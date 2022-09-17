ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiawatha, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hiawathaworldonline.com

Junior Hawks knock off Cats in commanding performance

The Hiawatha Middle School football team traveled to Holton on Thursday night, and the team picked up their second win of the season with a strong 36-14 performance that featured outstanding results from all three phases. Hiawatha’s special teams prowess showed up from the opening kick, as Alex Ross got...
HIAWATHA, KS
KSNT News

KU football game paused for lightning delay

HOUSTON (KSNT)- Kansas football has hit a sudden stoppage in their game against Houston due to severe weather. The Jayhawks and Cougars are tied at 14-14 with 14:07 left in the second quarter. Lightning in the area caused both teams to hit the locker room. Kansas was driving down the field and had second and […]
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hiawatha, KS
Hiawatha, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Holton, KS
Local
Kansas Football
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Kansas Jayhawks’ stunning 3-0 start

The Kansas Jayhawks are off to a great start this year… in football!. Kansas went on the road and took down the Houston Cougars 48-30 on Saturday. The Jayhawks are now 3-0. And that’s a pretty huge deal when considering that they last won over three games in 2009 (when they went 5-7 under Mark Mangino), and when they last had a winning record in 2008 (8-5 under Mangino).
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Could ESPN’s College Gameday be coming to Lawrence, Kansas next week?

So now that the Kansas football program has done the unthinkable and ripped off three straight wins to the start the 2022 season, it’s only natural to wonder what’s next. From the fan perspective, wondering what’s next is tied directly to next week’s game against 3-0 Duke and questions about whether ESPN’s College Gameday might come to Lawrence to host its Saturday showcase and highlight the clash between basketball powers.
LAWRENCE, KS
bringonthecats.com

Cats get no votes, Kansas gets a bunch

To the surprise of absolutely nobody at all, Kansas State has completely fallen off every AP and Coaches’ poll ballot after the week three slate and their agonizing 17-10 loss to Tulane yesterday. The pollsters have completely lost their minds, however. Not for leaving K-State off; dear lord no,...
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Hiawatha Red Hawks#Wildcats
KSNT News

Legendary band ‘Three Dog Night’ is coming to NE Kansas

MAYETTA (KSNT)- The legendary band, in its 5th decade of performing, is coming to northeast Kansas this November. “Three Dog Night” is scheduled to perform at Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta, KS on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Between 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or […]
MAYETTA, KS
republic-online.com

Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell

LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
LINN COUNTY, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Short-term steambath developing Sunday after severe weather Saturday

After severe thunderstorm activity for the north half of the KVOE listening area Saturday afternoon, the entire area goes into a steambath beginning Sunday. National Weather Service meteorologist Adam Jones tells KVOE News an upper-level high-pressure ridge is building across the central third of the United States, meaning high temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees through Tuesday with heat index readings as high as 105. This means another round of heat-related precautions while you’re outside.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Minor injuries reported after 88-year-old falls asleep at wheel, hits barrier wall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only minor injuries were reported after an 88-year-old man fell asleep at the wheel and hit a barrier wall on I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 188.8 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

Kansas post office closure leaving some worried

VASSAR (KSNT) – For people living in one Kansas town, getting the mail just became another long-distance errand. Plans to close the post office, have been in the works for a while. “The church owns the post office, we’ve discussed this off and on for the last 6 or 7 years because of the condition […]
VASSAR, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Library sponsoring Craft Swap Day

Needing some new craft supplies or just wanting to clean out your craft closet?. Come down to the Morrill Public Library in Hiawatha on Monday, Sept. 26 for a Craft Swap.
HIAWATHA, KS
Kansas Reflector

In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas

Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy