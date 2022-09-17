Read full article on original website
Georgia vs. Kent State History
Top-ranked Georgia takes on Kent State Saturday at Sanford Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for high noon Between the Hedges. The Bulldogs come in with a record of 3-0 following this past Saturday’s 48-7 victory over South Carolina in Columbia. The Golden Flashes are 1-2, rolling past Long Island University 63-10 at home this past Saturday.
Kevin Butler’s Players of the Game: Georgia vs. South Carolina 2022
Each week, Georgia and Chicago Bears Hall of Fame legend Kevin Butler picks his Players of the Game. A member of numerous Halls of Fame and holder of a slew of records, Butler co-hosts DawgTalk on Georgia Football Saturdays and the famous Bulldog Brunch from the Hilltop Grille on Sundays. — Compiled by Jeff Dantzler.
Great isn’t good enough; the Dawgs want perfection
The Georgia Bulldogs are off to a hot start this season. Anyone can see that. Outscoring their opponents 130 to 10 is a great statistic, but that’s the problem. It’s just a statistic, and Coach Kirby Smart isn’t buying into the numbers. Judging from the way he talks, his team isn’t either.
Proust: Tommy E. Warner, Jr.
Name: Tommy E. Warner, Jr. but most people know me by my nickname Corky. Family: Wife: Catherine (Double Dawg 1994, 1998), Sons: Tommy III (Emory University ‘23), Will (UGA ‘26 ) and Ben (Athens Academy ‘27 ) Hometown: Athens, Georgia. Current Town: Athens, Georgia. What Years at...
Loran Smith: A Classic Wedding
When she was a little girl, like grade school years, we began to watch our neighbor’s daughter grow up. Demi Fitzgerald was always an energetic, kinetic, and perpetual motion kid, one with a warm and engaging smile. She was a normal kid with nice manners and a pleasant countenance...
