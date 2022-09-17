The search for a missing woman in Wyoming partly revolves around a mysterious 55-gallon drum

Read full article on original website
TRAVEL TUESDAY: 8 fall festivals worth traveling to in Georgia
Georgia is filled to the brim with opportunities to celebrate the fall season. From the arts fests to Oktoberfest celebrations to the Highland games, there's no shortage of family fun available.
Iconic Sports Carmaker Porsche Will Go Public on September 29
Bexar County Sheriff announces investigation into how migrants went from Texas to Martha's Vineyard
A Texas sheriff said Monday evening his agency will open an investigation into the transportation of 48 Venezuelan migrants from the state to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, a Democrat, told reporters at a Monday news conference that his understanding was that on Wednesday a Venezuelan migrant was paid a "bird dog fee" to recruit 50 migrants from a resource center in San Antonio.
Oregon Governor Condemns Students’ Vulgar Chant vs. BYU
Oregon Governor Condemns Students' Vulgar Chant vs. BYU
Georgia lags behind in complying with voter registration laws for 18-year-olds
WASHINGTON — Nonpartisan voting rights organizations The Civics Center and Fair Elections Center have released a new report, entitled Introducing Students to Our Democracy, evaluating how public high schools in Georgia and North Carolina are complying with their state’s youth voter registration laws. While citizens across the country...
New footage confirms fake Trump elector spent hours inside Georgia elections office day it was breached
Newly obtained surveillance video shows for the first time what happened inside a Georgia county elections office the day its voting systems are known to have been breached on January 7, 2021. A Republican county official in Georgia and operatives working with an attorney for former President Donald Trump spent...
Here's why tech companies keep paying millions to settle lawsuits in Illinois
Regulators have spent years trying to make big tech companies pay for the ways they harvest and, at times, abuse users' data. One state, meanwhile, is literally making them pay up — and pay out directly to consumers. Illinois is one of just a few states in the United...
