SPORTSWEEK: Upward basketball, cheerleading registration is open

Temple Free Will Baptist Church on Fire Tower Road is now accepting registration for Upward basketball and cheerleading online, by mail and drop box.

Boys and girls from kindergarten through 6th grade can register for basketball. Girls from kindergarten through 6th grade can register for cheerleading.

All participants will be evaluated and placed on teams according to their evaluation score to ensure equality among teams. Every player will receive equal playing time in a non-competitive, non-threatening environment.

The cost for early registration per child is $120. After Oct. 1, the registration will be $135. Online registration ends Oct. 22. You will be able to register at evaluations for $135. The cost includes a jersey, t-shirt and shorts for basketball, and a cheer top, mock turtleneck, skort, megaphone, pom poms and hairbow for cheerleading.

Evaluations are scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m.) on the following dates: Oct. 24 — kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade boys, 1st through 3rd grade girls; Oct. 25 — 3rd and 4th grade boys; Oct. 27 — 4th through 6th grade girls and 5th and 6th grade boys.

There will be a mandatory scrimmage on Oct. 29 with time to be announced later for 3rd through 6th grade boys and 4th through 6th grade girls. Everyone must attend one basketball or cheerleading evaluation.

Practices begin Nov. 28. Games begin Jan. 7, 2023.

For more information, please contact: Myra Gillin at 252-320-1378 or Angie Umphlett at 252-714-6745.

Pickleball

Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is now offering beginner and intermediate pickleball clinics as well as open-play opportunities.

These programs will focus on learning skills, rules and strategies of the game. All programs will meet at H. Boyd Lee Park.

For more information, please call the Athletic Office at 252-329-4550 or visit greenvillenc.gov.

The Adult Intermediate clinic will meet Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 to 10:15 a.m. beginning Nov 14 and running through Dec. 14. The fee is $30, or $20 for city residents. Fall pickleball open play will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. through Nov. 10. The fee is $30, or $20 for city residents.

Soccer

The Pitt Greenville Soccer Association Adult League is accepting registrations for its Fall 2022 adult league play.

There is an 8 v 8 coed open league and an 8 v 8 Over-40 league.

These leagues are sanctioned by the North Carolina Adult Soccer Association, a state soccer association recognized by FIFA and the United States Soccer Federation through the United States Adult Soccer Association.

Play will begin on Sept. 25 and will end in mid-November. There is a regular season schedule and a postseason tournament for each group.

Registration information and all details required to register are available at pgsaal.com.

Help wanted

Greenville Recreation & Parks is looking for enthusiastic people with a passion for working in athletics, youth and adult programing.

If you have experience in working with youth, coaching, refereeing and/or scorekeeping and are looking for a great team to work with, we want you! We offer a fun work environment and accommodating schedules.

We are currently accepting applications for the following positions: flag football referees, softball umpires, soccer referees, scorekeepers and volunteer coaches.

If interested, please visit our current job postings at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/greenvillenc and apply or contact the Greenville Recreation & Parks Athletic Office at 252-329-4550.