ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
coloradosun.com

Colorado Sun honored with 8 awards in state press association contest

The Colorado Sun won eight awards, including four first-place recognitions, in the Colorado Press Association’s 2021 Better News Media Contest. The Sun was entered in the Class 3 category, along with the state’s largest newspapers and outlets. The results were announced on Saturday. The Sun also shared an additional first place with our partners at the Highlands Ranch Herald.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Colorado Pot Prices Reach Historic Low Making for Cheap Buzz

You'll be delighted to know you can now purchase marijuana in Colorado while enjoying huge savings. Your friendly local Colorado weed producers are striving to provide excellent products while simultaneously keeping prices low. They're succeeding. Colorado prices are at a record low. Great Weed at Affordable Prices. According to Westword,...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Colorado is falling behind on its mandate to cut greenhouse gases

Colorado has fallen alarmingly behind statutory goals to cut greenhouse gas emissions for 2025 and 2030, state officials show in a new progress assessment, prompting clean air advocates to renew calls for more aggressive action on consumer and business driving habits and a shift to transit spending. The projected gap...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
Local
Colorado Government
State
Utah State
coloradosun.com

“Another place to warehouse people”: Colorado’s halfway houses are a revolving door to prison

As Andrew Montano’s parole date neared, he had two options: spend another year in prison or finish his sentence at a state-funded halfway house. Fellow inmates cautioned him against entering Colorado’s community corrections system, saying it was overly punitive and too often a ticket back to prison. But after nearly 13 years behind bars — his entire adult life — Montano’s desire to embrace his long-term partner and start a career overshadowed those warnings.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Laura Pritchett: Curiosity helps define our love of Colorado

Timing often dictates the glory or failure of any trip, and September and October are the no-duh months to get into the mountains of Colorado. The aspens are beginning to roar with color at the same time the tourists are quieting—those bound by school schedules, at least, are sweetly absent.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladislav Doronin
KDVR.com

Colorado counties’ voters getting less partisan

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s counties haven’t gotten more partisan since the beginning of the year. They’ve gotten less partisan. The state’s politics are heating up in advance of November’s 2022 midterm elections. Colorado’s races include U.S. Senate and House races that will play key roles in determining national political power. Races are attracting millions in out-of-state dollars looking to swing elections toward one party or another.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Here’s Your Chance to Own a Super Cool Barndominium in Colorado

Barndominiums have been increasing in popularity over the years as they can be made into highly customizable homes. Personally, If I had the opportunity to own some land in Northern Colorado, I would build a barndominium on the property in a heartbeat. If living in a barndominium is your idea...
MONTROSE, CO
94.3 The X

Travel Back in Time at Colorado’s Historic Matchless Mine

Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns were located in the mountainous central and southwest...
LEADVILLE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ogden Newspapers#News Media#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Aspen Times#Swift Communications#Edito
Westword

Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't

According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

These are Colorado's Largest Lakes and Reservoirs

These are the largest lakes and reservoirs in Colorado. Without them, parts of the state would not last in the high desert climate. Find out more about their location, volume, and elevation from largest to smallest. MORE: Colorado Mountain Ranges by Name and Region. Find out more about each one...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Colorado Newsline

Colorado GOP governor candidate Heidi Ganahl affirms Biden ‘legally’ elected

Heidi Ganahl, the Republican candidate running for Colorado governor, answered “yes” when asked during a candidate forum Saturday if she believes President Joe Biden was “legally elected.” Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent, had long avoided questions during her campaign about whether she agrees with former President Donald Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 election […] The post Colorado GOP governor candidate Heidi Ganahl affirms Biden ‘legally’ elected appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
skyhinews.com

Candidate for Colorado Senate District 8 on the campaign trail, including a stop in Grand County on Sept. 19

The Colorado Senate District 8 race is heating up between Republican candidate Matt Solomon and Democratic candidate Dylan Roberts, ahead of the November elections. As Solomon prepares to visit Grand County next week, he spoke about his goals for the office, experiences campaigning and meeting community members across the vast district.
GRAND COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy