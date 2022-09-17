Plans for Pitt County treatment center axed

Developers canceled plans for a substance use disorder campus in Simpson because ECU Health and Acadia Healthcare would not sign off on a non-compete agreement, the facility’s chief executive said.

Officials with Haven at Blue Creek broke ground in June for the $34 million campus after two years of planning, CEO Colleen Balot said. The campus was expected to serve patients from across the region in a 75,000-square-foot inpatient facility with 84 beds.

“Addiction recovery providers in Eastern North Carolina have worked over the years tirelessly caring for the addiction community,” Balot said. “Vidant officials have been included in every step in the past two years and encouraged our development.”

In July, ECU Health, formerly Vidant, announced a partnership with mental health and substance abuse giant Acadia Healthcare to build a state-of-the-art behavioral health hospital less than a mile from ECU Health Medical Center, near the intersection of MacGregor Downs and Allen roads. The facility will have 144 beds, 24 of which will be reserved for adolescents and children.

Balot said the partnership came as a shock. Her team reached out to ECU Health to sign an agreement with Haven at Blue Creek that would prevent Acadia from transferring substance abuse patients to their facilities in Wilmington and around the country which she said would make Haven at Blue Creek unsustainable.

”Once we were made aware, after the fact, of the newly formed collaboration between Vidant and Acadia, we reached out to clarify,” Balot said. “We asked ECU Health if they would sign a geographical non-compete with Haven at Blue Creek and other local providers, to no avail. Acadia’s entry into this space would put entities such as HBC out of business by this large for-profit health care organization and their national call center.”

Balot clarified that by “no avail” she meant that the agreement was discussed but that no action was taken by ECU Health or Acadia to cement such a plan. ECU Health said that in all meetings with Balot, leadership made it clear that plans with Acadia would not impact Haven at Blue Creek’s efforts.

However, a blanket agreement not to compete or to otherwise divide the behavioral health market in the future would be an unlawful restraint of trade and not in the best interest of the communities we serve,” said Ashlin Elliott, communications coordinator for ECU Health. “Considering that, we have not engaged in discussions about non-competitive practices.”

Balot said there’s no shame in a business being for-profit, but that a facility like Haven would never be able to keep up with staffing or patient retention, thus making funds unavailable to as many people seeking quality help as possible. She said that as much as an addiction treatment center is needed in ENC right now, no one would be able to compete with Acadia in that regard.

”Without a geographical non-compete with ECU Health and Acadia, we would be unable to sustain Haven for any substantial period, recognizing Acadia owns Wilmington treatment facility, just an hour away,” Balot said. “We would welcome meeting with Vidant and Acadia to clarify a non-compete agreement and delineate how parties can collaborate to provide the best standard of care for all individuals and families in Eastern North Carolina.”

ECU Health released a statement clarifying their planned facility with Acadia is not a substance abuse treatment facility, and that the region still has need for one.

”We recognize there remains a great need for substance use disorder/addiction services in eastern North Carolina,” Elliott said. “ECU Health is supportive of efforts by other organizations and community groups to provide and expand these services. The new ECU Health-Acadia Healthcare behavioral health hospital is focused primarily on inpatient adult and adolescent acute psychiatric care (like) anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and there are no current plans to provide services for primary substance use disorders.”

ECU Health in two separate statements said that the hospital system continues its support of Haven at Blue Creek’s efforts.

A statement said ECU Health has “no plans to open a primary substance abuse disorder.

Balot said despite the center being scrapped, substance abuse is still a deeply personal issue for her and that she wants to keep helping people who need it, just in a less public way.

She has set up a scholarship program to get people into treatment and said that anyone who thinks or knows they have a problem can call her at 347-1235 to talk.