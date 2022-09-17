ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merkel, TX

brownwoodnews.com

‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Nadir Dalleh and Prairie View A&M

I’ve known Nadir Dalleh literally since the beginning of his life because I lived next door to him when he was a baby. I kept a close eye on him when he became a Brownwood Lion basketball player. I honestly believe he may have been the hardest working basketball player I’ve ever been around. He made himself a player, then a good player, and then a VERY good player. He was good enough where Howard Payne wanted him and he played on their championship teams back in the day. He then became a coach, a very good high school coach with a lot of victories, and now is the Head Basketball Coach at Howard Payne. I have no doubt that he will do a great job there.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

2022 Early High School Homecoming Court

Early High School will crown its 2022 Homecoming Queen and King during halftime of Friday night’s football game with Burnet. King and Queen nominees are (from left): Jeremy Brown, Reagan Shults, John-Stewart Gordon, Grace LaRue, Jaxyn Price and Yasmin Ibarra. ***. The Early Homecoming Court this year is (from...
EARLY, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene man arrested a second time for walking on the wrong side of the road

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road this past weekend. According to an arrest report, Jon Davis was arrested after officials said he failed to walk on the left side of the roadway, facing oncoming traffic. This is the second time Davis has been arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

SUV flips in front of South Abilene Domino’s Pizza

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver flipped their vehicle Friday night in front of the Domino’s Pizza. A witness told KTAB/KRBC there were no injuries. This crash happened around 7:30 Friday night and the SUV, which flipped in the 5000 block of South 14th Street, was being loaded away by around 8:00. At this time, […]
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Whited joins Brookesmith ISD as Ag Science teacher

Brookesmith ISD issued the following press release Monday afternoon:. Brookesmith ISD is proud to announce the addition of Mrs. Megan Whited, Agricultural Science Teacher, to our faculty. Mrs. Whited graduated from Washington State University with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Food Systems with specialization in Agricultural Education. She also earned a Master of Science degree from Western Governors University in Curriculum and Instruction. Her prior experience includes three years on faculty at Willapa Valley School District in Washington State.
BROOKESMITH, TX
ktxs.com

Pickup truck crashes into building in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene officials are investigating after a pickup truck went into a building this morning. According to officials, the truck hit a fire hydrant and then entered a building on 4110 South Treadaway in Abilene. Officials believe the lone occupant of the truck might have had a medical issue, causing the accident.
ABILENE, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
TEXAS STATE
abilenescene.com

Day Trip to Coleman

A short 45-minute drive south from Abilene is the small, quaint town of Coleman, Texas. There you will find shops, restaurants, and local treasures. Follow us for a fun-filled day in Coleman. We bet you and your family and friends will find adventures and make a few memories too!. Morning.
COLEMAN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Daughters of the Republic of Texas hosting Scott Zesch Oct. 17

The Welcome W. Chandler chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas is hosting Scott Zesch, author of “The Captured,” true stories of abduction by Indians on the Texas Frontier. The lecture will be held on Monday, Oct. 17., at 2 p.m. in Mims Auditorium on the...
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Bicyclist hit by truck in south Abilene dies

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bicyclist who was hit by a pickup truck in south Abilene nearly two weeks ago has died. Victoria Revilla, 52, of Abilene, died in the hospital September 19, following the crash at the intersection of S 7th Street and Barrow Street September 8. Police say a truck was attempting to turn […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene’s Cold Case: Jennifer Servo, 20 years later

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20 years ago today former KRBC news reporter Jennifer Servo was found dead in her Abilene apartment. Despite a violent crime scene with an overwhelming amount of evidence, her killer is still free, and only two potential suspects have ever been named. Who killed Jennifer Servo? What happened that day? Watch as […]
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Coleman Senior Center Meal Schedule Changes Due to Damage to Gas Line

The Coleman Senior Center meals for September 19, 2022 through September 22, 2022 will be switched around. Monday they will be serving Chef Salad with Chicken and Ham. As of Sunday, the Center still does not have any gas. The Senior Center was hit by a vehicle, which busted a gas line supplying the stoves. (See photos above from Tina Rankin) (READ MORE BELOW...)
COLEMAN, TX

