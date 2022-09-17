SIDNEY – The City of Sidney will tap the keg at noon on Friday, Sept. 30 to mark the opening of the 2022 Oktoberfest celebration at the Cheyenne County Fairgrounds. The annual fall celebration will feature free entertainment and live music Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 from school bands, choirs, and dance and cheer teams. There will be live music from the Denver & District Pipe Band & Dancers at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, Rascal Martinez at 4 p.m. Friday, Area 308 at 9 p.m. Friday, and the Hector Anchondo Band on Saturday at 9 p.m.

SIDNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO