Animals for adoption

Animal Services

The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Shadow, a large, adult female hound-Catahoula mix.

The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.

Humane Society

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Pet of the Week is Saul, a medium-size, adult male terrier mix.

Located at 3520 Tupper Drive, the Humane Society is open bfrom 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an application.

Pitt Friends

Pitt Friends Pet of the Week is Bruno, a male collie-shar pei mix puppy.

Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications.

Visit www.pittfriends.com for more info.

Saving Graces

4 Felines

The Saving Graces 4 Felines Picks of the Litter are Huckleberry and Blackberry, male white tabby kittens.

SG4F cats are vaccinated, tested for cat leukemia and FIV, treated for fleas, dewormed, and are spayed or neutered. Visit savinggraces4felines.com for more info.

Cats: male, white and black; female, Seal-point Siamese; female, calico tabby; female, flame-point Siamese; female, Snowshoe mix; male, white tabby.

Kittens: female, tortoiseshell; female, white tabby; male, brown tabby; female, white and black; male, white tabby; female, silver and white tabby; female, gray and white tabby; male; brown tabby; female, gray tabby; female, tabby with white mitts; female, calico tabby; male, brown tabby; female, gray tabby; female, calico tabby; male, white tabby; female, dilute tortoiseshell; female, tuxedo; female, lynx-point Siamese.