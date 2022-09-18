ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual inclusive breakfast focuses on mental health

By By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer
 1 day ago

Improving mental health services in Greenville is the topic of this year’s Inclusive Community Breakfast.

Sponsored by the Greenville Human Relations Council, the session is being held at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the Greenville Hilton. The subject is “Mental Health: A Community Based Approach.”

“The mission and/or purpose of the breakfast is to provide an opportunity for the community, regardless of who they are, where they live, what they look like, to receive information on mental health and how the impact of our mental status affects the whole community,” said Cassandra Daniels, Greenville Community Relations officer.

“There’s a saying, ‘what affects one affects all,’ and that is true when dealing with mental health — especially since COVID-19.”

The speakers are representative of organizations serving different sectors of the community, Daniels said.

They will offer presentations on their organizations’ work. Organizers also want to gain community perspectives through a question and answer session.

The speakers are Timothy Liven Good, director of Empowerment East; Karen Harrington, Pitt County Schools director of student services; Nathan Harper, ECU Health psychiatrist; and Valerie Kisler-van Reede, ECU Counseling Center director.

The deadline to register is 5 p.m. Tuesday. Register by contacting Cassandra Daniels at cdaniels@greenvillenc.gov or calling 252-329-4494.

Comments / 0

WITN

An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair

New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Fair and local organizations save the last day of the annual Craven County fair. The five-day fair was almost cut a day short when the fair’s ride vendor backed out the night before the last day. “Unfortunately they had to leave us...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Dowdy-Ficklen student section renamed following multi-million dollar donation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium has been renamed after a $2 million investment is made to East Carolina University. East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced today that the student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be named the Clark Family Boneyard.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

ECU student enrollment continues to drop

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s student headcount is continuing to fall. Statistics on the university’s website show that 27,152 students were enrolled for the fall 2022 semester. That marks a 3.1% decline from 28,021 in the fall of 2021. In the fall of 2020, 28,798 students...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville consignment sale helps shoppers with kids

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Though inflation is going down, many shoppers are still searching for new ways to save a few bucks. One option has been the consignment sale in Greenville which is open to the public for the rest of the week. The sale was on at the Greenville...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

WHAT’S MY NAME? Greenville police want help naming new K9

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Move over Deputy Drifter, there’s a new dog in town. The Greenville Police Department says Animal Protective Services found a dog abandoned on the side of the road a couple of weeks ago. As no one has claimed him, the department decided to make him its own, but they need a name for the good boy, and are asking for the public’s help.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

County fairs across Eastern NC

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Fairs are a great way to welcome fall. Fairs are a great way to experience local food and drinks, live music, rides and of course tons of fried food. Before the state comes to Raleigh, there are a number of county fairs that will take place around Eastern North Carolina. In […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Nearly New Fish consignment sale sees biggest turnout

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – At the Greenville Convention Center on Sunday, people loaded their bags with all types of items during the Nearly New Fish consignment sale. Co-owner of Nearly New Fish, Hunter Jackson, said the consignment sale over the weekend was the biggest turnout they’ve had partly due to inflation. “The turnout has been […]
GREENVILLE, NC
