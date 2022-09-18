Annual inclusive breakfast focuses on mental health

Improving mental health services in Greenville is the topic of this year’s Inclusive Community Breakfast.

Sponsored by the Greenville Human Relations Council, the session is being held at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the Greenville Hilton. The subject is “Mental Health: A Community Based Approach.”

“The mission and/or purpose of the breakfast is to provide an opportunity for the community, regardless of who they are, where they live, what they look like, to receive information on mental health and how the impact of our mental status affects the whole community,” said Cassandra Daniels, Greenville Community Relations officer.

“There’s a saying, ‘what affects one affects all,’ and that is true when dealing with mental health — especially since COVID-19.”

The speakers are representative of organizations serving different sectors of the community, Daniels said.

They will offer presentations on their organizations’ work. Organizers also want to gain community perspectives through a question and answer session.

The speakers are Timothy Liven Good, director of Empowerment East; Karen Harrington, Pitt County Schools director of student services; Nathan Harper, ECU Health psychiatrist; and Valerie Kisler-van Reede, ECU Counseling Center director.

The deadline to register is 5 p.m. Tuesday. Register by contacting Cassandra Daniels at cdaniels@greenvillenc.gov or calling 252-329-4494.