Hayden Humphries: Valedictorian says distinction is worthwhile pursuit

On Sept. 13, while leaving health class, a friend from high school texted me that the Pitt County Board of Education was deciding on whether to do away with the title of valedictorian and salutatorian for future classes. While that future change was of no concern to me, I was also told that my valedictorian speech given on June 10, 2022, was used as evidence as to why these titles should be done away with.

Upon looking further into what has been said on the issue, I have personally felt insulted. I saw it was said that “After graduation this past time, we heard a couple of students specifically say they spent a lot of time trying to be No. 1 and missed out on high school, just because of giving a three-minute speech.” These words were never said by me and this quote is implying that the only reward for four years of hard work, goal setting and execution is a three-minute speech.

For me, valedictorian was about proving that I can achieve excellence in any aspect of my life. It was proving that I could face my fear of failure and be great. It was the self-satisfaction that the rigorous classes and stressful nights were worth something. It was the ability to say that I did that. Furthermore, I saw that it was stated students have not had a job and that they have “been playing a game” the entire time. I spent time working, volunteering, taking on multiple leadership positions, and varsity sports while simultaneously pursuing the title of valedictorian in high school. Also, I never took a summer class!

When I was preparing my speech, I wanted everyone to walk away with the idea that we should find a balance in life. We should look to chase our goals but remember to pay attention to the other areas of our life. As I sit in my dorm room writing this, I feel grateful for my time pursuing valedictorian. It taught me to value friendships. I feel like I can walk out of my dorm room and find close friends without even having to leave my hallway. Without the ability to undertake the noble pursuit of valedictorian, I feel as if I would not be in the position I am today. I would still be the closed off, shy, insecure kid that started high school. I am much more well-rounded and am living a more balanced life. Without being able to pursue valedictorian, I feel that I would have been denied the greatest high school lesson that will serve me the most in the future.

I feel that it is wrong to deny students the opportunity to pursue excellence in academics and be recognized for it. Simply having valedictorian and salutatorian titles does not mean that everyone is automatically under the same stress. Not everyone has the goal to win the title. Personally, I did not receive a large number of scholarships. When I achieved the rank of valedictorian, I felt as if I had finally earned something worthwhile. Valedictorian was an objective distinction I had earned.

In closing, it should never be wrong to pursue excellence in any area of life. Students should be recognized for their achievements. It is good to set goals, even if the process may seem unhealthy (it serves as a learning experience far greater than anything else taught in high school).

My opinion may have no bearing on the decision, but I was the one who lived the experience, not the school board. I would just like to make it known that I am not a supporter of valedictorian or salutatorian being done away with and would not like my words to be used in a manner that supports such a cause. I am far better off mentally and emotionally after undergoing that pursuit than if I had idled through high school.

Hayden Humphreys, now a freshman at East Carolina University, was valedictorian at J.H. Rose High School in 2022.