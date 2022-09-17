Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Lady Gaga Breaks Down Crying After Miami Concert Abruptly Ends Because of Lightning
Lady Gaga was sobbing Saturday night, after Mother Nature decided to put an end to her concert in progress in Miami. The weather was awful ... pissing rain and lightning as she plowed along onstage, but it was just too much. The Miami Hard Rock Stadium concert was the final...
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Little Blondie Turned Into!
Before this blonde boy with his button nose went off to perform in front of millions, turned into a world-class dancer and a TikTok King, he was rough housin' with his four sisters and growing up in Salt Lake City, Utah. This three-time Emmy Award-winning dancer is clearly no stranger...
Adieu, Dr. Avery: Taylour Paige Teases Tiffany Ring Engagement To THIS Designer, Says He Appeared ‘Out Of Nowhere’
Time waits for no man and neither does a stunning star who’s rocking a ring on her left hand after “staying low and building” with her new boo. Taylour Paige took to Instagram this week with what appears to be
TMZ.com
Spike On 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' 'Memba Him?!
American actor and comic book writer James Marsters was 35 years old when he was cast as Spike -- the soulless turned 'good' vampire who enjoyed being a trickster -- in the 1997 drama series "Buffy The Vampire Slayer." James was cast alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar as the cheerful and...
TMZ.com
Lil Baby Fans Destroy Festival Grounds After Rapper Cancels Set
Lil Baby caused a riot during Vancouver's Breakout Festival which isn't unusual as festivals go, except for the fact the headlining rapper was nowhere to be found onstage ... or anywhere at the venue!!!. Video shows fans utterly destroying sections of the PNE Amphitheater on Sunday after learning Baby had...
TMZ.com
Lacey Chabert -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
Lacey Chabert's looks over the years are so "fetch!" Here is a 19-year-old version of the American actress looking incredible "The Wild Thornberrys Movie" Premiere at Cinerama Dome in Hollywood back in 2002 (left). This was just two years before she took on the role of Gretchen Wieners in the iconic film "Mean Girls."
TMZ.com
August Alsina Claims Tory Lanez Hit Him, Posts Photo of Bloody Mouth
August Alsina claims Tory Lanez and a bunch of goons rolled up on him and attacked -- showing off a photo of himself as proof ... although, Tory's calling BS. The singer took to IG Sunday with a pic that shows himself leaning up against an elevator wall with blood running down his mouth and appearing dazed. According to August, it's evidence that he was beaten up on Saturday ... by who he claims was none other than Tory.
TMZ.com
Lil Baby Partied with Travis Scott, Canelo Alvarez Before Concert No-Show
Lil Baby says his body "shut down" from tour exhaustion -- and forced him to skip out on a Vancouver gig -- but new video shows he felt good enough for the Vegas nightclub scene. TMZ Hip Hop got these images from inside Zouk Nightclub, where Canelo Alvarez was celebrating...
TMZ.com
Kanye West Seeking $175 Million For Music Catalog Sale
9:15 AM PT -- Kanye posted on Instagram saying he's not behind the sale and is making it clear he doesn't want it to happen. He even compares his situation to Taylor Swift. The question is, if it's truly for sale ... who is selling the catalog?. Kanye West is...
TMZ.com
Adam Sandler Using Cane While Recovering from Hip Surgery
Adam Sandler's been walking around with a cane, and while it might look kinda swaggy, it's not for show -- it's part of his recovery from going under the knife a few weeks back. We got photos of Adam out this past weekend in L.A.'s Pacific Palisades neighborhood with the...
TMZ.com
Charlamagne Tha God Highlights Rapper 'RIP' Hypocrisy
Charlamagne Tha God is highlighting what he sees as hip hop hypocrisy in the wake of PnB Rock's murder last week. As The Breakfast Club crew was discussing the home invasion/robbery of Tee Grizzley, Charlamagne spoke on how rappers tend to get sad when their fellow artists get killed and flood social media with 'RIP' messages -- but then continue supporting the same lifestyle and culture that got their homie killed in the first place.
TMZ.com
Da Honorable C.N.O.T.E. Talks Beating Up Carjacker & Showing Mercy
Superstar hip hop producer Honorable C.N.O.T.E. isn't bowing down amid the surging crime wave in the U.S. -- he's literally fighting back when it comes to his own belongings!!!. TMZ Hip Hop linked with the veteran soundman following his viral moment this week ... where he was filmed in Los...
TMZ.com
Ezra Miller Exposé Details Alleged Troubling Behavior Surrounding Arrests
Ezra Miller allegedly thought of themselves as a Jesus figure -- and apparently ran with a posse of misfits while also retaining an arsenal fit for a small war ... this per a new bombshell exposé detailing what was going on surrounding their 2022 arrests. Vanity Fair has a...
TMZ.com
Bam Margera Heading Back to Rehab with Restructured Program
Bam Margera is back on the road to recovery, but this time ... they're gonna be rejiggering things to avoid yet another episode of escape déjà vu. Sources connected to Bam tell TMZ ... earlier this week the former 'Jackass' star returned to his court-ordered rehab program, except there are some major changes going forward that'll hopefully benefit him and everyone in his orbit.
