Lompoc Record
Lompoc's Sager and Maldonado named Athletes of the Week
The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table held its Athlete of the Week luncheon on Monday and those in attendance were feeling blue. Both of the Athlete of the Week winners were from Lompoc High. Lompoc golfer Halee Sager was named the Female Athlete of the Week while football...
Lompoc Record
Annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic tees off Sept. 20-22 in Solvang
The 2022 Chumash Charity Golf Classic will return Sept. 20 to 22 to Alisal golf course in Solvang and benefit local nonprofits, Planned Parenthood California Central Coast and Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria. A portion of the proceeds will also fund the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation’s...
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez High School crowns Homecoming king and queen
Santa Ynez High School crowned its Homecoming king and queen during halftime of the Pirates' football game Friday night. Carlos Villa was voted the school's senior king while classmate Sydney Gills won the Homecoming queen honors. Santa Ynez hosted Mission Prep in a Mountain League football game Friday, with Mission Prep winning 32-27.
Lompoc Record
Santa Ynez falls to Mission Prep in thriller
Santa Ynez had a chance to beat a very good Mission Prep team in the final seconds of Friday night's Mountain League game. The Pirates just couldn't make the winning play. Mission Prep stopped the Pirates' late drive on the 14-yard line to secure a 32-27 win in the league opener for both teams.
calcoastnews.com
Missing man found in Santa Barbara County
The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 11-19
On Sept. 11, Levi Paul Gaze, 34, of Arroyo Grande, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for possession of a narcotic controlled substance. On Sept. 11, Jeremy Forrest Mitchell, 45, of Grover Beach, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
CHP locates at-risk missing person last seen in Atascadero
Michael Larson was found in Santa Barbara County.
Car rolls over side of Highway 101/Highway 1 near Lompoc
Crews were responding to reports of a car flipping over several times off of Highway 101 and Highway 1 in Lompoc on Monday afternoon. The post Car rolls over side of Highway 101/Highway 1 near Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Riverbed Fire in Lompoc Near Homeless Camp
At 6:20 p.m. Friday, fire crews from Lompoc and Santa Barbara County responded to Central and A Streets in Lompoc and discovered more than a half-acre fire in the riverbed. The fire was located near a homeless encampment and was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries and the official cause...
calcoastnews.com
Paso Robles man killed in a jet crash in Reno, video
A Paso Robles man was killed when the jet he was racing in the Reno Air Races on Sunday crashed. During the third lap, 61-year-old Aaron Hogue went high around the Guy Pylon, according to a video of the event. It then appeared he was having trouble with his jet, “Ballista,” before it crashed into the ground and burst into flames.
Farmers in Santa Maria hope the rain is here to stay
Santa Maria received a full day of rain, and Farmers say they hope it keeps coming. The post Farmers in Santa Maria hope the rain is here to stay appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
The Goleta Lemon Festival Returns at Girsh Park
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of The Goleta Lemon Festival, presented by Rusty’s Pizza, on September 24 & 25 at Girsh Park in Goleta. The Goleta Lemon Festival hosts 80+ booths featuring local non-profit organizations, lemony foods and beverages, lemon accessories, hats, and souvenirs.
Fatal motorcycle accident on 101 North in San Luis Obispo
A 31-year-old resident of San Miguel, CA died Friday after the man crashed their motorcycle on 101 North in Slo. The post Fatal motorcycle accident on 101 North in San Luis Obispo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Rain for Tri-Counties? Lots in some spots, and nothing in others
The first winter storm of the season has arrived in the Tri-Counties, but rainfall totals varied widely, ranging from around three inches to nothing throughout the region. The Central Coast has seen the heaviest rainfall. San Luis Obispo recorded about an inch of rain, and Santa Maria 1.2 inches. Parts...
City of Lompoc addresses maintenance services amid heavy downpour
The city of Lompoc saw heavy rainfall Monday, resulting in flooded roadways and decreased visibility for drivers.
The YMCA in Santa Maria was a popular location with some people still wanting to exercise
With the rain coming down in parts of the North County the YMCA says they noticed it has been busier today. The post The YMCA in Santa Maria was a popular location with some people still wanting to exercise appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Storm System Douses Northern Santa Barbara County While Leaving Other Areas Mostly Dry
A storm system moving through the region on Monday dropped heavy rain across Northern Santa Barbara County while leaving other areas mostly dry. A Flood Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service shortly after noon for areas including Lompoc, Point Conception, Gaviota, and Buellton. The advisory, in effect until...
Red Light Roundup 09/05 – 09/11/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 05, 2022. 21:33— Raymond Bobby...
California tourists are lining up to eat live sea urchin at the Santa Barbara Harbor
"If you go to Santa Barbara, you have to have uni."
Isla Vista swells by thousands with 2022 school year population arriving
The Isla Vista population will increase by thousands this week with the arrival of UCSB students. This will be a boost for businesses and challenging for those looking for housing. The post Isla Vista swells by thousands with 2022 school year population arriving appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
