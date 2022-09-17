I saw Niagara Falls from 9 places. Here's how each viewpoint ranks from worst to best, including the one with the fewest crowds.

Niagara Falls can be viewed from boats, parks, towers, rides, and hotels. Joey Hadden/Insider

Niagara Falls is among the most epic sights I've ever seen, and there are many ways to view it.

I viewed the falls from the Sheraton Fallsview Hotel, Skylon Tower, and seven other places.

Here's every spot where I viewed Niagara Falls, ranked from least to most compelling.

The author views Niagara Falls from the Sheraton Fallsview Hotel (L) and Fallsview Trail (R). Joey Hadden/Insider

A map of Niagara Falls shows the US and Canadian sides. Google Maps

I took my first trip to Niagara Falls in August and viewed it nine different ways over three days.Niagara Falls borders the US and Canada and consists of three massive waterfalls that are world wonders: American Falls, Bridal Veil Falls, and Horseshoe Falls.

Source: Step Out Buffalo

The author photographs Niagara Falls. Joey Hadden/Insider

The Niagara Falls Observation Tower in New York. Joey Hadden/Insider

To come up with this ranking, I considered the angle of each viewpoint, the crowds or lack thereof, and the overall feeling I had in each place.To me, the first and least compelling viewpoint was the Niagara Falls Observation Tower on the US side.

Source: Niagara Falls State Park

A look at the observation deck. Joey Hadden/Insider

A view of the falls from the observation deck. Joey Hadden/Insider

Few people view the falls from the observation deck. Joey Hadden/Insider

Rainbow Bridge viewed from the US side. Joey Hadden/Insider

The US side of Rainbow Bridge. Joey Hadden/Insider

A view from the US side of the bridge. Joey Hadden/Insider

The Niagara Falls US Observation Tower charges $1.25 to enter the deck, which extends into the Niagara Gorge just north of the American Falls.From this deck, I could see all three sets of falls, but its location to the right of all three made it difficult to get a good look at any of them, since I could only see them from the side.At the same time, I thought the observation tower was one of the more peaceful places where I viewed the falls, since there were very few people there when I visited around 5:30 p.m. I didn't feel rushed or have to deal with crowds during my visit.My next viewpoint, the Rainbow Bridge, which connects the US and Canada, offered a slightly better view, I thought, because I got a better angle of the falls.Rainbow Bridge, like many viewpoints on this list, is free to walk through on the US side. I saw a handful of other pedestrians when I visited around 7 p.m.When I first started walking across the Rainbow Bridge from the US to the Canadian side, I thought the views were similar to the Niagara Falls US Observation Tower, except I was positioned even further away.

A view of the Canadian side of the bridge. Joey Hadden/Insider

Binoculars on the bridge. Joey Hadden/Insider

Skylon Tower viewed from Rainbow Bridge. Joey Hadden/Insider

But as I walked closer to the Canadian side on the bridge, I watched the views improve and was able to see the front of the falls.There was also a set of binoculars on the bridge to get a closer look at the falls, which I avoided touching out of my own personal fear of germs.The next best view, in my opinion, was from Skylon Tower on the Canadian side.

Source: Skylon Tower

A close up of the tower. Joey Hadden/Insider

A view from the top. Niagara Falls from Skylon Tower

Horseshoe Falls viewed from the top of the tower. Niagara Falls from Skylon Tower

The American and Bridal Veil Falls viewed from the top of the tower. Niagara Falls from Skylon Tower

People look out from the top of the tower. Niagara Falls from Skylon Tower

Niagara Skywheel viewed from Rainbow Bridge. Joey Hadden/Insider

For $19, visitors can take an elevator to the top of the Skylon Tower, which is 775 feet above the falls.At the top, there's an indoor and an outdoor observation deck that has 360-degree views of the falls and surrounding city.I thought this view from Skylon Tower was great because I was able to get a look at the front of all three falls.But since Skylon Tower's viewpoint so high up, I felt like the falls were less compelling than from closer viewpoints, where I thought I could view it in more detail.Plus, finding a spot to stand was tough with the large crowds when I visited around 4 p.m.Next up was Niagara Skywheel, a Ferris wheel overlooking the falls on the Canadian side.

