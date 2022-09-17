ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkins takes oath for state commission

By The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

Kennis Wilkins of Greenville recently was sworn as a new member of the North Carolina Human Relations Commission.

Wilkins took the oath of office on Sept. 1 in the Pitt County Courthouse. District Court Judge Wendy Hazelton administered the oath while Wilkins’ wife, Brenda, held the Bible.

Wilkins will represent the 1st Congressional District on the 22-member commission, which is part Civil Rights Division of the state Office of Administrative Hearings in Raleigh. It meets quarterly.

The OAH webpage said the board provides services and programs aimed at improving relationships among all citizens while seeking to ensure equal opportunities in the areas of employment, housing, public accommodations, recreation, education, justice and governmental services.

Wilkins is the CEO and Founder of Faith Works Community Services in Williamston and Raleigh. He also has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry. He has previously served on the board of directors for Martin Community College and Elizabeth City State University.

Greenville, NC
WITN

Ayden police lieutenant’s home raided by FBI

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - WITN has learned that one of the two locations the FBI raided this morning in Pitt County is the home of an Ayden police officer. The FBI confirmed their agents conducted “court authorized” searches at a townhome on Allen Road in Greenville and a home on St. Joseph Street in Grifton.
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

Kinston working to fix issue of abandoned, rundown buildings

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Kinston is making an ongoing effort to fix the issue of abandoned and dilapidated buildings in some of the city’s neighborhoods. 9OYS first told you about the empty buildings in Kinston being a problem more than two years ago. Fast forward to today. We spoke with Kinston Fire […]
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
LUMBERTON, NC
Greenville, NC
