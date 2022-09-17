SGA president: Legislation on Theta Chi being developed

East Carolina University’s Student Government Association will take up legislation to address drink tampering allegations at the Theta Chi fraternity, the student body president said Friday.

In response to questions after ECU’s Board of Trustee’s meeting, Ryan Bonnett said the SGA has drafted legislation addressing the fraternity but declined to provide details. He said once a final draft was finalized it would be released to the public.

ECU police on Tuesday issued a warning regarding reports of two incidents of drink tampering on Aug. 20 at the Theta Chi house on Fifth Street. One of the incidents reportedly led to a sexual assault.

It is the fraternity’s second such allegation in less than a year. In November, Greenville police received two reports of drink tampering, one which led to an alleged sexual assault.

Additionally, a 2020 ECU alert alleged three incidents of drink tampering at a Theta Chi party.

Chancellor Philip Rogers in November issued a cease and desist order on all Theta Chi activities, and the SGA recommended banning the organization from campus for 100 years.

The cease and desist order was suspended in March, but Theta Chi was placed on probation until February 2023 for alcohol related infractions. Police said the victim in the incident did not pursue charges.

Rogers said Thursday that the university takes the allegations seriously and is following its procedures regarding the latest reports but did not elaborate.

Bonnett in his address to trustees on Friday said that members of ECU’s Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Association will hear from speakers about sexual assault prevention on campus in an upcoming forum. He clarified after the meeting that the speakers were planned well before allegations came out against Theta Chi.

“Part of my platform was sexual assault prevention and survivor support,” Bonnett said. “I think Panhellenic (sororities) took the lead on it, so we’re supporting and promoting it to all the students.”

In other business on Friday, Faculty Senate Chairwoman Anne Ticknor expressed concerns about salary compression amid inflation, as well as student engagement.

Ticknor, a professor in the College of Education, said that stagnant salaries amid rising costs are affecting faculty retention.

“Rising inflation without equal salary increases negatively impacts us,” Ticknor said. “We experience these impacts both financially and professionally, which compounds low morale, retention of our faculty, the productivity of our faculty and also the success of our students.”

Trustees Chairman Scott Shook said that the university’s shift to a funding model that rewards four and five-year graduation rates is positive. He asked what systemic issues trustees can address to help faculty improve those rates.

New state funding models are based on student outcomes rather than enrollment numbers, a move made in part as universities nationwide expect a decline in new students. The university has marketed to adult, military and returning students as a way to soften the decline.

Ticknor said that a challenge in student success faculty can address is student engagement. Part of that is representation — giving students relatable content that they can see themselves in.

“What we’re also talking about is the social things we cannot control,” Ticknor told Shook. “The family emergencies. The pandemic has been a big thing, it has caused every single one of us to think about how our life is impacted.

“I think faculty can take the lead in (those) conversations.”

Robin Coger, ECU Provost, said that communication is a key in addressing enrollment rates.

“We’ve got really great people here and they’ve already been doing really great work,” Coger said. “By us talking I think that is a key measure and we’ll continue to do that. There are things going on nationally and going on all across North Carolina, but I think the great minds collaborating together is key.”

The board also voted unanimously to approve $302,658 for leasing housing space in Manteo for the year 2023. The space is used for programs like the university’s Semester at the Coast.

The housing would come to $143,769 in housing receipts for 16 double occupancy rooms and one efficiency apartment. Cleaning fees would amount to $7,560 annually and rent totals at $151,329 from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2023.

The board is next scheduled to meet on Nov. 3.