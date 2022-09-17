The Hope Lions Club heard from Stacy and Russell Womack on Monday about their farm. The Womacks operate Clear Lake Farms and own and operate Farm on the Hill. They have a commercial cow/calf operation raising most of their animals for slaughter. Russell said their aim is to offer an option of a higher quality, locally produced product. He notes he handles production and Stacy handles marketing. The Womacks market mostly through facebook and are regulars at the Hope Farmers Market and the Gateway Farmers Market in Texarkana. Stacy said selling through the farmers markets allows them to meet many of their customers face to face and allow those customers to ask questions. Stacy also detailed a “you pick” flower section at their farm. She said that’s more about the experience than the flowers.

