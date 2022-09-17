Read full article on original website
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Take a Boat Ride on the Highest Lake East of the Mississippi River in Jackson County, NC
You can explore Lake Glenville, the highest lake in Eastern US, in Jackson County, NC by boat with Lake Glenville Scenic Boat Tours. We did the beautiful boat tour and will tell you all you need to know to enjoy the scenic lake. Thanks to Jackson County, North Carolina for...
WLOS.com
Developer has new plan for site of Enka clock tower -- and they could have competition
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A developer has a new plan for the site of the former American Enka Company and the beloved, historic Enka clock tower. Once rumored to be the future home of an Amazon distribution site, the land is now the focus of a new, larger proposal from Samet Corporation, which built the Amazon distribution facility in Mills River.
WXII 12
Best places to see fall colors in the North Carolina mountains over the next few weeks
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fall is in the air, and for many people, that means a trip to see the fall foliage in the North Carolina mountains. There’s nothing like a weekend getaway or even a day trip to enjoy a ridge along the Blue Ridge Parkway. The colors from the mountain tops and overlooks are always breathtaking.
tribpapers.com
New Burger Joint Coming to Town
Weaverville – Wondering what’s coming to the area being graded just to the right of Walmart at North Ridge Commons in Weaverville? No more wonder. A new standalone 2,500-square-foot drive-thru restaurant is coming to Weaverville in the form of a Highway 55 restaurant. According to documents obtained by the Tribune, the permit for the new fast-food restaurant was permitted in July of this year.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Happy Kids Playhouse in Pickens, SC is Perfect for Indoor Parties and Playtime
Searching for an indoor space for your kids to play or to host a party in Pickens, SC? Happy Kids Playhouse is just the place! The space is curated for entertaining ages 10 and under, with large inflatable slides, tons of toys, creative play stations, character appearances, and more. Happy Kids Playhouse has everything you need to have a memorable party for your little ones, or even just to enjoy the day with some indoor playtime. So grab your socks and get ready for a day of fun!
Two Bull Elk Clash in Brutal Battle Over Female During Rut
For the safety of both visitors and wildlife, the National Parks Service asks that visitors maintain a distance of at least 50 yards between themselves and elk at all times. And during the annual rut, it’s best to bump that number up a little higher. Elk aren’t known for their hostility by any means but mating season often brings out the aggressive side of bulls.
Local library causing stir by promoting banned books
A local library is causing a stir by promoting books that have been banned. A listener tip to WORD News revealed that the Travelers Rest branch of the Greenville County Library system, is distributing flyers that have a list of banned books.
The Largest Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the Whistle Stop Depot in Franklin. Keep reading to learn more.
my40.tv
Blue Ridge Beer Garden, with a 'neighborhood garden party' feel, opens in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The wait is over! A new tap house has opened its doors in Hendersonville's South Slope. Blue Ridge Beer Garden, located at 402 South Church Street in downtown Hendersonville, serves 25 different beers and ciders on tap, as well as other alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks.
my40.tv
Be bear aware: Black bear activity increasing as population prepares for winter months
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year when black bears in the mountains begin to bulk up for winter. Bear experts say the next six to eight weeks are a busy time for black bears, with the growing population getting hungrier than usual. "Typically a bear will...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
New seafood restaurant now open in downtown Tryon
KD’s Sea Shack offers fish, lobster, crab cakes and more. Fans of fresh seafood have a new dining option in downtown Tryon. Earlier this month, KD’s Sea Shack officially opened and began welcoming customers. Owned by Katie D’Oyen, KD’s Sea Shack is located in the space previously occupied...
my40.tv
Traffic Alert: Some I-40 ramps in Haywood County to be closed this week
CLYDE, N.C. (WLOS) — Paving on Interstate 40 is causing some ramp closures. An ongoing project is requiring crews to intermittently close ramps on I-40 East and West at exit 27 (U.S. 74) starting Monday night, weather permitting. The closures will be scheduled 8 p.m.-7 a.m. the next day...
nowhabersham.com
Roads Less Traveled: Pickens Nose, NC
Just over the state line outside of Otto, North Carolina, lies a hidden gem among the mountains. Pickens Nose is a 20-minute hike to spectacular rock outcroppings sitting at over 4900ft of elevation. These outcroppings peer out over the Nantahala Wilderness, which in Cherokee means “land of the noon day sun”. The steep walls of the mountains block the sun from reaching the valley floors until noon, thus the Cherokee’s description. The Nantahala region is well known to hikers, kayakers, bikers and joy-riders, but this particular mountain is a bit out of the way thus making it truly a “road less traveled”.
FOX Carolina
NCDOT: Crash causes I-40 east to close near Asheville area
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - All lanes of I-40 East are closed due to a crash east of Asheville, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). NCDOT said the interstate is closed at exit 118 or Old NC 10 in Hildebran, Burke County. WBTV, our sister station, said...
Volvo reportedly looking to build plant in Greenville County
Volvo is reportedly planning to invest more than 42-million dollars in an automotive manufacture tooling plant in South Greenville County. Volvo located its first U-S vehicle plant near Charleston in 2015.
my40.tv
Angel Tree program sign ups are open. Here's how to help or seek help this Christmas
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Christmas might still be a few months away, but The Salvation Army of Buncombe County is already registering children for its annual Angel Tree program. Sign-ups officially began Monday, September 19. Each year, the program provides new clothing and toys for children from low-income...
WYFF4.com
Huge bear spotted near homes in Landrum caught on camera brings warning from DNR
LANDRUM, S.C. — An Upstate man was shocked this week to see a huge black bear wandering near his home. Zach Clardy told WYFF News 4 he saw and took photos of "what may be the largest back bear in the state." He said the wild encounter happened Thursday...
wncw.org
Enter to Win VIP Tickets to the Tryon BeerFest!
We are giving away one pair of General Admission tickets and one pair of VIPs!!. What better way to celebrate fall than enjoying a cold beer in the crisp mountain air amid the changing fall foliage? Tryon’s 11th Annual Beer Fest, presented by Tryon Downtown Development Association and New View Realty, will take place at the Historic Tryon Depot on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 12pm-6pm. Featuring regional and local craft beer, local food trucks, games, continuous live music, and tickets are limited to ensure no waiting lines. Limited VIP tickets are also on sale and include indoor facilities, complimentary hot/cold appetizers, and special beers only available to VIP ticket holders.
supertalk929.com
Three vehicle crash at Crossroads service station in Jonesborough kills one
A motorcycle rider is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Jonesborough on Sunday. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol says Monica Vance of Burnsville, North Carolina, was killed when she was struck and pinned underneath an SUV in the parking lot of a convenience store in the Crossroads area of Highway 81.
This Boozy Train Ride Through The Smoky Mountains Has Stunning Fall Views & It's Adults-Only
As the weather cools down, fall activities are coming into full effect. For you, this might mean going to a pumpkin patch, exploring a corn maze, or brewery hopping, all of which there is plenty of in North Carolina. However, one activity in Bryson City, NC is perfect for just...
