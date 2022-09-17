ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin vows to continue Russian attack on Ukraine

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37pHKI_0hzC2lQZ00
World News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to press his attack on Ukraine despite that country’s latest counter-offensive.

He also warned that Moscow could ramp up its strikes on vital Ukraine’s infrastructure if Ukrainian forces target facilities in Russia.

Speaking to reporters after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Mr Putin said the “liberation” of Ukraine’s entire eastern Donbas region remained Russia’s main military goal and that he sees no need to revise it.

“We aren’t in a rush,” the Russian leader said, adding that Moscow has only deployed volunteer soldiers to fight in Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cuHGP_0hzC2lQZ00
Mr Putin met global leaders including Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the summit (Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (AP)

Some hard-line politicians and military bloggers have urged the Kremlin to follow Ukraine’s example and order a broad mobilisation to beef up the ranks, lamenting Russia’s manpower shortage.

Russia was forced to pull back its forces from large swathes of north-eastern Ukraine last week after a swift Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Ukraine’s move to reclaim control of several Russian-occupied cities and villages marked the largest military setback for Moscow since its forces had to retreat from areas near the capital early in the war.

In his first comment on the Ukrainian counter-offensive, Mr Putin said: “Let’s see how it develops and how it ends.”

He noted that Ukraine has tried to strike civilian infrastructure in Russia and “we so far have responded with restraint”.

“If the situation develops this way, our response will be more serious,” the Russian leader added.

“Just recently, the Russian armed forces have delivered a couple of impactful strikes,” he said, in an apparent reference to Russian attacks earlier this week on power plants in northern Ukraine and a damin the south.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nM7KF_0hzC2lQZ00
A view shows unidentified graves of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers in a cemetery, in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine (AP) (AP)

“Let’s consider those as warning strikes.”

Mr Putin alleged, without offering specifics, that Ukraine has attempted to launch attacks “near our nuclear facilities, nuclear power plants”, adding that “we will retaliate if they fail to understand that such methods are unacceptable”.

Russia has reported numerous explosions and fires at civilian infrastructure in areas near Ukraine, as well as munitions depots and other facilities. Ukraine has claimed responsibility for some of the attacks and refrained from commenting on others.

Mr Putin also sought to assuage India’s concern about the conflict in Ukraine, telling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the SCO summit that Moscow wants to see a quick end to the fighting. He also alleged that Ukrainian officials have refused to negotiate.

“I know your stand on the conflict in Ukraine and the concerns that you have repeatedly voiced,” the Russian leader told Mr Modi.

“We will do all we can to end that as quickly as possible. Regrettably, the other side, the leadership of Ukraine, has rejected the negotiations process and stated that it wants to achieve its goals by military means, on the battlefield.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it is Russia that allegedly does not want to negotiate in earnest. He also has insisted on the withdrawal of Russian troops from occupied areas of Ukraine as a precondition for talks.

Mr Putin’s remarks during the talks with Modi echoed comments the Russian leader made during Thursday’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping when Mr Putin thanked him for his government’s “balanced position” on the Ukraine war, while adding that he was ready to discuss China’s unspecified “concerns” about Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Mr Putin said he and Mr Xi had “discussed what we should do in the current conditions to efficiently counter unlawful restrictions” imposed by the West.

The European Union, the United States and other Western nations have put sanctions on Russian energy due to the war in Ukraine.

Mr Xi, in a statement released by his government, expressed support for Russia’s “core interests” but also expressed an interest in working together to “inject stability” into world affairs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YwE7n_0hzC2lQZ00
Members and other leaders attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan (Uzbekistan foreign ministry via AP) (AP)

China’s relations with Washington, Europe, Japan and India have been strained by disputes about technology, security, human rights and territory.

Zhang Lihua, an international relations expert at Tsinghua University, said the reference to stability “is mainly related to China-US relations”, adding that “the United States has been using all means to suppress China, which forced China to seek cooperation with Russia”.

China and India have refused to join Western sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine while increasing their purchases of Russian oil and gas, helping Moscow offset the financial restrictions imposed by the US and its allies.

Mr Putin also met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss bolstering economic cooperation and regional issues, including a July deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations that allowed Ukrainian grain exports to resume from the country’s Black Sea ports.

Speaking at the SCO summit on Friday, Mr Xi warned his Central Asian neighbours not to allow outsiders to destabilise them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mBJAl_0hzC2lQZ00
Mr Xi warned delegates over attempts to destabilise them ((Uzbekistan Presidential Press Service via AP) (AP)

The warning reflects Beijing’s anxiety that Western support for democracy and human rights activists is a plot to undermine Mr Xi’s ruling Communist Party and other authoritarian governments.

“We should prevent external forces from instigating a colour revolution,” Mr Xi said in a speech to the leaders of SCO member nations, referring to protests that toppled unpopular regimes in the former Soviet Union and the Middle East.

Mr Xi offered to train 2,000 police officers, to set up a regional counter-terrorism training centre and to “strengthen law enforcement capacity building”.

His comments echoed longstanding Russian grievances about the colour-coded democratic uprisings in several ex-Soviet nations that the Kremlin viewed as instigated by the US and its allies.

Mr Xi is promoting a “Global Security Initiative” announced in April following the formation of the Quad group by the US, Japan, Australia and India in response to Beijing’s more assertive foreign policy.

US officials complain it echoes Russian arguments in support of Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

Central Asia is part of China’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative to expand trade by building ports, railways and other infrastructure across an arc of dozens of countries from the South Pacific through Asia to the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation was formed by Russia and China as a counterweight to US influence.

The group also includes India, Pakistan and the four ex-Soviet Central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Iran is on track to receive full membership.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

Separatist leaders in Donetsk and Luhansk to hold votes to join Russia

The separatist leaders of the Russian-controlled areas of Luhansk and Donetsk in Ukraine have said they are planning to hold votes for the territories to become part of Russia. The announcements of referendums starting on Friday came after a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said they were needed.
POLITICS
newschain

Vladimir Putin blasts US attempts to ‘preserve global domination’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned what he described as US efforts to preserve its global domination, saying they are doomed to fail. Speaking while receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors to Moscow, Mr Putin said: “The objective development toward a multipolar world faces resistance of those who try to preserve their hegemony in global affairs and control everything — Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa.”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Military#Russian#Ukrainian#Kremlin
The Independent

Former US Ambassador to Russia says Putin won’t recover from Ukraine defeat

Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul has said Russian president Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has met none of the “strategic objectives” it was meant to accomplish and will go down as a failure.Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Mr McFaul said Mr Putin’s recent order to increase Russia’s armed forces by 137,000 new soldiers is most likely meant to help Moscow break the “stalemate” between Russian and Ukrainian forces in contested areas."Remember, six months ago, he said he was going to unite Ukrainians and Russians because Ukrainians are just Russians with accents. He failed...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Allies Are Now Slamming the War Right to His Face

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi bluntly told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he thinks Putin’s decision to wage war in Ukraine is a grave error. Modi, who was speaking with Putin in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, said now is not the time for war, and lambasted him for continuing to conduct attacks against Ukrainians nearly seven months into the war, according to Reuters.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Place
Europe
Country
Japan
Publisher
newschain
NewsBreak
International Relations
Country
China
Country
Russia
Washington Examiner

Ukraine may have Russian forces caught in 'beautifully defensible grave'

A major Russian military force could be destroyed by Ukraine following a gambit that baited Russia's commanders into sending their troops into a vulnerable position. “They are trapped between Ukrainians and the river,” a senior European official told the Washington Examiner. “They are all in range of Ukrainian artillery at the moment.”
POLITICS
CBS News

Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine

Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy