Mitchell, NE

Hays Post

Another wildfire breaks out in Nebraska’s parched Panhandle

LINCOLN — Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground at a wildfire south of Gering in Nebraska’s Panhandle. The 3,700-acre Smokey Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and its cause had not been determined by Wednesday. Four single-engine air...
News Channel Nebraska

Farmer's Day this weekend in Kimball

KIMBALL – Cruise night, live music, a parade, and demolition derby highlight the activities at the Farmer’s Day celebration in Kimball this weekend. The annual event begins Friday at noon with the Bake and Book Sale at the Kimball Public Library and a bike race at 2nd & Chestnut at 4:30 p.m. Activities continue through Sunday.
KIMBALL, NE
Sidney, NE
Mitchell, NE
Sidney, NE
klkntv.com

Firefighters battling ‘Smokey Fire’ aided by overnight rains, high humidity

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency provided an update on Friday on the state’s response to the wildfire 15 miles south of Gering. Favorable weather conditions, including rain and high humidity, are aiding firefighters working to contain the blaze. Another round of rain is forecast Friday night.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney's annual Oktoberfest begins Sept. 30

SIDNEY – The City of Sidney will tap the keg at noon on Friday, Sept. 30 to mark the opening of the 2022 Oktoberfest celebration at the Cheyenne County Fairgrounds. The annual fall celebration will feature free entertainment and live music Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 from school bands, choirs, and dance and cheer teams. There will be live music from the Denver & District Pipe Band & Dancers at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, Rascal Martinez at 4 p.m. Friday, Area 308 at 9 p.m. Friday, and the Hector Anchondo Band on Saturday at 9 p.m.
SIDNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Severe thunderstorm warning: Sedgwick County

The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Sedgwick County in northeastern Colorado... * At 515 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of. Barton, or 6 miles east of Julesburg, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, CO
Panhandle Post

Panhandle police activity, Sept. 8 - Sept. 14

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202200817 08:08 FIRE : FIRE 100 BLOCK CODY AVENUE/ FULLY ENGULFED MOTORCYCLE/ NO INJURIES/ INFORMATIONAL CASE TAKEN Closed - Resolved. P202200818 08:47 THEFT : THEFT 700 block of Potash/Stolen mountain bike/ investigation is ongoing Inactive - Case Suspended. P202200819 15:57 WARRANT : ARREST 1600 W. 3RD STREET/ TIP REGARDING INDIVIDUAL...
ALLIANCE, NE

