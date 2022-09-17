ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty Johnson Fund created to help improve City of Nelsonville

By By Nicole Bowman-Layton Messenger Staff Writer
NELSONVILLE — Nelsonville City Council passed an ordinance creating a trust fund to invest in major community projects Monday during its regular meeting at city hall.

Council originally created the Betty Johnson Trust in 2016.

The fund was created using a donation given by the estate of long-time Nelsonville resident, Betty Jane Womsley Johnson, who died on Dec. 9, 2007. The trust fund was to help “enhance the quality of life for Nelsonville residents.”

Due to confusion on the language and intent of the trust, the funds were kept separate from the city’s treasury and were not considered owned by the city. They were placed in an account with Raymond James, an investment bank, and invested, said city Auditor Taylor Sappington. The dividends were paid out to the city regularly for investment into general city functions. This arrangement lasted several years.

In 2020, the city began looking into the fund as Raymond James representatives did not know whether the city owned the funds.

“Raymond James seemed unsure of the answer, and this concerned my office greatly for a number of reasons,” Sappington said. “Of primary concern was that if the funds were owned by the taxpayer, they could not and should not be in invest grade equities and bonds. Further, they should sit in the city’s treasury.”

After looking into the fund’s status with City Manager Scott Frank, Sappington concluded the former administration officials mistook the intent and language of the trust documents.

“These funds were not meant to be kept separate and they were not meant to be left in investments,” Sappington said. “They were intended to be wholly given to the city for the funds to be invested in the community for the betterment of all of Nelsonville.”

The ordinance passed Monday allows the funds to be placed onto the city’s books and into the city’s treasury. As of July 29, the fund had approximately $683,290.32, Sappington said.

City council’s finance committee discussed the funds during a recent meeting and came up with several ideas regarding its use, said Councilmember Cory Taylor, who is chair of the finance committee. They hope to get some community members involved to help award some of the funds.

“We’ve decided that pretty much everything that the money would be used for would be to honor her legacy,” he said.

The funds will be used to improve the Nelsonville community for years to come, Sappington said.

“Everyone in administration, including myself, are extremely proud to have accomplished such a historic and impactful accomplishment on behalf of the citizens of Nelsonville,” he said. “… I am proud to have worked so hard on this and even prouder to see this new and hopeful beginning after the corruption and deficit of past years.”

The final decisions on the fund’s use has not been decided.

“The funds will currently sit at least until the 2023 budget and beyond, while the discussions take place between administration, council, and the community,” Sappington said. “But the intention of all involved is to take on and complete communal upgrades that would make Mrs. Johnson proud and to do everything in her honor.”

Johnson was a graduate of Nelsonville High School and assisted her husband in the Johnson Funeral Home for 36 years. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Nelsonville, Eastern Star, former member of the Stuart Opera House Guild, a volunteer at Mount St. Mary and Doctors Hospital, a member of the Nelsonville Service Organization and a former member of the Business and Profession Women’s Club.

Nelsonville City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 in city hall.

Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

