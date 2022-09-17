Read full article on original website
Frances Maury, Caroline Cunningham, Anne Durle help Trinity soccer defeat Milton Hershey
Frances Maury scored three goals Monday to lead Trinity to a 9-0 girls soccer win over Milton Hershey.
Genna Bush hits milestone as Boiling Springs field hockey roughs up Middletown
Genna Bush hit a milestone and Boiling Springs roughed up Middletown, 13-0, Monday in field hockey. Bush had two goals to hit the 100-point mark for her career.
Maddi Donmoyer’s 4 goals lift Bishop McDevitt field hockey to win against Milton Hershey
Maddi Donmoyer's big game Monday helped Bishop McDevitt field hockey cruise past Milton Hershey, 5-0.
Penn State opens as a big favorite over Central Michigan; Lions on the move in national rankings, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature the early point spread for Saturday’s contest against Central Michigan, plus a big jump in the national rankings. The Lions are 3-0 and fresh off a big 41-12 win over Auburn, and they go into their return to Beaver Stadium as big favorites over Central Michigan, as noted by Jared Slanina for Black Shoe Diaries. Penn State opens as a 26-point favorite over the Chippewas, who are 1-2 after last week’s win over Bucknell (41-0) and losses to Oklahoma State (58-44) and South Alabama (38-24).
Altoona hands Hollidaysburg 1st loss of season
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona played host to Hollidaysburg in girls volleyball on Monday, where the Tigers entered play undefeated at 7-0. Hollidaysburg got off to really strong start winning the first two sets 25-23 and 25-9. During the match Lex McLanahan recorded her 1,000th career dig. Altoona didn’t give up and they won the final […]
Penn State Scores Two Big Ten Weekly Awards
Nicholas Singleton, Ji'Ayir Brown honored after the Lions' 41-12 win at Auburn.
Penn State recruiting mailbag: What to make of DaKaari Nelson’s Auburn visit
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about Penn State recruiting and the Nittany Lions’ 41-12 win over Auburn. A reminder that you can have your voice heard. To have me answer your questions this season, tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team.
Garrett White boots home game-winner for Northern boys soccer against West Perry
Garrett White booted one home from 35 yards out Monday to lead Northern to a 1-0 win over West Perry. Nolan Wimbrough had the assist on the play.
James Franklin reveals why Penn State refuses to play SEC teams
The Penn State Nittany Lions notched a major road victory against the Auburn Tigers this weekend, blasting the Tigers 41-12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was an impressive win, but based on recent comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin, don’t expect the Nittany Lions to play many more non-conference games against SEC opponents in the future.
Mechanicsburg volleyball defeats Carlisle
Mechanicsburg scored a 3-0 girls volleyball win over Carlisle Monday. Scores were 26-6, 25-18, 25-12. Courtney Foose had five aces, 34 assists and six digs, Kelsea Harshbarger had two kills and a dig, and Gracen Nutt had five aces, 11 kills and nine digs. Teagan Valente had four kills, Jayden Eager had three aces and 19 digs, and Emma Rizzutto had one aces and fie digs. Leeann Magel had a kill, Mikayla Monahan had three kills, Carleigh Courtney had four kills and three digs and Eliana Inch had three kills.
Monica Druckenmiller, Lyza Underhill, Hailee Sheetz help Mifflin County field hockey down Chambersburg
Three different Mifflin County players scored goals Monday in a 3-0 field hockey win over Chambersburg.
Caleb Baine scores 2 goals for Greencastle-Antrim in win against James Buchanan
Caleb Baine scored a pair of goals Monday as Greencastle-Antrim knocked off James Buchanan, 2-0. Ethan Ford had a save for the Blue Devils, and Mason Neil had 12 for James Buchanan.
Fox's Joel Klatt: Penn State Is a 'Dangerous Team'
Penn State and Michigan are building toward a 'mammoth game' in Ann Arbor, Klatt says.
Opelika-Auburn News
Watch now: Auburn band stays and plays to keep Penn State from taking over stadium
More than 20 minutes after the end of the game against Penn State on Saturday, the Auburn University Marching Band stayed and played in a standoff with Penn State’s band to keep the visitors from taking over the stadium for themselves. Penn State’s fans and band had plenty to...
Palmyra, Lower Dauphin field hockey scrap to tie
Lower Dauphin and Palmyra are two of the top field hockey programs in the Mid-Penn, and that showed Monday as they scrapped to a 0-0 tie.
Mia Libby’s big game helps Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer stay perfect against James Buchanan
Mia Libby had two goals and two assists Monday to lead Greencastle-Antrim to a 9-0 girls soccer win over James Buchanan. Abi Wolfe, Rylee Henson, Maddie Koons, Sajel Sriram, Cate Flynn, Natalie Hanks and Caroline Logsdon each added a goal.
Penn State-Auburn game balls and turning point: Nick Singleton, Abdul Carter dominate in 41-12 win
AUBURN, Ala. — The pregame buzz was palpable inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. The “Orangeout” was followed, and the crowd showed up. But as backup Drew Allar entered midway through the fourth quarter, Auburn fans hit the exits. An emphatic Penn State performance on the plains finished in a...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football charged with murder of Auburn in latest episode of 'SEC Shorts'
A lot was made about the build-up for Penn State’s Week 3 SEC road trip to Auburn. With an “Orange Out” environment and raucous fans in Jordan-Hare Stadium, many wondered if the Nittany Lions would hold up under the pressure on the road. In the end, it...
Three Tigers of the game from the loss to Penn State
These three Tigers stood out against Penn State.
What Bryan Harsin said after the Penn State loss
Auburn's head coach thinks the way his team responds to this loss will define the season
