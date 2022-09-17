Former MLB standout Strawberry spreads hope

GRIMESLAND — Darryl Strawberry spent 17 years in Major League Baseball, playing for four different teams, appearing in nine All-Star games and winning three World Series.

Now, instead of focusing on hitting home runs and winning games, Strawberry has a different mission, traveling the country as a motivational speaker.

He spoke at Victorious Living’s Night of Hope Wednesday, an event hosted in Grimesland by Kristi Overton Johnson, a former champion slalom water skier.

The event was a fundraiser for KOJ Ministries’ Victorious Living magazine, which is available in thousands of prisons across the country. Overton Johnson noted it will be in 80 percent of the prisons throughout the country by the end of the year.

The magazine’s intent is to share stories of hope for those incarcerated, a mission that hits close to home for Strawberry, who spoke of his childhood, one with an alcoholic and abusive father, noting there were times he himself felt hopeless.

While he went on to have an illustrious career on the diamond, off the field he was struggling with drug and alcohol addictions.

Just three years after retiring in 1999, Strawberry was sentenced to 18 months in prison for violating his probation. Spending time in prison himself is why he feels KOJ Ministries’ mission is so important.

“When you have an event like this, that is near and dear to my heart, where people are helping people where there’s not a lot of hope,” Strawberry said. “When you go behind the prison gate, nobody even thinks about people there.

“To have a ministry to go in there and bring the love of Jesus and bring hope at the same time, it makes a difference in their life.”

While Strawberry’s prison sentence only lasted 11 months, he knows the stories in the magazine can be life-changing to inmates who will be incarcerated much longer.

He said that after getting clean from drugs and alcohol, becoming an ordained minister and traveling the country spreading his story, he does not remain very connected to the Major League Baseball world.

Strawberry does attend one or two New York Mets games a year after spending most of his career with the Mets and said current owner Steve Cohen does a great job of connecting with former franchise players.

Aside from attending those games, he said he does not follow the sport much anymore, as he now has a more pressing matter in life than baseball.

“I’m not a big fan, but it’s baseball, and I will always love baseball, but I’m not sitting at home and waiting to watch a baseball game. I know I have work to do and I’m on the road quite a bit,” Strawberry said.

The new mission is one he has been on for 15 years, and he mentioned every time he gets the opportunity to speak at an event is an exciting opportunity to potentially help positively impact people’s lives.

While Strawberry accomplished plenty in his baseball career, he seems to take more pride in what he has accomplished after leaving the sport.

“A lot of athletes play, and we perform and achieve all these great things in our life, then what’s next?” Strawberry said. “I’ve been there and done that, and had my own personal struggles and so I never want to forget about anybody because God didn’t forget about me.”

His final message was to anyone who is struggling in life, whatever the reason may be, that they are not alone.

“People are hurting and they need to know that people like myself and people like Kristi love and care for them,” Strawberry said.