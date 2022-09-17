Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Big Country Hymn Sing Sept. 23Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Theatre Announces Pops at the Pond!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
VIDEO: Brownwood vs. Glen Rose Highlights
Relive the Brownwood Lions’ 17-3 home victory over Glen Rose, their third win in a row overall and first at Gordon Wood Stadium in 2022! Video courtesy of Scott Coers.
Lions crack Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 4A Division I rankings at No. 10
The Brownwood Lions made their season debut in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 4A Division I rankings Monday, coming in at No. 10 ahead of their Week 5 match-up at Class 4A Division II Waco Connally. The Lions (3-1) are in the midst of a three-game win streak,...
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Nadir Dalleh and Prairie View A&M
I’ve known Nadir Dalleh literally since the beginning of his life because I lived next door to him when he was a baby. I kept a close eye on him when he became a Brownwood Lion basketball player. I honestly believe he may have been the hardest working basketball player I’ve ever been around. He made himself a player, then a good player, and then a VERY good player. He was good enough where Howard Payne wanted him and he played on their championship teams back in the day. He then became a coach, a very good high school coach with a lot of victories, and now is the Head Basketball Coach at Howard Payne. I have no doubt that he will do a great job there.
2022 Early High School Homecoming Court
Early High School will crown its 2022 Homecoming Queen and King during halftime of Friday night’s football game with Burnet. King and Queen nominees are (from left): Jeremy Brown, Reagan Shults, John-Stewart Gordon, Grace LaRue, Jaxyn Price and Yasmin Ibarra. ***. The Early Homecoming Court this year is (from...
Brownwood native Nathana Ross-Cox holding art show, sale in San Angelo Oct. 6-29
Raw 1899, San Angelo’s premier art lounge, presents Simpler Times Art Show and Sale, October 6 to 29, 2022, featuring the work of artist Nathana (“Thana”) Ross-Cox. Opening Champagne Reception will be Thursday, October 6, 4 to 8 p.m., and the public is invited to meet the artist. There is no cost to attend.
The Anderson Family to perform at Early First Baptist Church Sept. 25
Southern Gospel singers, The Anderson Family, will lead worship with a live concert at the Early First Baptist Church Sanctuary, located at 103 Garmon Drive in Early, at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. The event is open to all area churches.
Renaming of Dusty Moore Vocational Building honors late BHS teacher who ‘went above and beyond’
The memory of Dusty Moore, who taught at Brownwood High School from 1968 until his passing in November 1981, is being honored as his name is now emblazoned on the “Dusty Moore Vocational Building” on the high school campus. Former students Herb Ragsdale and Mike Smith were among...
Abilene man arrested a second time for walking on the wrong side of the road
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road this past weekend. According to an arrest report, Jon Davis was arrested after officials said he failed to walk on the left side of the roadway, facing oncoming traffic. This is the second time Davis has been arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road.
SUV flips in front of South Abilene Domino’s Pizza
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver flipped their vehicle Friday night in front of the Domino’s Pizza. A witness told KTAB/KRBC there were no injuries. This crash happened around 7:30 Friday night and the SUV, which flipped in the 5000 block of South 14th Street, was being loaded away by around 8:00. At this time, […]
A 154 MPH High Speed Chase Ends at a Randall King Concert
Listen, I get it. I'm a big Randall King guy too. But this is something you just don't see everyday. A high speed chase from Abilene to San Angelo came to an end at King's concert Saturday night. We're not sure if the perp is a big fan of stone...
Whited joins Brookesmith ISD as Ag Science teacher
Brookesmith ISD issued the following press release Monday afternoon:. Brookesmith ISD is proud to announce the addition of Mrs. Megan Whited, Agricultural Science Teacher, to our faculty. Mrs. Whited graduated from Washington State University with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Food Systems with specialization in Agricultural Education. She also earned a Master of Science degree from Western Governors University in Curriculum and Instruction. Her prior experience includes three years on faculty at Willapa Valley School District in Washington State.
Pickup truck crashes into building in south Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene officials are investigating after a pickup truck went into a building this morning. According to officials, the truck hit a fire hydrant and then entered a building on 4110 South Treadaway in Abilene. Officials believe the lone occupant of the truck might have had a medical issue, causing the accident.
3 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Day Trip to Coleman
A short 45-minute drive south from Abilene is the small, quaint town of Coleman, Texas. There you will find shops, restaurants, and local treasures. Follow us for a fun-filled day in Coleman. We bet you and your family and friends will find adventures and make a few memories too!. Morning.
Daughters of the Republic of Texas hosting Scott Zesch Oct. 17
The Welcome W. Chandler chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas is hosting Scott Zesch, author of “The Captured,” true stories of abduction by Indians on the Texas Frontier. The lecture will be held on Monday, Oct. 17., at 2 p.m. in Mims Auditorium on the...
UPDATE: Bicyclist hit by truck in south Abilene dies
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bicyclist who was hit by a pickup truck in south Abilene nearly two weeks ago has died. Victoria Revilla, 52, of Abilene, died in the hospital September 19, following the crash at the intersection of S 7th Street and Barrow Street September 8. Police say a truck was attempting to turn […]
Abilene’s Cold Case: Jennifer Servo, 20 years later
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20 years ago today former KRBC news reporter Jennifer Servo was found dead in her Abilene apartment. Despite a violent crime scene with an overwhelming amount of evidence, her killer is still free, and only two potential suspects have ever been named. Who killed Jennifer Servo? What happened that day? Watch as […]
Coleman Senior Center Meal Schedule Changes Due to Damage to Gas Line
The Coleman Senior Center meals for September 19, 2022 through September 22, 2022 will be switched around. Monday they will be serving Chef Salad with Chicken and Ham. As of Sunday, the Center still does not have any gas. The Senior Center was hit by a vehicle, which busted a gas line supplying the stoves. (See photos above from Tina Rankin) (READ MORE BELOW...)
Driver hospitalized after head-on collision in north Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was hospitalized after a head-on collision in north Abilene. The crash happened on the service road to I-20 near the Elmdale Road exit around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a pickup truck that was traveling west down the service road failed to yield […]
City of Abilene could fix ‘high priority’ drainage problem area
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is considering measures to improve one of the worst areas for storm drainage. During Thursday’s city council meeting, members will vote on awarding a $259,000 contract to Enprotec, Hibbs & Todd to design the project, which will begin the process of fixing the drainage along S 11th […]
