Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hopeprescott.com
David Brown
Mr. David Brown beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully at his home Saturday September 17, 2022. Dave leaves behind his wife Joyce Brown of 51 years, his daughters Molly Streeter Smith and Christine Fuller; grandchildren Hazel Streeter, Amberlee Smith, Ruby Streeter, Jaden Fuller, Chloe Fuller, great grandson Tyler, and son-in-law Christopher Smith.
hopeprescott.com
Rotarians learn about country doctors in Arkansas
PRESCOTT – Dr. Sam Taggart was the featured speaker at the Prescott Rotary Club Tuesday afternoon. The members were regaled with Taggart’s talking about his second book, “Country Doctors of Arkansas”, a history of small town doctors in the state. Taggart said he’s been writing since he was 17 and wrote a couple of novels. Former director of the Arkansas Department of Health, Joe Bates, asked Taggart about writing a book on public health in Arkansas in 2006. He did, with the book being published by the Arkansas Times. Bates, in talking with Taggart, said a lot of country doctors labor way in relative obscurity, unknown except to those they treat and their community.
hopeprescott.com
Helen Matthew’s Bearden
Helen Matthews Bearden, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 16, 2022, in Longview, Texas. She was born October 21, 1930, in Buckner, Arkansas to James and Tena Matthews. Helen was one of 10 children and graduated from Hope High School. In 1952, Helen married Joseph Mack Bearden,...
hopeprescott.com
Kasen Korenek is Hempstead County Farm Bureau Player of the Week
This week’s Spring Hill High School Football “Farm Bureau Player of the Week” is # 74, Kasen Korenek. Kasen is a SR center and defensive tackle that had 2 tackles in the Bear’s win against Augusta ! Presenting his award is Reed Camp with Farm Bureau Insurance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hopeprescott.com
Indiana man dies in I-30 crash
HOPE – An Indiana man died this (Tuesday) morning in a one vehicle crash at the 35 mile marker of Interstate 30 West near Hope. According to the preliminary report of the Arkansas State Police, Brian M. Gravante, 45, of Lafayette, Indiana was driving a 2018 Freightliner tractor-trailer rig westbound when it exited the roadway, running into the median and striking a tree.
hopeprescott.com
Terrie James Speaks To Hope Kiwanis On Ballot Issue Education
Terrie James gave the program at the Hope Kiwanis Club Tuesday. She spoke on the general election that is coming up on November 8th and gave details about the 4 issues that will be on the ballot. Her program was on Ballot Issue Education. The program was quite appropriate as Tuesday National Voter Registration Day.
hopeprescott.com
Hope City Board
The Hope City Board met Tuesday for their second meeting of September. Vice-Mayor Kiffenea Talley presided over the meeting in the absence of Mayor Still. Vice-Mayor Kiffenea Talley read a proclamation proclaiming Construction Week. Hope Fire Chief Todd Martin asked the board to increase the fire department “call out” pay...
hopeprescott.com
Vice-Mayor Kiffenea Talley Makes History At Hope City Board
Hope Vice-Mayor Kiffenea Talley presided over the Hope City Board meeting Tuesday September 20th in the absence of Hope Mayor Don Still. It appears this was the first time in the 147 year history of the city of Hope that a city board meeting was chaired by a female elected official. Our congratulations go to Vice-Mayor Talley on making history and we might add she did a fine job conducting the meeting!
RELATED PEOPLE
hopeprescott.com
Fire destroys truck at Baker’s
PRESCOTT – Fire destroyed a 1992 Ford extended cap pickup at Baker’s Sunday evening. The call came in around 5 p.m. with two trucks from the Prescott Fire Department, a deputy with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Prescott Police Department racing to the scene.
hopeprescott.com
Womacks Tout Beef To Lions
The Hope Lions Club heard from Stacy and Russell Womack on Monday about their farm. The Womacks operate Clear Lake Farms and own and operate Farm on the Hill. They have a commercial cow/calf operation raising most of their animals for slaughter. Russell said their aim is to offer an option of a higher quality, locally produced product. He notes he handles production and Stacy handles marketing. The Womacks market mostly through facebook and are regulars at the Hope Farmers Market and the Gateway Farmers Market in Texarkana. Stacy said selling through the farmers markets allows them to meet many of their customers face to face and allow those customers to ask questions. Stacy also detailed a “you pick” flower section at their farm. She said that’s more about the experience than the flowers.
Comments / 0