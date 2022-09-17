Lost pets

LOST: “Lilly,” small, spayed tabby, senior adult, has kidney disease, Thomas Langston and Davenport Farm roads, 818-620-5849, email: nancypleshe@yahoo.com; cockatiel bird, gray and white, 316-841-1549; “Zeus,” large, male pit bull mix, white with spot covering each eye, droopy ears, long tail, Sandy Ridge and Staton Mill roads, Robersonville, 252-414-6353, email: williampeaden04@gmail.com.

Fluff and Puff plus

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Fluff and Puff Dog Wash event from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. today at Capital Subaru, 3999 S. Memorial Drive, Winterville. The event, which will include music and prize drawings, also is designed to allow prospective adoptive families to be introduced to animals that need homes. Cost of the dog wash is $10 for small dogs and $15 for large breeds. Nail clipping is available for $10. Participating dogs must have a copy of a current rabies certificate; a rabies tag is not sufficient. Visit hsecarolina.org.

Canine Crawl

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host its 21st annual Canine Crawl from 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 23 at the Greenville Town Common, 1-5 E. First St. The event which will serves as a fundraiser for the Humane Society, will feature music, games, and the vendor village. There is no charge to attend. Visit hsecarolina.org.

Mutt strutters

Pitt County Animal Services is seeking volunteer “mutt strutters” to walk dogs at 9 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 4550 County Home Road. Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate (16 or older with parental consent). Call 902-1725.

‘Rover Nights’

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. This project is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment and to increase awareness of and exposure for dogs in the Humane Society’s care. Crates, food, toys and treats are provided.

To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive a confirmation from staff before scheduling for pickup.

Spay Today

Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours of operation are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for cat appointments. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.

Pet Food Pantry

The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.