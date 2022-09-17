Read full article on original website
BRUSSELS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The United States may be able to avoid the European Union's plan to slap tariffs on imports of polluting goods based on its similar climate targets, the head of EU climate change policy said on Tuesday.
This law makes it illegal for companies to collect third-party data to profile you. But they do anyway
A little-known provision of the Privacy Act makes it illegal for many companies in Australia to buy or exchange consumers’ personal data for profiling or targeting purposes. It’s almost never enforced. In a research paper published today, I argue that needs to change. “Data enrichment” is the intrusive practice of companies going behind our backs to “fill in the gaps” of the information we provide. When you purchase a product or service from a company, fill out an online form, or sign up for a newsletter, you might provide only the necessary data such as your name, email, delivery address...