Source: Niagara Falls Canada

People wait in line to ride the Niagara Skywheel. Joey Hadden/Insider

The American Falls viewed from Niagara Skywheel. Joey Hadden/Insider

The author enjoys her ride. Joey Hadden/Insider

Oakes Garden Theatre viewed from the Sheraton Fallsview Hotel. Joey Hadden/Insider

A view of the falls from the entrance of the gardens. Joey Hadden/Insider

People enjoy the falls from the gardens. Joey Hadden/Insider

A view of the falls from a bench inside Oakes Garden Theatre. Joey Hadden/Insider

People zipline above Fallsview Trail. Joey Hadden/Insider

A view of the American and Bridal Veil Falls from Fallsview Trail. Joey Hadden/Insider

Crowds at Fallsview Trail. Joey Hadden/Insider

People crowd the edge of Fallsview Trail. Joey Hadden/Insider

A view of Horseshoe Falls from Fallsview Trail. Joey Hadden/Insider

A closer look at Horseshoe Falls. Joey Hadden/Insider

Sheraton Fallsview Hotel viewed from Oakes Garden Theatre. Joey Hadden/Insider

The Niagara Skywheel was crowded when I visited around 5 p.m. It cost $15 and required about an hour of waiting in line.But I was glad I waited. Even though I couldn't see Horseshoe Falls well, I thought the Ferris wheel provided unique views since it moved in circles, bringing me up and down in the sky.I enjoyed a cart to myself and the ride circled three times. The Ferris wheel is certainly one of the more unique ways to view the falls, in my opinion.I determined that the next best way to view the falls was from Oakes Garden Theatre, a park on the Canadian side near the border, adjacent to the falls.This park was free to enter and I found it to be full of plants and unique landscaping.I noticed shaded benches lining the outer rim of the gardens with exceptional views of the falls.I went to Oakes Garden Theatre multiple times during my stay. It was always calm and never crowded, in my experience.I thought the next best view of the falls was from Fallsview Trail, a boardwalk lining the falls on the Canadian side.Facing Niagara Falls directly, the trail provided one of the clearest, closest views I could find because it positioned me in front of them and was free to explore.However, it's also worth noting that in my experience, Fallsview Trail was incredibly crowded during the afternoon.Some of the best spots to view the falls from on the trail were lined with people, so I had to wait around to get the most amazing views.But I thought waiting to stand at the front of the Fallsview Trail viewpoint was more than worth it...... especially next to Horseshoe Falls. Seeing the falls from just above the drop was one of the highlights of my trip.Next up was the Sheraton Fallsview Hotel on the Canadian side.

Source: Marriott

A look inside the author's hotel room. Joey Hadden/Insider

A closer look at the hotel room view. Joey Hadden/Insider

A view of the falls at sunset. Joey Hadden/Insider

A fireworks show over Niagara Falls viewed from the Sheraton. Joey Hadden/Insider

A boat tour approaches Horseshoe Falls. Joey Hadden/Insider

For roughly $500 a night, I stayed in a room with a view of the falls.My room came with floor-to-ceiling windows and a door for a better glimpse of Niagara Falls. When I opened the door to it, I could hear the water crashing down.Although the hotel did not have not the closest view, it ranks high on my list because of how easily accessible Niagara Falls felt while staying here. I was able to watch the sun set and rise over them without leaving my room.And each night, I had a spectacular view of the fireworks show over the falls from my bed.While I enjoyed my hotel room view, I think that the second-best view of Niagara Falls came from the Niagara City Cruises boat tour I went on, on the Canadian side.

Source: Niagara City Cruises

People look around onboard a Niagara City Cruises tour. Joey Hadden/Insider

The author enjoys the boat ride. Joey Hadden/Insider

A boat tour near the American Falls. Joey Hadden/Insider

For about $30, I boarded a boat that took visitors up close to all three falls. My tour took place around 6 p.m.While I found the boat to be crowded, I thought the views were epic. Seeing the falls from just below gave me a better sense of how massive they are.Finally, while I thought the Niagara City Cruises boat tour on the Canadian side was memorable, I was the most impressed by the views from the Maid of the Mist Boat tour on the US side.

Source: Maid of the Mist

The boat approaches Horseshoe Falls. Joey Hadden/Insider

The author enjoys the tour. Joey Hadden/Insider

A rainbow appears during the tour. Joey Hadden/Insider

A view of the American Falls from the boat tour. Joey Hadden/Insider