Wilkins takes oath for state commission

Kennis Wilkins of Greenville recently was sworn as a new member of the North Carolina Human Relations Commission.

Wilkins took the oath of office on Sept. 1 in the Pitt County Courthouse. District Court Judge Wendy Hazelton administered the oath while Wilkins’ wife, Brenda, held the Bible.

Wilkins will represent the 1st Congressional District on the 22-member commission, which is part Civil Rights Division of the state Office of Administrative Hearings in Raleigh. It meets quarterly.

The OAH webpage said the board provides services and programs aimed at improving relationships among all citizens while seeking to ensure equal opportunities in the areas of employment, housing, public accommodations, recreation, education, justice and governmental services.

Wilkins is the CEO and Founder of Faith Works Community Services in Williamston and Raleigh. He also has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry. He has previously served on the board of directors for Martin Community College and Elizabeth City State University.