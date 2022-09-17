Peanut harvest season nears in Pitt County: Bumper crop expected

PACTOLUS — The National Peanut Board says a single acre of peanuts will make 30,000 peanut butter sandwiches.

So legume connoisseurs will be excited next week when they see Pitt County farmers taking to their fields to begin digging and flipping this year’s crop.

A combination of warm, dry weather, coupled by several well-timed rains in August is expected to produce a bumper crop, said Mitch Smith, Pitt County Cooperative Extension agent for agriculture and natural resources.

Maximizing that yield is dependent on the timing of digging and harvesting the peanut. Determining the best harvest time isn’t easy when the crop is underground.

“Digging too early or digging too late can result in a loss of 10 percent of the final yield of a crop,” Smith said. That less money in the pockets of farmers.

Earlier this month, cooperative extension began holding pod blasting workshops to help farmers pinpoint the best harvest time.

Pod blasting uses a high-pressured steam of water to strip the outer shell of a peanut so farmers can see the mesocarp, or inner shell, more clearly. The darker the inner shell, the closer to maturity and digging time.

Researchers at North Carolina State University developed the process.

“Pod blasting has become recognized as a critical component of peanut production,” Smith said. “They rate it No. 2, behind the weather, as the most important factor in affecting final yield.”

Smith, accompanied by Charles Rogister of Nutrien Ag Solutions, setup shop at J.P. Davenport and Son on Friday to offer another pod blasting workshop.

Five farms, representing 13 farmers, brought samples for testing.

Coloring determines peanut maturity with white representing the least mature peanut. The legumes then turn yellow, orange and brown with black representing the most mature.

The newly blasted pods are arranged on a maturity chart. When more than 60 percent of the peanuts fall in the black to brown range it’s time to dig.

Dave Sawyer with J.P. Davenport and Son cracked open a black-hulled peanut as Smith arranged one of his samples on the chart.

There was no extra space inside the hull, it was filled with a peanut.

“They are full of meat, it’s going to be a heavy crop,” Sawyer said. That translates into a higher yield and more money.

“The peanut samples that have been brought to our workshops have all been excellent,” Smith said.

Pitt County farmers raised 7,188 acres of peanuts in 2021 and 8,391 this year, a nearly 17 percent increase, records show.

Part of the increase is because leguminous crops like peanuts and soybeans generate their own nitrogen, so farmers don’t have to use expensive nitrogen fertilizers.

Pitt County ranks fourth in the state in peanut production, producing 30.3 million pounds for an estimated value of $8.1 million last year, Smith said.

Roger Simmons of Pactolus said peanuts are now his most profitable crop since he no longer grows tobacco.

He planted corn but had to “mow it down” because the dry weather ruined the crop.

Simmons has farmed peanuts for 62 years. Prior to pod blasting he would sit on his pickup tailgate with a sample of peanuts and shell them.

“We just broke them open to make sure the hull was black,” Simmons said. “This is a whole lot easier, quicker.”

He estimates pod blasting has helped him increase his yield between 10 percent to 25 percent.

“When you get a fourth more pounds that’s a fourth more money,” he said. Unlike other areas of the county, he didn’t get a lot of rain and his fields were dry.

“You don’t know until you carry them to the market and see. They are not going to weigh as good because it’s going to be a lighter peanut, that’s my opinion,” Simmons said.

For people who got rain in August, or who irrigated their crops, Simmons expects they’ll have a good yield.

“They’ll have a good crop because it’s been good warm weather, warm nights. For peanuts you need warm nights because they keep growing,” he said.

Peanuts are not harvested immediately. Once dug and flipped, farmers typically leave them in the fields for five days to dry out before harvesting them and taking them to market.

Virginia-type peanuts is the variety mostly grown in Pitt County, Smith said. Also known as in-shell or gourmet peanuts, they are the variety found at ballparks across the nation and in peanut butter.

Peanut butter is the most popular peanut product in the United States. It is estimated that 56 percent of the nation’s peanut crop is used in peanut butter production, Smith said.

The National Peanut Board said Americans eat enough peanut butter to coat the floor of the Grand Canyon while the average European eats less than one tablespoon of peanut butter a year.

Cooperative extension is hosting two pod blasting workshops next week:

9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday: Charles Tucker and Son Peanut Company, 4480 Old River Road.9:30 a.m.- noon Thursday: Ayden Nitrogen Company, 4728 Old N.C. 11, Ayden.