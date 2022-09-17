Read full article on original website
Banner County was set to have Nebraska’s largest wind project. Until the military stepped in.
HARRISBURG — In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. “We get very little rain,” said Jim Young, standing in a field that’s been in his family for 80 years. “And we get a lot of wind.”
Another wildfire breaks out in Nebraska’s parched Panhandle
LINCOLN — Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground at a wildfire south of Gering in Nebraska’s Panhandle. The 3,700-acre Smokey Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and its cause had not been determined by Wednesday. Four single-engine air...
Colorado ANG to conduct major readiness exercise in Scottsbluff at WNRA
BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo.–The 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, will conduct a readiness exercise at Western Nebraska Regional Airport, Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Sept. 22-25, 2022. Wing personnel will conduct 24-hour training operations in a simulated combat environment, meaning the local community can anticipate an increase in flight activity...
Farmer's Day this weekend in Kimball
KIMBALL – Cruise night, live music, a parade, and demolition derby highlight the activities at the Farmer’s Day celebration in Kimball this weekend. The annual event begins Friday at noon with the Bake and Book Sale at the Kimball Public Library and a bike race at 2nd & Chestnut at 4:30 p.m. Activities continue through Sunday.
Firefighters battling ‘Smokey Fire’ aided by overnight rains, high humidity
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency provided an update on Friday on the state’s response to the wildfire 15 miles south of Gering. Favorable weather conditions, including rain and high humidity, are aiding firefighters working to contain the blaze. Another round of rain is forecast Friday night.
Sidney's annual Oktoberfest begins Sept. 30
SIDNEY – The City of Sidney will tap the keg at noon on Friday, Sept. 30 to mark the opening of the 2022 Oktoberfest celebration at the Cheyenne County Fairgrounds. The annual fall celebration will feature free entertainment and live music Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 from school bands, choirs, and dance and cheer teams. There will be live music from the Denver & District Pipe Band & Dancers at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, Rascal Martinez at 4 p.m. Friday, Area 308 at 9 p.m. Friday, and the Hector Anchondo Band on Saturday at 9 p.m.
Severe thunderstorm warning: Sedgwick County
The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Sedgwick County in northeastern Colorado... * At 515 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of. Barton, or 6 miles east of Julesburg, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind...
Shock, anger felt after sudden closure of Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy
CASPER, Wyo. — Candice Stevens spent years looking for the right education solutions for her son, Brekken Stevens, who is now 16. “He has ADHD and has a hard time focusing,” she said. He also started falling into the wrong crowds, even after switching schools and trying different youth programs.
Scotts Bluff Co. authorities respond to 2 accidents within 30 minutes
On Sept. 19 police and emergency personnel responded to two separate injury accidents reported 27 minutes apart from each other in Scotts Bluff County. At 6:52 a.m. a two-vehicle injury accident was reported at the intersection of Highland Road and County Road 28. A 50-year-old male from Gering and a...
Panhandle police activity, Sept. 8 - Sept. 14
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200817 08:08 FIRE : FIRE 100 BLOCK CODY AVENUE/ FULLY ENGULFED MOTORCYCLE/ NO INJURIES/ INFORMATIONAL CASE TAKEN Closed - Resolved. P202200818 08:47 THEFT : THEFT 700 block of Potash/Stolen mountain bike/ investigation is ongoing Inactive - Case Suspended. P202200819 15:57 WARRANT : ARREST 1600 W. 3RD STREET/ TIP REGARDING INDIVIDUAL...
