Letter: Environmentalists want transparent economic development

By Bobby Burns
 3 days ago

The Sept. 8 Greenville City Council meeting included the testimony of numerous citizens concerned about economic development decisions that have not adequately considered environmental harms.

In their discussions afterward, council members summed up, in essence, that local environmentalists want only wind turbine plants and a system that picks “winners and losers” among incoming businesses. Neither of those things is correct.

We just want a transparent system that fully researches and considers the environmental harms and consequences of whatever businesses are brought in by local publicly funded economic development organizations. Is it picking “winners and losers” to change local zoning rules and infrastructure to accommodate one?

Just saying that a company will meet all applicable environmental laws and regulations should not, in any way, be the only consideration. Some industries operate within the law yet are still significantly harmful to the environment and to the residents who live near to where they would locate, as the cryptocurrency plant Compute North would have been.

Is it picking “winners and losers” to say no to such an industry? Or is it saying, “We can do better than this,” as do many cities that are secure in the knowledge that they have a lot to offer.

The Greenville-based Cypress Group of the Sierra Club — the largest grass roots environmental organization in America — is happy to be a resource in such decisions.

Cindy Elmore

Greenville

Elmore wrote on behalf of the Sierra Club Cypress Group Executive Committee.

