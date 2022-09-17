ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Council, GUC to discuss benefits, employee pay

Greenville City Council and Greenville Utilities Commission’s board are set to meet jointly Monday to review recommendations for employee health and dental benefits for the coming year and a compensation study.

The two boards will meet at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor, City Hall, 200 W. Fifth St.

Earlier this year the city/GUC joint pay and benefits committee recommended increasing the employee contribution to their health and dental benefits between 5 percent and 11 percent, depending on the type of insurance and the employee’s pay scale.

The city and GUC offer the same benefits and health insurance because GUC is an entity owned by the citizens of Greenville and must have the City Council’s approval for certain financial and land transactions.

It’s also proposed that the city and GUC adjust the each organization’s general pay structure and the pay structures for the city’s police and fire-rescue departments.

