fest-Of-All returns on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Lakewood Center in the large parking area south of El Torito and west of Target. Representing the wide variety of cultures which Lakewood is proud to have...
LAKEWOOD, CA
Former dean of USC’s Social Work School agrees to plead guilty to bribery for funneling $100,000 payment to secure County contract

The former dean of the University of Southern California’s school of social work has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge that she bribed longtime politician Mark Ridley-Thomas by funneling $100,000 he provided from his campaign account through USC to a nonprofit operated by his son to obtain a lucrative county contract, the Justice Department announced today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Five Orange County teams earn No. 1 rankings in CIF boys water polo polls

Five Orange County high school boys water polo teams are ranked No. 1 in their divisions in this week’s CIF boys water polo polls announced Monday. In Division 1, JSerra is first and Mater Dei second. San Clemente is first and Dana Hills second in Division 2, Irvine first and Portola second in Division 3, Crean Lutheran first in Division 4 and Buena Park top ranked in Division 5.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Seven day local weather forecast for September 18 through September 25

Seven day local weather forecast for September 18 through September 25. Details for seven day local weather forecast for September 18 through September 25. Sunday: Patchy drizzle and fog before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Sunday...
ENVIRONMENT
Los Alamitos Cross County Team collecting clothes and shoes

The Los Al Cross County Team is asking you to search your closets for those unwanted, gently used clothing items and shoes. Once you find them, please collect them in boxes or bags, and bring them to Rush Park on Saturday, October 15 from 10:00 a.m. to Noon. In addition...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Skylark Lecture series to begin with UCLA astronomer

Orange Coast College’s Planetarium is introducing a new monthly lecture series that will be open to the public, featuring guests discussing popular topics in astronomy and space science. The Skylark series will debut on Friday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. with a lecture by Dr. Abhimat Gautam, an astronomer...
COSTA MESA, CA

