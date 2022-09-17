ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PennLive.com

Penn State opens as a big favorite over Central Michigan; Lions on the move in national rankings, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature the early point spread for Saturday’s contest against Central Michigan, plus a big jump in the national rankings. The Lions are 3-0 and fresh off a big 41-12 win over Auburn, and they go into their return to Beaver Stadium as big favorites over Central Michigan, as noted by Jared Slanina for Black Shoe Diaries. Penn State opens as a 26-point favorite over the Chippewas, who are 1-2 after last week’s win over Bucknell (41-0) and losses to Oklahoma State (58-44) and South Alabama (38-24).
WTAJ

Altoona hands Hollidaysburg 1st loss of season

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona played host to Hollidaysburg in girls volleyball on Monday, where the Tigers entered play undefeated at 7-0. Hollidaysburg got off to really strong start winning the first two sets 25-23 and 25-9. During the match Lex McLanahan recorded her 1,000th career dig. Altoona didn’t give up and they won the final […]
PennLive.com

Penn State recruiting mailbag: What to make of DaKaari Nelson's Auburn visit

Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about Penn State recruiting and the Nittany Lions’ 41-12 win over Auburn. A reminder that you can have your voice heard. To have me answer your questions this season, tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team.
thecomeback.com

James Franklin reveals why Penn State refuses to play SEC teams

The Penn State Nittany Lions notched a major road victory against the Auburn Tigers this weekend, blasting the Tigers 41-12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was an impressive win, but based on recent comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin, don’t expect the Nittany Lions to play many more non-conference games against SEC opponents in the future.
PennLive.com

Mechanicsburg volleyball defeats Carlisle

Mechanicsburg scored a 3-0 girls volleyball win over Carlisle Monday. Scores were 26-6, 25-18, 25-12. Courtney Foose had five aces, 34 assists and six digs, Kelsea Harshbarger had two kills and a dig, and Gracen Nutt had five aces, 11 kills and nine digs. Teagan Valente had four kills, Jayden Eager had three aces and 19 digs, and Emma Rizzutto had one aces and fie digs. Leeann Magel had a kill, Mikayla Monahan had three kills, Carleigh Courtney had four kills and three digs and Eliana Inch had three kills.
