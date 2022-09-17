ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sept. 17 Bless your heart

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

BYH, insanity is hereditary. You get it from your kids.

BOH, why do our cars have to be roadworthy, but our roads do not have to be carworthy?

BYH to the lazy, piggish people who use parking lots and roadsides as their trash dumps.

Adults who are in charge of our children, whether a coach, guidance counselor or teacher, should have morals and ethics. We need better for our children.

Bless my heart, when my religion makes me choose between my religion and my neighbor, I always choose my neighbor. Christ never said to love my religion.

BYH to the so-named GREAT bus system for having dozens of bus stops that are completely inaccessible to anyone who uses a wheelchair. Ignoring federal civil rights law means that disabled people are left sitting dangerously in the roadways. No one should have to risk their life just to catch a bus!

You say there is no Chemours DuPont? Then explain why you and your family drinks their “forever chemicals” every day. Everyone in ENC is in the same boat. You must be a liability lawyer. BYH

The interwebs tell us that Chemours is a Dupont spin-off.

To the one that had the temerity to equate Osama bin Laden, his followers and 9/11 to Donald Trump, his followers and Jan 6: they are not comparable and you need counseling. BYH, you don’t realize how sick you really are. Politics, smh!

BYH Greenville for the long delay in opening the greenway extension over to the medical school and hospital. Ever since the pandemic, the little short greenway that we have is getting too crowded and popular. Please finish the extension and then start to work on the one connecting Washington to Greenville.

BYH ECU police for not allowing people to gather on a public sidewalk in front of the Theta Chi House. You might want to take a Constitutional law class someday. The right to peacefully assemble is in the Bill of Rights; look it up

BYH to the parking lot speeders who never stop for cars backing out well ahead of them. You proceed through and cut off the car backing out 100 feet in front of you. Y’all don’t have the exclusive right of way from one end of the parking lot to the other. Y’all are asking for a collision or an altercation with someone who might be the wrong one.

No BYH to the person responding to supply and demand on flights out of Pitt Greenville airport. If there were better flight times going out and returning, then maybe there would be more demand.

BYH, mark your calendar, Sept. 17 is Constitution Day. Take the time and read it. Schools should read it in its entirety out loud in class, one article per period. Yeah, that’s going to happen.

Probably not today, anyway.

Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.

