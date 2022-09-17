Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature the early point spread for Saturday’s contest against Central Michigan, plus a big jump in the national rankings. The Lions are 3-0 and fresh off a big 41-12 win over Auburn, and they go into their return to Beaver Stadium as big favorites over Central Michigan, as noted by Jared Slanina for Black Shoe Diaries. Penn State opens as a 26-point favorite over the Chippewas, who are 1-2 after last week’s win over Bucknell (41-0) and losses to Oklahoma State (58-44) and South Alabama (38-24).

