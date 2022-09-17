Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTY At 835 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Syracuse, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Hamilton County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-22 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should move all property inland from the beach. People should stay away from high surf. Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High Surf. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur, especially on south facing shorelines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds of 25 to 40 mph will develop late tonight and Wednesday, with the strongest winds Wednesday afternoon. This will cause high surf Wednesday into Thursday. High surf will cause beach erosion, but flooding is not expected.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Jefferson, Lee, Van Buren by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Jefferson; Lee; Van Buren FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri, including the following counties, in west central Illinois, Hancock. In southeast Iowa, Jefferson, Lee and Van Buren. In northeast Missouri, Clark and Scotland. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - One to three inches of rain fell last night which has saturated the soil in some areas. Numerous thunderstorms will occur this evening and overnight bringing an additional 2 to 4 inches of rainfall at some locations.
weather.gov
Hurricane Warning issued for Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 18:02:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 02:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Interior HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Eastern Interior * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 55 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: through the next few hours - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 10-15 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for extreme flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for extreme flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Urgently consider protective actions from extreme and widespread rainfall flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become raging rivers. In mountain areas, deadly runoff may rage down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 09:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Foggy conditions will continue to improve this morning. A few patchy dense areas may remain in low lying areas and river valleys over the next 30 to 45 minutes.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Hardee by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-21 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 200 AM EDT. Target Area: Hardee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17 affecting Hardee County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. .Recent heavy rains have many rivers and streams in minor to moderate flood. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 17.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.7 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.7 feet on 06/25/2003. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Peace River Zolfo Springs at 16.0 17.5 Tue 10 am 17.6 17.5 17.0 16.5 16.0
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Waushara by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 11:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Waushara Scattered thunderstorms will impact portions of Calumet, Winnebago, southeastern Waushara and west central Manitowoc Counties through NOON CDT At 1115 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Lake Poygan to Berlin. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Oshkosh around 1125 AM CDT. Menasha around 1130 AM CDT. High Cliff State Park and Northern Lake Winnebago around 1140 AM CDT. Brillion around 1155 AM CDT. Central Lake Winnebago around 1200 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Pickett, Killsnake Wildlife Area, Butte Des Morts, Larsen, Lake Butte Des Morts, Jericho, Rivermoor, Reedsville, Charlesburg and Brothertown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Greene by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 09:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Butler; Clermont; Clinton; Fayette; Greene; Hamilton; Highland; Pike; Ross; Scioto; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Foggy conditions will continue to improve this morning. A few patchy dense areas may remain in low lying areas and river valleys over the next 30 to 45 minutes.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dodge by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 12:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dodge A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL COLUMBIA AND NORTHWESTERN DODGE COUNTIES At 1256 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fall River, or near Columbus, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Columbus, Fall River, Rio, Fox Lake, Otsego, Doylestown, Danville and Astico. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Chuska Mountains, Far Northwest Highlands, Northwest Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 13:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-20 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Far Northwest Highlands; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; South Central Mountains; Southwest Mountains; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northwest, and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, South Central Mountains. In north central New Mexico, Far Northwest Highlands and Northwest Highlands. In northwest New Mexico, Chuska Mountains and Northwest Plateau. In west central New Mexico, Southwest Mountains, West Central Mountains and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Yukon Delta by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-22 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should move all property inland from the beach. People should stay away from high surf. Target Area: Yukon Delta HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High Surf. * WHERE...Yukon Delta coast. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Localized beach erosion. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur, especially on south facing shorelines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds of 30 to 40 mph will develop late tonight and continue into Wednesday. This will cause high surf from late tonight into early Thursday. High surf will cause beach erosion, but flooding is not expected.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-20 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE AUGUST COMPLEX BURN SCAR IN EFFECT FROM NOON UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible over the August Complex burn scar. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following area, August Complex burn scar. * WHEN...Noon until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the August Complex burn scar is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the August Complex burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the August Complex burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-22 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should move all property inland from the beach. People should stay away from high surf. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High Surf. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur, especially on south facing shorelines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph will develop late tonight and continue into Wednesday. This will cause high surf from late tonight into early Thursday. into Thursday. High surf will cause beach erosion, but flooding is not expected.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Northern Cook by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 12:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IL and Northern Cook Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Waves will increase quickly this afternoon before gradually subsiding into the evening.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 07:56:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-20 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding and high surf. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding of low lying areas. Some shoreline erosion will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High surf with coastal erosion will continue through this afternoon. West to northwest winds to 25 mph will continue through this afternoon. This will cause coastal erosion at Shishmaref and Kivalina. Winds should decrease late this afternoon.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Animas River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 10:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Grand Valley; Grand and Battlement Mesas; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River; San Juan River Basin; Southwest San Juan Mountains; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Colorado and Utah, including the following areas, in Colorado, Animas River Basin, Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Grand Valley, Grand and Battlement Mesas, Northwest San Juan Mountains, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River, San Juan River Basin, Southwest San Juan Mountains and Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide. In Utah, Arches/Grand Flat, Canyonlands/Natural Bridges, La Sal and Abajo Mountains and Southeast Utah. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Watch issued for Motherlode, West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 10:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-21 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Motherlode; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE MOSQUITO BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the Mosquito burn scar. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, including the Mosquito Fire which includes portions of the Motherlode and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Mosquito burn scar is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Mosquito burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting thunderstorms over the burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Watch issued for Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-20 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE MCFARLAND BURN SCAR IN EFFECT FROM NOON UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible over the McFarland burn scar. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following area, including the McFarland burn scar which includes portions of the Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...Noon until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the McFarland burn scar is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the McFarland burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the McFarland burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 10:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; La Sal and Abajo Mountains; Southeast Utah FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Colorado and Utah, including the following areas, in Colorado, Animas River Basin, Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Grand Valley, Grand and Battlement Mesas, Northwest San Juan Mountains, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River, San Juan River Basin, Southwest San Juan Mountains and Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide. In Utah, Arches/Grand Flat, Canyonlands/Natural Bridges, La Sal and Abajo Mountains and Southeast Utah. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Debeque to Silt Corridor by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 10:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; Upper Gunnison River Valley; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Colorado and east central Utah, including the following areas, in Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin, Debeque to Silt Corridor, Flat Tops, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus, Upper Gunnison River Valley and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. In east central Utah, Tavaputs Plateau. * WHEN...From 6 PM MDT this evening through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
